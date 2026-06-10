HKC, ANTGAMER, KOORUI Make Strong Debut at COMPUTEX 2026 with World-First Display Innovations

News provided by

HKC, ANTGAMER and KOORUI

10 Jun, 2026, 11:13 CST

TAIPEI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKC, ANTGAMER, and KOORUI have successfully concluded their presence at COMPUTEX 2026. Under the theme "Win Beyond the Frame," the three brands unveiled multiple world-first display products and advanced technologies, demonstrating the innovative strength of Chinese display brands on the global stage.

Continue Reading
HKC, ANTGAMER, KOORUI Make Strong Debut at COMPUTEX 2026 with World-First Display Innovations
HKC, ANTGAMER, KOORUI Make Strong Debut at COMPUTEX 2026 with World-First Display Innovations

HKC: Three World Premieres Redefine Professional Display Boundaries
HKC introduced three "world's first" flagship products. The Shield C83U60 is the world's first 83.4-inch 12K ultra-wide curved monitor, featuring a 11520×2160 resolution, R1000 curvature, and 60Hz refresh rate. The Apex 32U165VD is the world's first 31.4-inch 4K RGB-MiniLED monitor with independent RGB light-color control technology. The Apex 27U165D is the world's first 27-inch 4K RGB-MiniLED monitor, delivering precise color reproduction for professional creators.

ANTGAMER: Native 1000Hz Redefines Esports Performance Limits
ANTGAMER showcased the world's first native 1000Hz Fast-TN esports monitor, the ANT25ASF, with a 1920×1080 resolution and 0.8ms GTG response time. The company also presented the world's first dual-mode 1080Hz HMO esports monitor, the ANT275PQ Ultra; the world's first 750Hz esports monitor, the ANT257PF; and the world's first dual-mode 720Hz OLED monitor, the ANT275ZQE. With a complete high-refresh-rate product matrix spanning from 750Hz to native 1000Hz, and from Fast-TN to its proprietary HMO oxide technology and Tandem WOLED, ANTGAMER has achieved comprehensive coverage in esports display technology applications, leading industry development.

KOORUI: Diverse Visuals for Every Scenario
KOORUI presented its lineup of versatile display solutions, including the S2741LM, a 4K MiniLED dual-mode monitor with 1152 dimming zones, VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification, and instant switching between 4K 160Hz creation mode and FHD 320Hz gaming mode. Another highlight was the S4941XO, a 49-inch QD-OLED ultra-wide curved monitor featuring a 32:9 aspect ratio, 5120×1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, HDR True Black 400, a 90W USB-C port, and KVM functionality, serving as a replacement for traditional dual-screen office setups.

From HKC's professional displays and ANTGAMER's esports innovations to KOORUI's versatile solutions, the three brands together embodied the theme "Win Beyond the Frame" at COMPUTEX 2026.

Website:
https://www.hkcglobal.net/
https://koorui.com/
http://www.antgamer.net/

SOURCE HKC, ANTGAMER and KOORUI

Also from this source

HKC, ANTGAMER and KOORUI Unveil Breakthrough Display Innovations at COMPUTEX 2026

HKC, ANTGAMER and KOORUI Unveil Breakthrough Display Innovations at COMPUTEX 2026

HKC, ANTGAMER and KOORUI made a joint appearance at COMPUTEX 2026 under the theme "Win Beyond the Frame," showcasing a new lineup of display...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics