HKEX Welcomes Listing of First ETF Tracking HKEX Tech 100 Index

HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Friday) welcomed the listing of the first exchange traded fund (ETF) to track the HKEX Tech 100 Index (HKEX Tech 100), launched by E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co Limited (E Fund HK).

The E Fund (HK) HKEX Tech 100 Index ETF (Stock Code: 3456) is the first investment product based on an HKEX-branded equity index, marking an important milestone as the Group builds its index business to facilitate investor access to capital markets.

The ETF's listing coincides with the 26th anniversary of HKEX's debut as a listed company — a fitting occasion to celebrate a new chapter in the Group's index business, alongside 26 years of innovation, vibrancy and growth. Since becoming a publicly traded company in 2000, HKEX has evolved from a local exchange into a leading global market operator and superconnector, committed to continuously enriching its product ecosystem and connecting capital with opportunity.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Y Chan said: "We are delighted to celebrate the listing of the first ETF based on an HKEX branded index. This ETF – launched by E Fund HK – combines a representative Hong Kong technology benchmark with a widely accessible investment vehicle, supporting investors in diversifying their portfolios and accessing the growth opportunities offered by Hong Kong listed technology companies. This listing also marks a milestone for HKEX's index business and underscores our commitment to continuously developing new and relevant products to better serve the evolving needs of global investors."

Chairperson of E Fund Management Co Ltd Liu Xiaoyan stated: "As the first institution to launch an E Fund (HK) HKEX Tech100 Index ETF (3456) tracking the HKEX Tech 100 Index, E Fund is deeply honored. This is not only an important step in product innovation, but also a key practice in leveraging Hong Kong's 'super connector' advantage to deepen our internationalization strategy. The index brings together 100 of the high-potential technology companies in the Hong Kong market, and we hope to open an efficient gateway for global investors to participate in the future of China's technology sector. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive further product innovation, actively serve the diversified asset allocation needs of global investors, and contribute to the continued prosperity and openness of Hong Kong's financial market."

The HKEX Tech 100 is a broad-based index tracking the performance of the 100 largest technology related companies by market capitalisation listed in Hong Kong, spanning a range of innovative and new economy sectors. The index comprises stocks eligible for Southbound trading under Stock Connect and is designed to address the growing market demand for diversified exposure to the technology sector.

More recently, HKEX has also launched the HKEX Bursa Malaysia Large Cap Index, the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and the HKEX Tech & US Tech 100 Index, to further strengthen market connectivity across Asia and beyond. HKEX will continue to work closely with asset managers, index users and market participants to enrich its index ecosystem and support the development of innovative index based products, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as an international financial centre and a key gateway connecting the Chinese Mainland and global markets.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (HKEX Stock Code:388) and one of the world's leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metal Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of the world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress its markets and the communities it supports for the prosperity of all.

www.hkexgroup.com

SOURCE Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited