Hobart Airport sets new standard in aviation compliance with OneReg

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobart Airport is leading the way in aviation safety and compliance, partnering with aviation compliance platform OneReg, replacing traditional spreadsheets and manual processes with a tailored, real-time digital system built for long-term scalability.

This transformation marks a significant milestone for Tasmania's busiest airport, which serves over 2.8 million passengers annually and supports a diverse mix of operations including passenger, freight, charter, aeromedical, and Antarctic flights.

Amid major infrastructure upgrades including a $130 million runway enhancement to accommodate larger aircraft and a $200 million terminal expansion set to double capacity, the need for a smarter, more integrated compliance solution became clear. OneReg's platform equips Hobart Airport to manage growing operational complexity while further supporting safety and operational efficiency.

Working closely with OneReg, Hobart Airport ensured the new system reflected its own workflows, terminology, and operational structure.

The new system centralises reporting, automates workflows, and provides live dashboards that give airport teams – from frontline staff to senior managers – instant visibility into operations. It has also improved audit readiness, reduced administrative burden, and increased staff engagement.

"Before OneReg, our compliance and safety reporting lived across multiple systems and spreadsheets," said Sam Merlo, Operations Compliance Coordinator at Hobart Airport. "What used to take days now takes minutes. OneReg has streamlined our processes, supporting day-to-day operational decisions."

OneReg's platform, already purpose-built for aviation, was then configured to Hobart's specific needs, featuring a single landing page, role-based access, and automated notifications that streamline compliance across the board.

"We worked closely with Hobart Airport to implement a solution that reflected their operational language and structure," said Clinton Cardozo, CEO at OneReg. "This wasn't a plug-and-play install – it was a co-designed system that supports Hobart Airport's strategic growth and compliance goals."

"That's how we approach every partnership: by responding to each customer's unique needs and leveraging the flexibility of the OneReg platform to deliver meaningful, scalable compliance outcomes specific to the organisation."

The rollout was led by Hobart's Safety & Compliance team, with support from IT and Operations, and technical integration managed by OneReg.

As Hobart Airport continues to expand its infrastructure and capabilities, OneReg provides the digital backbone to ensure that safety and compliance evolve in lockstep.

OneReg is more than a compliance system – it's the foundation for smarter airport operations, supporting safety, sustainability, and continuous improvement.

For more information on Hobart Airport's compliance transformation, read the full case study here.

About OneReg:

With OneReg, compliance isn't a checkbox – it's a state of being that reduces the time, complexity, and human resource cost of staying safe and compliant. The result is safer, smarter, more sustainable aviation. For more information, visit: www.onereg.com.

