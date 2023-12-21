HKBN Enterprise Solutions Becomes First APAC Partner to Achieve All Specialisations in Fortinet's Engage Partner Program

HONG KONG, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Enterprise Solutions (HKBNES), a leading telecom and technology services provider and division of HKBN Group (SEHK stock code: 1310), is excited to announce its achievement as the first partner in APAC to meet all seven specialisations under Fortinet's Engage Partner Program, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to technical excellence.

Breaking ground with yet another first in Asia for HKBN! (Pictured from left) Martin Ip, HKBN Co-Owner, Chief Technology Officer & Vice President of Sales Engineering, Enterprise Solutions; and Cherry Fung, Regional Director, Hong Kong, Macau and Mongolia, Fortinet.

Fortinet's Engage Partner Program and its specialisations help partners gain value as trusted advisors who have the cutting-edge expertise, services, and technologies to serve the digital transformation needs of their respective customers. This Program includes seven specialisations that partners can achieve across high-demand areas in today's fast-paced, cybersecurity landscape, including SD-WAN, LAN Edge & SD Branch, Data Centre, Cloud Security, Zero Trust Network Access, Operational Technology and Security Operations.

The Program's primary objective is to equip Fortinet's partners with practical training, enablement resources, and targeted solutions to enhance the expertise of their technical teams. By doing so, partners can offer top-tier solutions to drive the success of their customers. Having fulfilled all seven criteria through continuous certification and skills development, HKBNES has demonstrated its proficiency in Fortinet's integrated and highly automated platform.

Cherry Fung, Regional Director, Hong Kong, Macau and Mongolia, Fortinet said, "We congratulate HKBNES for being our first partner in APAC to achieve all seven specialisations in our Engage Partner Program. This remarkable achievement exemplifies HKBNES's commitment to technology excellence and establishes them as a leading partner for driving digital innovation and progress throughout the region. We are thrilled to maintain our partnership with HKBNES, working together to provide top-tier solutions that will empower businesses in Hong Kong during their transformation journeys."

William Ho, HKBN Co-Owner and CEO, Enterprise Solutions said, "This major recognition from Fortinet serves as a testament to our team's never-ending mission to stay ahead of our industry with respect to the latest technologies, certifications and skills. In an era when technology and threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, we look forward to continue our partnership with Fortinet, and leveraging their holistic approach to help more organisations across the region expedite their security and network strategies through unified and integrated solutions."

About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, HKBN Group ("the Group" or "HKBN") is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.55 million residential homes and 8,100 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles to both individual and enterprise customers. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. For more information about HKBN, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/group/.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is the arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). As a leading system integration ICT services provider, it focuses on enterprise solutions development. Comprises a professional team and profound experience, together with HKBN's unique tri-carrier network, HKBNES provides enterprises with one-stop comprehensive digital transformation solutions, including cloud and data centres, cyber security, smart and digital solutions, AegisConnect, SME solutions IT • Simplified, and more. For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en.

SOURCE HKBN Enterprise Solutions