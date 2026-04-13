HKCGI and Wizpresso Release Market‑Wide Study on AI Governance Among HKEX Issuers: Analysis of Over 2,500 Listed Company Disclosures Reveals Significant Gap Between AI Adoption and Governance Readiness

HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI) and Wizpresso today jointly released a new research white paper titled "Bridging Innovation and Oversight: Five Governance Priorities – The State of AI Adoption and Governance amongst Hong Kong-listed companies."

Drawing on empirical analysis of more than 2,500 HKEX-listed companies' latest annual and ESG reports, the study provides one of the most comprehensive market-wide assessments to date of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and governance readiness in Hong Kong's listed sector.

AI Adoption Is Widespread — But Governance Lags Behind

The report finds that almost nine in ten HKEX-listed issuers now reference AI in their disclosures, signalling that AI has entered mainstream corporate strategy and reporting. However, fewer than 20% disclose a structured AI governance framework with defined oversight roles, policies, and lifecycle controls.

Across a ten-dimensional AI readiness framework — spanning strategy, board oversight, executive ownership, data foundations, governance and ethics, risk management, privacy and third-party controls, investment and KPIs, and AI use in ESG — the weakest areas were:

Risk, compliance, and incident management (at only 10% having disclosures)

AI Governance, Ethics, and Responsible Use (14%)

AI in ESG, Climate, and Stakeholder Communication (18%)

Executive Ownership, Organisation, and Talent (18%)

The findings suggest that while AI ambition is high, demonstrable accountability, risk integration, and structured oversight remain underdeveloped in much of the market.

A Widening Gap Between Leaders and the Long Tail

The study also identifies a widening readiness gap:

Large-cap issuers score materially higher on AI readiness than mid- and small-cap companies.

Regulated and digitally intensive sectors — particularly financial services, telecommunications, and information technology — demonstrate stronger integration of governance.

Many smaller and traditional-sector issuers reference AI only in generic terms, with limited disclosure of concrete use cases, governance frameworks, or risk controls.

This divergence raises important governance considerations as AI systems increasingly influence financial reporting, compliance processes, customer engagement, ESG disclosures, and strategic decision-making.

From AI Rhetoric to Governed Scaling

The report outlines five governance priorities for HKEX-listed companies:

Establish clear visibility over AI use across the organisation.

Assign unambiguous senior accountability for AI governance.

Integrate AI risks into enterprise risk management and internal control frameworks.

Preserve meaningful human oversight and decision accountability.

Ensure external disclosures on AI are balanced and supported by real governance structures.

It further proposes a three-stage roadmap — from foundational readiness to lifecycle integration and governed scaling — anchored in the AI lifecycle of selection, hosting, and application.

Governance Imperative in an Era of AI Opportunity

Calvin Cheng, Founder and CEO of Wizpresso, said:

"Hong Kong's listed companies are moving quickly to embrace AI as a driver of competitiveness and innovation. Our research shows that while adoption is widespread, structured governance and risk integration have not kept pace. AI readiness is not simply about technology capability — it is about accountability, resilience, and trust. Boards must ensure that AI ambition is matched by documented oversight and measurable controls."

Tom Chau FCG HKFCG(PE), President of HKCGI, added:

"Governance credibility depends on alignment between innovation and oversight. If companies highlight AI transformation in annual or ESG reports, they should also demonstrate how those systems are governed. This paper provides a practical benchmark to help issuers understand where they stand and what steps are needed to move toward governed scaling."

A Call for Applied Governance and Transparency

The report cautions that the risk is twofold: insufficient governance may expose issuers to regulatory scrutiny and stakeholder distrust, while delayed development of AI capabilities may undermine long-term competitiveness.

HKCGI and Wizpresso call on boards, management teams, governance professionals, regulators, and market participants to work collectively toward responsible AI adoption — embedding transparency, lifecycle controls, and accountability as part of applied corporate governance.

The report should be read alongside HKCGI's earlier publication, Responsible AI Policy Development: A Governance Playbook, which provides practical tools for designing AI governance frameworks tailored to organisational context.

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI) is the sole accrediting body in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland for the globally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications. Formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), HKCGI is the Hong Kong/China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI).

With a legacy of over 77 years, HKCGI has established itself as a trusted and reputable professional body in the region. Its influence extends to CGI's global network of around 40,000 members, graduates and students. As one of CGI's fastest-growing divisions, HKCGI's community comprises about 10,000 members, graduates and students, with significant representation in listed companies and diverse governance roles across various industries.

Guided by the belief that governance leads to better decision-making and a better world, HKCGI is committed to advancing governance in commerce, industry and public affairs. It achieves this through education, thought leadership, advocacy and active engagement with its members and the broader community. As a recognised thought leader, HKCGI promotes the highest standards of governance while advocating for an inclusive approach that considers the interests of all stakeholders, and ensures that every voice is heard and valued.

Better Governance. Better Future.

For more information, please visit www.hkcgi.org.hk.

For media enquiries, please contact:

HKCGI Marketing Department

Tel: (852) 2881 6177

Email: [email protected]

About Wizpresso

Wizpresso is a Hong Kong–based RegTech and AI company focused on strengthening governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance for financial institutions and listed companies. Founded in 2017, it develops domain-specific AI solutions to automate end‑to‑end GRC workflows and enhance disclosure quality, regulatory mapping, and internal control documentation.

Learn more at wizpresso.com

SOURCE HKCGI