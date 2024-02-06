Asia's first to deploy Aginet platform for real-time remote network management

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited (HKBN) and TP-Link, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, have joined forces to launch the game-changing "Priority Plus" Home Wi-Fi Solution. This ultra convenient all-in-one solution, a first in Asia to integrate the Aginet network management platform, combines HKBN's lightning-speed 2000M^ fibre broadband + Wi-Fi with dedicated one-stop service support, delivering a premium home Wi-Fi experience for customers.

HKBN and TP-Link debut one-stop “Priority Plus” Home Wi-Fi Solution to elevate customers’ online entertainment experience. From left: Rex Hui, HKBN Co-Owner and Head of Product Development & Management, Residential Solutions; Daniel Zhou, Product Director, TP-Link Hong Kong & Macau.

The "Priority Plus" solution features TP-Link's Aginet series routers and their intelligent TP-Link Aginet Unified Cloud system (TAUC). With TAUC, Aginet proactively monitors the users' Wi-Fi network performance. In the event of network abnormalities, remote diagnosis and correction are carried out immediately, eliminating the need for on-site inspection. This seamless cloud solution enables HKBN to achieve zero-contact deployment and remote management of Internet and Wi-Fi services, ensuring that customers can enjoy a stable, smooth and hassle-free network experience.

The TP-Link Aginet series offers a comprehensive range of devices to meet the growing network needs of customers. This versatile range includes Wi-Fi 7 routers, Mesh Wi-Fi devices, 5G+ fibre broadband routers, cybersecurity systems, and more. Looking ahead, HKBN will be introducing more Aginet series products, enabling customers to enjoy the enhanced conveniences brought by its contemporary technology.

Starting from just $248/mth&, the "Priority Plus" Home Wi-Fi Solution includes 2000M^ home broadband, a TP-Link Aginet AX6000 router, and convenient one-stop Wi-Fi support. With "Priority Plus", dealing with Wi-Fi problems has never been easier – each package includes professional installation service, 24/7 technical support, and during the contract period, HKBN's experts will promptly arrange on-site router replacement service# should any issues arise.

^2000M Fibre Broadband speed specification corresponds to the maximum download speed of 2000M and maximum upload speed of 1000M. &A 24-month minimum commitment contract is required. #In the event of malfunctioning, breakdown or damage to and of the Equipment, HKBN shall not be liable to repair or replace the Equipment or any part or component if such event arises from or occasion by fair wear and tear, any misuse, negligence, willful damage, or damage on the part of the Subscriber, by breach of the terms herein, any accident beyond the control of HKBN, force majeure or any use of the Equipment outside Hong Kong. Photos are for reference only. Terms and conditions apply.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is the residential solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.55 million residential homes and 8,100 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

About TP-Link

TP-Link is committed to technology research and development, so it has become the first Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E router brand in Hong Kong. The brand leads the industry in technological innovation and provides the public with the latest epoch-making products at the lowest threshold. According to statistics from international data consulting company IDC, TP-Link, as professional network equipment and smart home product brand, has ranked No.1 in global Wi-Fi network equipment sales for 12 consecutive years*. Its products cover all aspects of daily life, providing services and technical support to more than 170 countries and billions of people around the world. The brand has been selected for the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for four consecutive years, ranking No.2 in the world in enterprise switch shipments (by number of connected ports). Wireless AP shipments ranked No.1 in the small and medium-sized enterprise market and entered the top 5 in the enterprise market for the first time. For more information about TP-Link, please visit www.tp-link.com/zh-hk/.

*Based on the latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly WLAN Tracking report, the final version for Q4 2022.

