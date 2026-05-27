HKRI Taikoo Hui Receives 2026 ULI Asia Pacific Award for Excellence

Shanghai landmark recognised for exceptional built environment and industry leadership

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKRI Taikoo Hui mixed-use development in Shanghai has received the prestigious 2026 Urban Land Institute (ULI) Asia Pacific Award for Excellence. The award was received at the ULI Asia Pacific Summit in Shanghai on 26 May.

Calvin See, Joint General Manager (4th from left) and Connie Ting, Joint General Manager (4th from right) received the 2026 ULI Asia Pacific Award for Excellence from Jurors Inho Rhee, Design Principal, SOM (1st from left) and Selena Shi, Managing Director, Acquisitions, LaSalle Investment Management (1st from right). HKRI Taikoo Hui, Shanghai

Since 1979, the ULI's Awards for Excellence have set the benchmark for real estate achievements globally and are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in the industry. The award recognises HKRI Taikoo Hui's excellence across categories such as design, development, operations, integration, sustainability and long-term value creation.

The ULI jury commended HKRI Taikoo Hui for its ability to "seamlessly integrate local culture and urban fabric while delivering exceptional market value and positive spillover effects to neighbouring developments". This recognition highlights how, as a large-scale mixed-use development, HKRI Taikoo Hui's placemaking focus has made a significant contribution to the surrounding landscape, balancing commercial performance with social relevance, adaptability and long-term sustainability. These achievements make HKRI Taikoo Hui stand out as a model for urban development worldwide.

Calvin See, Joint General Manager of HKRI Taikoo Hui, remarked: "The ULI Asia Pacific Award for Excellence is a strong affirmation of HKRI Taikoo Hui's long-term investment in sustainability, operational innovation and placemaking. As the Nanjing Road (West) central business district continues to evolve, we will continue to innovate and strengthen synergies with neighbouring landmarks, particularly Zhangyuan, to offer remarkable experiences and create sustainable, long-term value for Shanghai and its communities."

Connie Ting, Joint General Manager of HKRI Taikoo Hui, added: "Guided by our people-centric philosophy, we have always placed the needs of visitors, tenants, and the broader community at the heart of our space design and operations. We look forward to deepening collaboration with our many stakeholders and partners to create a profound and lasting positive impact on Shanghai's urban landscape."

Since its opening in 2017, HKRI Taikoo Hui has curated a distinctive mix of retail offerings, featuring numerous national debut stores, flagship stores, and concept stores. These have brought exceptional experiences to Shanghai and helped to cement HKRI Taikoo Hui as a leading lifestyle destination in the city. The recent opening of "The Louis", Louis Vuitton's boat-like landmark, and the long-established Starbucks Reserve Roastery Shanghai, underpins this commitment to providing a unique and differentiated lifestyle destination. In the first quarter of 2026, retail sales at the development rose by over 80% year on year, while footfall more than doubled compared with the same period in 2025.

Beyond retail, HKRI Taikoo Hui's two Grade-A office towers have attracted Fortune Global 500 companies and other high-profile enterprises. In 2025, the launch of TERRA, an innovative "third space", marked a new milestone for the development, positioning it as a pioneer in redefining high-quality, future-ready workplace environments and setting a new standard for integrated office experiences.

HKRI Taikoo Hui has continued to elevate urban placemaking by fostering vibrant, inclusive public spaces. Since 2022, it has enhanced pedestrian connectivity between its North Piazza and Shimen Road (No.1), seamlessly linking the surrounding urban fabric. In addition, year-round art programmes, world-class exhibitions, and innovative cultural experiences – featuring renowned artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Florentijn Hofman, as well as immersive digital experience like The Horizon of Khufu – have brought vitality into the development's public areas.

Sustainability is another cornerstone of HKRI Taikoo Hui's achievements, with sustainable practices embedded throughout the project's entire lifecycle. The development has made significant progress in energy conservation and carbon emission reduction, backed by green credentials including LEED Platinum, WELL Platinum, and a Five-Star GRESB rating attained in 2025.

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About HKRI Taikoo Hui

HKRI Taikoo Hui is a landmark mixed-used development in Shanghai, strategically located in the prime location on the Nanjing West Road commercial district. The development comprises a shopping mall, two Grade A office towers, two boutique hotels, one serviced apartment building, and a historic mansion Cha House. The commercial complex features a parallel layout of Shimen Road (No.1), the south-north corridor inside the mall, and Discovery Boulevard, along with two large open-air event venues, North Piazza and South Garden, a multi-functional Event Centre, and a unique Roof Garden in the heart of the city.

HKRI Taikoo Hui is a 50/50 joint venture between HKR International and Swire Properties. These entities own and manage the complex together. Through a pioneering business model that emphasises symbiotic progress with the city, brands, and consumers, the complex inherits the vibrant legacy of the century-old Nanjing West Road neighborhood and creates a world-class, bespoke experiences, establishing itself as a remarkable new landmark in Shanghai.

About HKR International

HKR International Limited (HKRI) has diversified interests in real estate development and investment, property management, luxury hotels and serviced apartments, healthcare services and other investments in Hong Kong, mainland China and across Asia. HKRI has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 1989, under the Stock Code of 00480.

Our flagship project in Hong Kong, Discovery Bay, covers a site area of 650 hectares. It is Hong Kong's first resort-style residential community and has been widely acknowledged as a pioneering development project in Asia. HKRI also develops and invests in a number of residential and commercial properties in Hong Kong.

In mainland China, the HKRI Taikoo Hui located on the premium Nanjing West Road in Shanghai, is a commercial complex comprising a prime retail mall, two Grade-A office towers, two luxury hotels and a service apartment building, and a revitalised project "Cha House" named after the Group's founder. Meanwhile, HKRI has been developing a number of luxury residential projects in Jiaxing and Hangzhou.

Website: www.hkri.com.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties develops and manages commercial, retail, hotel, and residential properties, with a particular focus on mixed-use developments in prime locations at major mass transportation intersections. Swire Properties is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and its investment portfolio in Hong Kong comprises Taikoo Place, Pacific Place, Cityplaza and Citygate. The Company's completed portfolio in Hong Kong comprises approximately 1.51 million sqm (approximately 16.3 million sq ft) of space.

In the Chinese Mainland, Swire Properties has six completed mixed-use developments. They include Taikoo Li Sanlitun and INDIGO^ in Beijing, HKRI Taikoo Hui and Taikoo Li Qiantan in Shanghai, Taikoo Hui Guangzhou and Taikoo Li Chengdu. Taikoo Place Beijing^, Taikoo Li Xi'an, Taikoo Li Sanya*, the expansion of Taikoo Li Qiantan, Lujiazui Taikoo Yuan in Shanghai and Taikoo Li Julong Wan Guangzhou are currently under development. The Company's completed portfolio in the Chinese Mainland comprises approximately 1.3 million sqm (14.4 million sq ft) of space.

In addition to Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, the Company has a presence in Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and Miami, U.S.A.

Visit Swire Properties' website at www.swireproperties.com

^Taikoo Place Beijing will include the existing INDIGO upon completion.

*Project name has yet to be confirmed.

SOURCE HKRI Taikoo Hui