TAIPEI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKC, ANTGAMER, and KOORUI have successfully concluded their presence at COMPUTEX 2026. Under the theme "Win Beyond the Frame," the three brands unveiled multiple world-first display products and advanced technologies, demonstrating the innovative strength of Chinese display brands on the global stage.

HKC, ANTGAMER, KOORUI Make Strong Debut at COMPUTEX 2026 with World-First Display Innovations

HKC: Three World Premieres Redefine Professional Display Boundaries

HKC introduced three "world's first" flagship products. The Shield C83U60 is the world's first 83.4-inch 12K ultra-wide curved monitor, featuring a 11520×2160 resolution, R1000 curvature, and 60Hz refresh rate. The Apex 32U165VD is the world's first 31.4-inch 4K RGB-MiniLED monitor with independent RGB light-color control technology. The Apex 27U165D is the world's first 27-inch 4K RGB-MiniLED monitor, delivering precise color reproduction for professional creators.

ANTGAMER: Native 1000Hz Redefines Esports Performance Limits

ANTGAMER showcased the world's first native 1000Hz Fast-TN esports monitor, the ANT25ASF, with a 1920×1080 resolution and 0.8ms GTG response time. The company also presented the world's first dual-mode 1080Hz HMO esports monitor, the ANT275PQ Ultra; the world's first 750Hz esports monitor, the ANT257PF; and the world's first dual-mode 720Hz OLED monitor, the ANT275ZQE. With a complete high-refresh-rate product matrix spanning from 750Hz to native 1000Hz, and from Fast-TN to its proprietary HMO oxide technology and Tandem WOLED, ANTGAMER has achieved comprehensive coverage in esports display technology applications, leading industry development.

KOORUI: Diverse Visuals for Every Scenario

KOORUI presented its lineup of versatile display solutions, including the S2741LM, a 4K MiniLED dual-mode monitor with 1152 dimming zones, VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification, and instant switching between 4K 160Hz creation mode and FHD 320Hz gaming mode. Another highlight was the S4941XO, a 49-inch QD-OLED ultra-wide curved monitor featuring a 32:9 aspect ratio, 5120×1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, HDR True Black 400, a 90W USB-C port, and KVM functionality, serving as a replacement for traditional dual-screen office setups.

From HKC's professional displays and ANTGAMER's esports innovations to KOORUI's versatile solutions, the three brands together embodied the theme "Win Beyond the Frame" at COMPUTEX 2026.

Website:

https://www.hkcglobal.net/

https://koorui.com/

http://www.antgamer.net/

SOURCE HKC, ANTGAMER and KOORUI