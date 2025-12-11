HLB and So Ban Hang Launch Initiative to Simplify Business Management for Vietnamese mSMEs

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Leong Bank Vietnam ("HLB" or the "Bank"), following its strategic partnership with So Ban Hang, has launched a new initiative to assist Vietnamese entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium enterprises ("mSMEs") with timely preparation for upcoming tax reforms including the abolition of the presumptive tax system and the mandatory transition to formal tax declaration and e-invoicing.

HLB, via the So Ban Hang app, enables businesses to open accounts, make tax-compliant QR payments, automate records, and issue e-invoices to streamline workflows and meet upcoming tax reforms

HLB recently announced that it would offer businesses essential features such as HLB account opening, tax-compliant QR payments, automatic record-keeping, and instant e-invoice issuances directly within the So Ban Hang app. This integrated solution is designed to streamline workflows, improve business efficiencies, and help entrepreneurs stay compliant with tax reforms taking effect early next year.

Fred Lim, HLB's Chief Digital Commercialization Officer said, "Our Bank has a 120-year entrepreneurial history and we are acutely aware of the challenges faced by entrepreneurs. The already difficult task of running a business becomes even more daunting when compliance requirements for managing tax and invoices are added to the mix. Our partnership with So Ban Hang is designed to simplify banking and compliance, freeing up entrepreneurs to fully focus on growing their business and generating income."

The new initiative offers exclusive discounts and bundled offers valued at up to VND 3 million per customer. New HLB customers accessing the integrated solution will receive complimentary benefits, including a free So Ban Hang Pro account for the first three months, followed by a 35% discount on the subsequent one-year renewal. Furthermore, to support regulatory compliance, customers in their first year can leverage the e-Signature feature and issue up to 10,000 e-Invoices for a special one-time discounted price of just VND 250,000.

Bùi Hải Nam, CEO of So Ban Hang, added, "HLB's vision to simplify business management for small enterprises aligns fully with our mission at SoBanHang – making it easier for millions of Vietnamese merchants to operate and grow. We are building an all-in-one platform that unifies sales, payments, accounting, tax, and modern banking into a single seamless experience. Through this partnership and the new incentive program, we believe more entrepreneurs will accelerate their growth with greater confidence and simplicity. "

For more information, please visit https://www.hlbank.com.vn/en/personal-banking/home.html

