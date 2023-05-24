HKBN x Mannings Pioneer FREE Pharmacist Consultations for Talents

PharmaCare Pilot Programme allows HKBN Talents to enjoy HK's leading flexible benefit package

HONG KONG, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As flu season and COVID-19 continues, long queues are common at doctor's clinics. As a Talent-obsessed company, HKBN Group ("HKBN"), and Hong Kong's largest health and beauty retailer, Mannings, have joined hands again to offer the HKBN x Mannings PharmaCare pilot programme ("PharmaCare Programme"). This pioneering programme will allow HKBN Talents, their family members and even domestic helpers to enjoy free pharmacist consultation services and medication at over 50 Mannings Pharmacy stores with registered pharmacists in Hong Kong. As part of this Programme's terrific flexibility, HKBN Talents can now use Mannings' officially issued Pharmacist's Notes when they apply for two days of sick leave.

HKBN Talents, their family members and domestic helpers with minor illness can use the PharmaCare programme to consult with a Mannings' registered pharmacist and get the medication needed, giving them the flexibility to choose an alternative healthcare option, and cut out the long waiting times typically associated with clinics. The programme covers conditions such as cold and flu, gastrointestinal conditions, women's health, allergies, pains and aches, eye conditions, minor skin conditions and oral health. Mannings' registered pharmacists will dispense appropriate medication based on each user's symptoms. For circumstances when Talents experience severe or persistent symptoms and need to visit a clinic or hospital, HKBN's group medical insurance will provide sufficient coverage.

In October 2022, Mannings joined hands with HKBN to provide a free AI-powered health screening service with generated reports for HKBN Talents. The initiative was part of both brands diversifying, as they converged for win-win and promoted professional health consultation in innovative ways.

Andrew Wong, CEO of Health & Beauty North Asia of DFI Retail Group said: "Mannings and HKBN have teamed up again to promote the health of Talents. With urbanites always busy with work, Mannings' extensive store network and professional pharmacist team's consultation services act as a reliable and timely solution amid busy schedules. We are delighted to work with HKBN to drive this pilot programme, showcasing how we can help businesses gain greater flexibility in the new normal."

William Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner and Executive Vice-chairman said: "We believe that our company's overall success hinges on the health of our Talents. The new PharmaCare Programme, which sees us partner with Mannings again, demonstrates the unparalleled flexibility we offer to our Talents, and we hope this pilot will inspire more companies to put greater emphasis on protecting the physical and mental health of their employees and families."

About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, HKBN Group ("the Group" or "HKBN") is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.5 million residential homes and more than 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd.. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

