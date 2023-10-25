HKUST Launches Student Recruitment Campaign in South Korea

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked No. 2 worldwide in Times Higher Education's Young University Rankings 2023, will run recruitment activities in South Korea, including an admission talk coming Saturday in Seoul for students and parents to learn about the University.

Details of Admission Talk

Date: October 28, 2023

Time: 11:00am-12:00nn

Venue: 3/F, JustCo Tower, 431 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Registration: https://ust.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aUYHawQtVO6HgHA

Korean students have long favored HKUST as a top destination for pursuing their university degrees, comprising the largest portion of the University's international student body with nearly 500 students. One of these Korean students is PARK Jungjin, who was admitted to HKUST in 2014 and is currently a PhD student in Mechanical Engineering. He has remained with HKUST since it provided ample support for him to co-found his own start-up company, VisionARi. The company originated from his MPhil research on developing augmented reality (AR) teaching materials. Jungjin admires HKUST's dedication to fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among its students. As of September 2023, HKUST members have founded 1,747 active start-ups, including 9 Unicorns and 13 exits, generating economic impact worth over KRW 6.8 trillion.

Another Korean student, HAN Gyungchae, is a third-year undergraduate student in Computer Science and Engineering – one of HKUST's prestigious programs ranked top in Hong Kong. Applying the expertise and skills he learnt at HKUST, He is currently interning as a data scientist at "A Twosome Place", a well-known café franchise in Korea. HKUST graduates have constantly been ranked among the top 30 best employees worldwide for the past decade. Taking the 2022 batch of Korean graduates for example, they secured jobs at internationally renowned corporations such as JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and others with an average monthly income amounting to KRW 5,391,672. Gyungchae will share his experience and the career support at HKUST during the admission talk.

HKUST is the first university in Hong Kong to utilize generative AI technology in courses and establish best practices. It offers a novel academic framework "Major + X" for students to simultaneously pursue traditional programs and emerging hot topics such as AI. The upcoming admission talk will introduce more innovative teaching measures at HKUST.

Korean students interested to apply to HKUST for 2024 admissions can visit the University's official webpage to submit applications. Early round applications are open now until November 21 and offers will be announced in late December.

SOURCE The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology