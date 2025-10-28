HLB Mann Judd selects Platformed to automate IT General Controls testing for financial audits, reducing time to completion

Platformed's AI Auditor ensures consistent and high-quality results for HLB Mann Judd across all IT aspects of financial audits, and enables the firm to offer additional IT audit services across multiple frameworks

Partnership signals new opportunities for efficiency across global auditing industry

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Platformed , the AI auditor provider, today announced HLB Mann Judd , a leading Australian accountancy and audit network, has selected Platformed's AI auditor to standardize its IT General Controls (ITGC) testing for statutory financial audits.

HLB Mann Judd firms have started using Platformed to support ASA 315* assessments as part of statutory audits for its clients, and is considering offering additional IT audit services to its clients across multiple frameworks in the future.

"Audits are not just about compliance - they deliver real insight and confidence for our clients. By working with Platformed, we can standardize ITGC testing across our network and give our auditors the tools to deliver consistent, high-quality results. This partnership strengthens our statutory audit work under ASA 315 and creates a foundation to expand into broader IT assurance services in the future, offering clients more value from a single trusted provider. Our team recognized the value of Platformed straight away during the trial phase and were eager to adopt it. Since then, they've built a strong working relationship with the Platformed team." Jude Lau, Senior Partner, HLB Mann Judd

The HLB Mann Judd Australasian Association consists of 11 independent member firms and two representative firms, located in major cities and regional business centres in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. The firms' specialists provide advice and services to a large and diversified client base that includes growing businesses, governments, not for profits and individuals.

"HLB Mann Judd's decision to adopt Platformed underscores the growing importance of technology assurance in statutory audits. We're proud to support HLB Mann Judd in delivering consistent, efficient, and high-quality audits - and in helping their clients unlock even greater value from assurance." Henry Irish, CEO and Founder, Platformed

Platformed's AI Auditor offering has been developed to enable audit firms to meet the increasing IT audit requirements of ISA 315, and its global and regional equivalents, and other frameworks with efficiency and precision. Platformed's AI system discovers risks and assesses control compliance by mapping the client's data and context, performing a preliminary assessment automatically. Auditors can review these insights, make necessary adjustments, and request additional data from clients when required, using collaborative workflow features. Reports generated by Platformed are easily integrated into auditors' existing templates, while detailed evidence packs ensure comprehensive record-keeping for case management systems.

*Note: ASA 315 is the Australian equivalent of ISA 315

About Platformed

Platformed is an AI agent purpose-built for risk-based IT audits, including ISA 315 and its global equivalents. It automates data collection, client complexity classification, and control and risk assessments - identifying critical risks that impact financial reporting with greater speed and consistency.

By guiding auditors through a consistent audit process and generating detailed reports and evidence packs, Platformed revolutionizes the entire audit process. Trusted by firms like HLB Mann Judd and Menzies LLP, Platformed increases audit quality and consistency and enables firms to deliver more value to clients and unlock new revenue - all while boosting profitability through smarter, more scalable audits.

