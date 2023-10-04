HKUST Recruits Students in Indonesia This Month Introducing the Latest Courses and Scholarship Information

HONG KONG, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked No. 2 worldwide in Times Higher Education's Young University Rankings 2023, is set to embark on a series of recruitment activities in Indonesia. This includes an admission talk this Saturday in Jakarta and visits to schools in Jakarta, Bandung and Surabaya next week, providing Indonesian students with the latest admissions and course information.

Details of Admission Talk

Date: October 7th, 2023

Time: 10:15 - 11:15

Venue: Aston Kartika Grogol Hotel & Conference Center, Jakarta

Registration: https://ust.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5hTGf2HdEZFckce

HKUST has the highest proportion of international undergraduate students among all funded universities in Hong Kong, and Indonesian students have consistently been among the top three international student communities at HKUST. For the 2023-24 academic year, HKUST has admitted a total of 44 Indonesian undergraduate students, with 33 students receiving various admission scholarships in recognition of their outstanding academic or non-academic performances. HKUST offers academic scholarships to exceptional students and provides the "Broad-based Admission Scholarship Scheme" for students who excel in areas such as art, sports, and social service.

This year, the Indonesian government announced the development of potential entrepreneurs as one of its priorities. HKUST is renowned for its research, innovation, and commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit of students. HKUST offers entrepreneurship-related courses that students can choose as minors, equipping them with relevant skills and enhancing their practical experience. HKUST Entrepreneurship Center also provides extensive support, including entrepreneurship workshops and startup investment matching.

In response to the rise of generative AI, HKUST is the first university in Hong Kong to embrace the use of this technology. Starting from June, the "HKUST ChatGPT" has been made available to faculty and students, encouraging the use of generative AI in courses. HKUST has allocated nearly 2 billion Indonesian rupiah to launch the "Education and Generative AI Fund, inviting faculty to submit proposals on applying generative AI tools in teaching and developing best practices. Additionally, HKUST offers multiple online courses to enhance students and staff members' general literacy on generative AI.

HKUST values academic flexibility and has recently launched a novel academic framework "Major + X" for students to simultaneously choose traditional programs and emerging hot topics such as AI. HKUST has also incorporated elements of the Metaverse into teaching and utilized virtual reality (VR) systems to provide concrete learning experiences. The upcoming admission talk on Saturday will introduce more innovative teaching measures at HKUST.

SOURCE The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology