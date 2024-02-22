Ho Tram Beach Vietnam Digital Roadshow Korea 2024, Beckoning South Korean Travelers to Ho Tram, the New Saigon's Beach Paradise

HO TRAM, Vietnam, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Ho Tram Beach Digital Roadshow Korea 2024,' held on January 17, 2024, marked a significant milestone for the Xuyen Moc (Ho Tram) Tourism Association Branch. This event served as a pivotal first step in introducing the captivating destination of Ho Tram, Saigon's Beach Paradise, to the Korean market. Attended by the Korean travel industry and Korean media, the event designed to showcase the enchanting allure of Vietnam's newest gem, Ho Tram. Five of Ho Tram's premier beach front resorts and hotels, including The Grand Ho Tram, The Melia Ho Tram Beach Resort, Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram, Ho Tram Beach Boutique Resort & Spa, and Le Palmier Ho Tram, presented their exquisite accommodations, facilities, and exclusive offerings.

The Bluffs Grand Ho Tram - One of the top 10 golf courses in Asia

Nguyen Nam Son, Chairman of Xuyen Moc (Ho Tram) Tourism Association Branch, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Ho Tram is a beautiful beach town close to Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), but its development is relatively recent, so it remains a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Our primary goal this year is to introduce Ho Tram to international tourists, unveiling its breathtaking beauty and unique experiences." Impressed by the event, Lee Kwanju, CEO of Dareun Tour Korea, expressed, "This event has allowed me to discover the alluring beauty of Ho Tram. Typically, Korean tourists tend to explore central Vietnam, but they are increasingly seeking more unique destinations. Ho Tram's proximity to HCMC and the presence of well-equipped beach front resorts and entertainment options caught my attention, appealing to both individual travelers and corporate groups. I foresee Ho Tram, its beaches and great weather becoming a sought-after destination for Korean tourists."

South Korea has consistently been one of the largest source markets for Vietnamese tourism. In 2023, Vietnam attracted about 3.6 million Koreans. This highlights Vietnam's status as one of South Korea's top five destinations, attributed to its accessible flights, pleasant weather, and Vietnam's culture.

Notably, HCMC is one of Vietnam's key attractions, welcoming about 4.5 million foreigners in 2023. Offering a convenient and cost-effective travel experience, visitors can spend 1-2 nights exploring the vibrant city of HCMC before embarking on a brief 2-hour car ride to Ho Tram. This effortless transition between these very different but captivating destinations highlights Ho Tram's appeal – a quite beautiful beach town close to HCMC, Vietnam's largest city, saving valuable time and money for tourists who want both the Vietnam big city and Vietnam beach experience on one trip. Ho Tram boasts stunning beaches, newly built 4- and 5-star beachfront resorts, an inviting climate all year round, abundant recreational options, breathtaking natural landscapes, and a vibrant South Vietnamese culture, making it a popular destination for solo, family, or group trips. For food enthusiasts, Ho Tram's fishing and agriculture village offers an opportunity to indulge in the freshest seafood Vietnam has to offer, sourced directly from local fishing boats to markets, resort kitchens, and restaurants. Aside from its stunning beach, Ho Tram offers an array of activities for all ages, such as waterpark, kids center, mall, beach front restaurants, horse-back riding, hiking, beach sport, river boat tour, and more.

With Vietnam's government taking proactive steps, such as the extended visa-free policy introduced in August 2023, over 1.25 million foreigners have entered Vietnam, fostering tourism, foreign investments, and business collaborations. This paves the way for Ho Tram to shine in Vietnam's resurgent tourism landscape.

