HMI Medical Announces Partnership with Advanced Urology Associates to Expand its Specialist Service Offerings

Advanced Urology Associates, the largest private urology specialist group in Singapore , joins HMI Medical through a majority stake acquisition to meet growing regional demand for comprehensive urology care

Urology has many conditions that can be treated safely with minimally invasive procedures, with patients being discharged within the day

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Management International Pte Ltd ("HMI Medical), a growing regional private healthcare provider with presence in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, announces a new partnership with its fifth specialist group by acquiring a majority stake in Advanced Urology Associates ("Advanced Urology"), the largest private urology specialist group in Singapore. This partnership will strengthen HMI Medical's specialist service offerings and will be added to its' existing portfolio of specialist groups: Eagle Eye Centre, Eagle Aesthetics and Surgery, Harley Street Heart & Vascular Centre, and The Orthopaedic Practice and Surgery.

To support patients in Singapore in managing their health more proactively and reducing friction in their healthcare journeys, HMI Medical has been growing organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions. The latest addition of Advanced Urology aligns with HMI Medical's growth strategy in Singapore, which focuses on providing quality and patient-centred healthcare services outside of hospitals that are convenient and delivers value. Urology is a prime example of a specialist discipline where majority of procedures can be carried out safely in an out of hospital setting, via minimally invasive procedures and new technologies.

"We are excited to welcome Advanced Urology to be part of our growing portfolio of specialist services as we seek to enhance urology care against the backdrop of a fast-aging population. With an aligned vision and the collective track record of Dr James Tan, Dr Gerald Tan, Dr Lewis Liew and their team of highly skilled urology specialists, we can continue to spark change for the future of healthcare together", said Chin Wei Jia, Group CEO at HMI Medical.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer for men[1] and urinary tract infections are among the top 10 causes of mortality in Singapore[2]. Through this strategic partnership with HMI Medical, Advanced Urology seeks to enhance access to specialist care services covering all sub specialities in urology to patients in Singapore and the region. With the support of HMI Medical's extensive patient care network, Advanced Urology aims to expand its footprint locally and regionally by scaling up their community outreach, doctor recruitment efforts and establishment of new clinics and health facilities.

"We are delighted to have found a purpose-driven, like-minded partner in HMI Medical. With a common commitment to take a patient-centric approach to healthcare, we believe our collective expertise will make a positive impact in our communities as we grow together," said Dr James Tan, Chairman of Advanced Urology. "We are optimistic about the new opportunities to create synergies among HMI Medical's existing health services across the entire continuum of care, to serve our patients better", he added.

Advancing out-of-hospital care by Integrating Specialist Services with Ambulatory Care Centres

Ambulatory surgery, also known as outpatient surgery, has gained global significance in recent years due to the clinical and technological advancements which allow patients to undergo minimally invasive procedures and return home within a day. According to global reports, studies have shown that ambulatory care settings can provide advantages for patients, such as shorter average visit length—25% shorter for ambulatory-care services than comparable hospital outpatient visits[3] as well as reduced risk of hospital infections, faster recovery time, while decreasing health expenses. In Singapore, the annual number of surgeries and procedures performed at day surgery centres have risen from 509,000 in 2019 to 565,000 in 2022[4]. With HMI Medical's day surgery operating theatres and recovery rooms, patients with urology related health needs can undergo minimally invasive surgical procedures and complete their health journey under one roof.

Tardis Capital advised Advanced Urology in this transaction.

About HMI Medical

Headquartered in Singapore, HMI Medical (previously known as HMI Group) is a growing regional private healthcare provider with over 25 years of experience across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. The Group serves over 3 million patients per year through a full suite of digital and physical services including its leading tertiary hospitals in Malaysia. In Singapore, the Group operates 45 primary care and health screening centres, 21 specialist centres, an 11-storey ambulatory care centre, and manages a panel of 1,500 primary and specialist clinics through its medical benefits administrative network. The Group also runs a dedicated training centre - a social enterprise focused on continuous education and community engagement. In Malaysia, it owns 2 leading Medisave-approved tertiary hospitals in Malaysia and an ambulatory care centre, namely Mahkota Medical Centre in Malacca, and Regency Specialist Hospital. The Group recently launched Regency Medical Care Centre, its first ambulatory care centre located in The Mall, Mid Valley SouthKey, 15 minutes from the Singapore Woodlands checkpoint. For more information, please visit: https://www.hmimedical.com/

About Advanced Urology Associates

Founded in 2018, Advanced Urology is the largest group of urology specialists in private practice in Singapore working cohesively to design a comprehensive evidence-based treatment approach for solving complex and challenging urology conditions. Today, Advanced Urology operates 6 centres located in the major private hospitals island wide together with a team of 7 resident urologists, offering a comprehensive range of urology services for Kidney, Bladder, Prostate, Robotics Surgery, Men's and Women's health. Advanced Urology Associates are also specially trained in urological cancer surgery, robotic surgery, complex stone surgery and transplant surgery. Other than complex cancer and robotic surgeries conducted in a hospital setting, they also have dedicated facilities and latest technologies to carry out surgical procedures that are MediSave claimable.

For more information, please visit: https://urology.com.sg/

