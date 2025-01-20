HKBN InnoTech Ecosystem Alliance Officially Launched

Unite Leading Tech Enterprises to Accelerate Innovation & Growth

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Enterprise Solutions today hosted the launch ceremony for the "HKBN InnoTech Ecosystem Alliance (HKBNiTEA) ", marking an important milestone in the company's push for digital transformation and technological innovation. Bringing together key leaders from the innovation and technology sectors, this alliance will synergise resources and expertise, opening avenues for new opportunities that empower enterprises to enhance operational efficiency and drive business growth through cutting-edge technology solutions.

HKBN InnoTech Ecosystem Alliance" held its kick-off ceremony today, uniting numerous industry leaders in a powerful show of support.

HKBN InnoTech Ecosystem Alliance aims to establish a robust network by uniting leading solutions providers from various sectors of the innovation and technology industry. By uniting these forces, the alliance will assist small, medium and large enterprises confront the challenges arising from technological advancements, venture into emerging industries, as well as promote business growth in Hong Kong, mainland China, and overseas. The Alliance also provides members with a range of resources and support, encompassing industry intelligence, market analysis reports, professional training, and learning resources, all aimed at creating a more competitive business community environment.

As a leading telco and ICT solutions provider in Hong Kong with nearly thirty years of experience in managing the territory's fibre network, HKBN has provided countless enterprises with one-stop comprehensive digital transformation solutions. HKBN Enterprise Solutions boasts a team of over 800 certified professionals dedicated to assisting enterprises in enhancing operational efficiency and market competitiveness. By harnessing HKBN's advanced network infrastructure and expert technical team, alongside the diverse capabilities of the HKBN InnoTech Ecosystem Alliance members, the Alliance paves the way for unprecedented collaboration, empowering more industries to innovate and grow through digitalisation.

Dr. Denis Yip, President and Group Chief Operating Officer of HKBN Group, stated: "HKBN InnoTech Ecosystem Alliance brings together the most advanced technology resources and know-how along with HKBN's unique expertise. This synergy will unlock countless opportunities, including expediting the expansion of mainland enterprises into ASEAN, Belt and Road and international markets via Hong Kong as a primary gateway, and attracting foreign companies to leverage Hong Kong's status as an international innovation and technology hub, strengthening business development in Hong Kong and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Embracing our role as a catalyst for innovation and supporting enterprises' digital transformations, HKBN Enterprise Solutions is committed to leveraging our strengths to foster win-win collaborations and help enterprises seize growth opportunities."

Leading technology companies signing up to join the HKBN InnoTech Ecosystem Alliance today include Suanova Technology, Information2 Software, Lark, Baidu AI Cloud, Integrity Technology, Qi An Xin Technology, Futong Technology, Pure Storage, OceanBase, Fano, Computer and Technologies Holdings Limited, Yonyou, Yunke China, SleekFlow, Leiga, Cocoa and T&Y SmartTech. This diverse array of companies specialises in various technology areas, offering a comprehensive suite of world-class applications tailored to meet the requirements of enterprises across different stages of business growth and evolution.

Today's event brought together many innovative technology companies to witness the alliance's establishment. During the subsequent panel discussions, industry experts shared their perspectives by delving into trending topics like "Artificial Intelligence and Data" and "Pooling Together Technology Talent". This successful gathering underscored the important role that the HKBN InnoTech Ecosystem Alliance will play in driving forward the convergence of technology, innovation and business.

To learn more about HKBNiTEA, please visit: https://www.hkbnes.com/web/about-hkbnitea/

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is the arm of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK stock code: 1310)("HKBN") . As a leading system integration ICT services provider, it focuses on enterprise solutions development. Comprises a professional team and profound experience, together with HKBN's unique tri-carrier network, HKBNES provides enterprises with one-stop comprehensive digital transformation solutions, including cloud and data centres, cyber security, smart and digital solutions, and more. For more information about HKBNES, please visit www.hkbnes.com.

About HKBN InnoTech Ecosystem Alliance

The unprecedented acceleration of next-generation information technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence, is fundamentally transforming operations across all sectors. In this rapidly evolving economic landscape, businesses are navigating the imperative of digital transformation. This pivotal shift presents a significant opportunity for industry stakeholders to position themselves as key enablers of change. In light of this, HKBN Enterprise Solutions has collaborated with industry leaders to establish the HKBN InnoTech Ecosystem Alliance (HKBNiTEA), a strategic initiative designed to unite reputable technology solution providers to shape the InnoTech Ecosystem.

The HKBN InnoTech Ecosystem Alliance aims to cultivate a powerful network that empowers enterprises of all sizes to effectively address their technology challenges. Through this initiative, the Alliance is committed to driving innovation and supporting organizations to capitalize on emerging business opportunities, thereby strengthening the innovation landscape, accelerating business growth, and promoting the high-quality economic development of Hong Kong and Mainland China.

