HLB Priority: Redefining Wealth for a New Era

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Leong Bank ("HLB" or the "Bank") has evolved its affluent wealth management segment into HLB Priority, marking a strategic shift from transactional "Priority Banking" toward a sophisticated, advisory-led model. This transformation merges institutional financial solutions with personalized advisory and exclusive lifestyle privileges, designed to help clients achieve five core outcome-driven goals: Preservation, Income, Growth, Diversification, and Legacy.

Kevin Lam, Group Managing Director & CEO of HLB [center], alongside Ng Yen Chuen, Segment Head of HLB Priority [center left] and Tay Choon Wei, HLB’s Head of Wealth Malaysia [center right], unveiling the new staff uniforms as part of HLB Priority’s renewed brand identity.

As a key engine of the Bank's 3-5 Year Transformative Plan, this evolution builds upon strategic milestones such as HLB's alliance with Lombard Odier and its renewed Shariah-compliant proposition under Hong Leong Islamic Bank ("HLISB").

"As Malaysia enters a significant era of wealth transfer, the next generation of High Net-Worth Individuals ("HNWI") are increasingly seeking sophisticated, value-added services from wealth managers. In our commitment to transcend the 'banking' label, we are deliberately shifting to a dedicated advisory-led model, looking towards the long-term stewardship of our client's aspirations. With this, we believe wealth management can no longer be viewed as a peripheral service. Our strategy is built on the principle of mutual growth where by delivering high-value advisory, specialized solutions and exclusive privileges, we are simultaneously driving the Bank's wealth franchise as a primary engine of long-term growth and a vital pillar of our non-interest income," said Kevin Lam, HLB's Group Managing Director and CEO.

By managing the complexities of a client's lifestyle, HLB Priority empowers individuals to focus on their core financial objectives while reclaiming their most precious asset: time.

"The HNWI of today is defined by their ambition and their pace. They are not only architecting expansive portfolios but also ensuring their legacy is built with precision. In this high-velocity environment, our clients are not merely looking for a place to park their capital, they are seeking a partner who gives them back their most precious asset, which is time," said Jeffrey Yap, HLB's Managing Director and Regional Head of Wealth Management.

To support this holistic vision, the Bank has introduced the "Health is Wealth" pillar through a partnership with Asia OneHealthcare ("A1Health"), facilitating access to specialized medical care across Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Furthermore, HLB Priority offers Regional Mobility and Multi-Currency Solutions to support global lifestyles across Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, and Mainland China.

"By integrating a lifestyle architecture that is as robust and forward-thinking as our financial advice, we provide a level of stewardship service that mirrors the care a physician provides for one's medical well-being. Whether we are providing access to world-class medical specialists or orchestrating seamless transit across borders, our mission is to provide solutions that are tailored to the wealth goal that you desire, whether that is to preserve and grow wealth, or generate the best outcome from your income. Ultimately, HLB Priority is about providing the sophisticated support and peace of mind necessary for our clients to step away from the logistical burden. This allows them to focus on what truly matters, while we provide the foundation for their wealth to endure and the five core objectives to be realized," added Yap.

The reimagining of HLB Priority includes a refined brand identity visible across all touchpoints and a comprehensive modernization of Priority Centres nationwide, scheduled for completion through March 2026.

