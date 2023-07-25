HokuApps Honors ELK-Desa For Their Continued Commitment Towards Enhancing Customer Experience With Low Code On Their Three-Year Partnership Anniversary

This 3-year strategic alliance has brought up tremendous impact and contribution to the success of overhauling ELK-Desa's digital customer experience through the quick adoption of HokuApps' enterprise mobility solution.

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On its third anniversary of the partnership, HokuApps, a global player in the next-generation enterprise mobility solutions, is extremely privileged and thrilled to revitalize its alliance with ELK-Desa, a Malaysian investment holding firm whose primary business divisions include the hire purchase financing of small value, used automobiles and issuance of insurance policies. As we reach this major landmark this year, we would like to take this opportunity to look back at the incredible momentum and success that both major organizations created whilst ensuring that the original intention and conception of the alliance must remain just as important throughout the years.

Since the inception of the partnership, ELK-Desa had a clear vision of utilizing HokuApps' low-code platform to build, deploy and manage a state-of-the-art mobile application as they worked towards the adoption of digital transformation and evolution of their customer experience. They wanted to help their customers gain valuable insights into their personal accounts by demystifying their financial affairs and making critical information such as outstanding loan amounts, loan installment schedules, transaction history, early settlement calculations, pending insurance premium, road taxes, and nearest payment locations on Google Map, easily accessible at any point in time.

HokuApps launched a vehicle financing application for ELK-Desa in June 2020, which has a total of more than 7100 active users as of today and they have grown in user count by over 1000 in the last three months. In order to sustain the high scalability of the application, ELK-Desa proceeded to subscribe to HokuApps' quarterly premium platinum support package, which is the highest level of support that one could possibly obtain to be given first priority when escalations occur. Furthermore, as a result of the three-year long relationship, ELK-Desa was able to get a user-friendly enterprise mobility solution that helped them to fully digitize what was once a manual process for any customer to know the intricate details about their accounts, enhance productivity and efficiency for both customers and internal employees, reduce the number of inbound calls and wait times for their clients as well as improve their overall customer experience.

"From the very beginning of our ongoing strategic collaboration, HokuApps has been an invaluable partner who has been supportive and successful in fulfilling our initial goal of accelerating digital transformation initiatives so as to keep our end-customers happy and satisfied," said Henry Teoh, Executive Director at ELK-Desa. "Due to unprecedented times and the increasing dependence on technology, we wanted to adapt and meet the ever-changing demands and expectations of the market by digitizing our services. This resulted in us fundamentally changing the way that we interacted and engaged with our customers. We are truly delighted to witness our clients being able to seek our services as quickly and easily as possible through the application today."

"It was our absolute pleasure and honor to work with such an incredible company like ELK-Desa which offers exceptional and innovative services to a unique segment of the market to help them with the financing of their vehicle purchases and better manage their finances as a whole," said Arif Gafar, Director of Sales at HokuApps. "We fully understood ELK-Desa's needs where their customers would prefer a one-stop-shop experience for the entirety of their vehicle-buying journey. We are happy to have fully developed and launched an application that would allow them to manage the complete lifecycle of their clients digitally."

About HokuApps:

HokuApps is the fast-growing rapid application development platform that empowers organizations to develop innovative technology solutions incredibly fast. With a cutting-edge automated development engine, HokuApps can build custom solutions for any part and any size of the business 10X faster and at a fraction of the cost. This technology platform has enhanced mobile and data integration capabilities to enable companies to speedily deploy mobile and web applications. HokuApps empowers organizations to usher in their digital transformation journey to better engage with customers, partners, and employees.

SOURCE HokuApps