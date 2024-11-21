HKBN collaborates with Evercare to launch monthly subscription plan for home care services

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") has partnered with Evercare, a leading local health technology platform, to launch home care services for household customers, further enhancing HKBN's Infinite-play strategy with innovative healthcare offerings.

In a bustling city like Hong Kong, residents often face challenges in providing adequate care for elderly or mobility-impaired family members due to demanding work schedules. Recognizing this issue, HKBN and Evercare have rolled out a highly cost-effective home care service offering a range of options, including in-home wound care, medical escort services, or home care services, once per month, with monthly fees starting as low as $399. Administered by experienced professional caregivers, these services offer customers the peace of mind that their loved ones will receive capable attentive care, even when they are not present.

Kenneth She, Chief Transformation Officer of HKBN, said, "Our partnership with Evercare further enhances our Infinite-play offerings, allowing us to better cater to our customers' needs. By leveraging Evercare's professional and convenient home care expertise, we not only deepen our capability to address our customers' healthcare requirements but also elevate HKBN's overall business competitiveness."

Kenneth Wong, Co-Founder of Evercare, said, "Ninety percent of seniors want to age with dignity at home. However, many families struggle to find adequate home care support for their elderly loved ones. Through our partnership with HKBN, Evercare is taking a significant step forward to bring affordable, professional home care to one million households in Hong Kong."

For details about the HKBN x Evercare home care service monthly subscription plan, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/personal/evercare/en.

*The contract period is 12 months. Terms and conditions apply.

About Evercare

Evercare is Hong Kong's leading health tech platform with 30,000+ health professionals delivering care to over 1 million patients across hospitals, elderly homes, and residential communities. Evercare provides highly personalised healthcare services, empowering individuals to age with dignity and independence.

Evercare was awarded the DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Award in 2023, recognising their commitment to innovation, excellence and quality service. For more information, visit www.yourevercare.com.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is the residential solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.6 million residential homes and 8,200 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2024 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

