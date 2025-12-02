Holiday season hazards: Allianz urges maintenance action as summer risks rise

Ahead of an unseasonably warm summer, 42 per cent of surveyed Australians admit they haven't undertaken any maintenance to prepare for seasonal weather risks [1] .

The summer festive season is the busiest period of the year, causing many Australians to be distracted [2] and unprepared [3] for any potential home accidents or mishaps.

The Allianz Prevention: Summer Risk Report includes handy tips and tricks to help Australians prepare their home for a hot and busy summer season.

SYDNEY, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From BBQs in the sun to long days at the beach, summer in Australia marks a time for relaxation and recreation. However, the home maintenance risks associated with the celebration season are going unnoticed by many Australians.

With seasonal weather risks forecasted across the country, including above average daytime temperatures for most of Australia and above average rainfall for parts of the east[4], new research from Allianz Australia reveals 42 per cent of surveyed Australians haven't started or completed any home maintenance ahead of summer 2025[1].

This research comes as Allianz data shows home and contents insurance claims (excluding those caused by natural catastrophes) made in summer 2024/25 incurred total costs of $84m[5].

Even weather that doesn't fall into the natural catastrophe category can cause significant damage, with Allianz data revealing the high cost of claims related to regular storm-related weather such as lightning ($7.05m) and hail ($20.41m) in the 2024/25 summer season.[6]

Despite this, the research found nearly one in five surveyed Australians are not investing any money (19 per cent)[7] or time (18 per cent)[8] into summer home maintenance. And while Australians could be doing more to prepare their homes this summer, over two in five (42 per cent) believe their home is already safe enough[9] or they don't think seasonal weather will affect them (14 per cent)[10]. Furthermore, almost one in four (23 per cent) surveyed Australians say they are unable to spend more on seasonal maintenance citing they cannot afford it[11] – highlighting the impact of cost-of-living pressures.

How to safeguard your home this summer

With more than a quarter (26 per cent) of surveyed Australians saying they are concerned about the state of their home and its resilience to seasonal weather this summer[12], Allianz has released its first Allianz Prevention: Summer Risk Report – a free, online resource that includes handy tips and trick to help Australians better prepare themselves for the warmer weather.

"At Allianz, we understand that constant weather reports and changes in forecast can be overwhelming and confusing," said Shez Ford, Chief General Manager Consumer, Allianz Australia. "That's why we've created the Allianz Prevention: Summer Risk Report, a one stop guide to help Australians prepare their homes for the risks associated with the summer season."

From general upkeep, home security while away to how to safely entertain outdoors, there are various tips featured within the report.

Leading property renovator and founder of Ace Property Agency, Rebecca Cardamone, added, "The key to ensuring you're keeping up to date with home maintenance is to create a regular schedule. For example, making sure you're checking your smoke alarms every few months, or conducting seasonal checks such as servicing your air conditioner and inspecting your BBQ on the first day of the new season. These checks will then become part of your regular routine – allowing you to enjoy the holiday season without worry or concern."

Weather not the only risk

Preparation for the summer season goes beyond simply preparing for the elements, with many Australians avoiding general maintenance that could impact their summer events and activities.

This inaction stems from the busy nature of summer and the holiday season, causing distraction to be more common[13]. In fact, 22 per cent of Australians confess they feel unprepared if an accident or mishap were to happen[14].

BBQ use skyrockets in summer, yet only a quarter (24 per cent) of surveyed Australians check their outdoor BBQs for fire risks and faults before using them[15]. This was a trend in Allianz claims data, with the cost of an outdoor BBQ related insurance claim sometimes amounting to tens of thousands of dollars[16].

Over the 2024/25 summer season, Allianz also paid out more than $2.6m in claims related to lithium batteries[17] – providing a timely reminder to check power tools and gardening equipment for safe use as these items become more common during warmer months.

Additionally, while most Australians mark 1 December as the first day of summer and a day to put up festive decorations, it was also the costliest day for home insurance claims across the 2024/25 summer season, totalling $5.72m[18]. And despite the popularity of plugged-in electronic festive decorations, only 9 per cent of surveyed Australians bought a surge protector in the last 12 months[19].

Then there are the Aussies planning trips to visit family or friends (40 per cent)[20] or going on day trips (24 per cent)[21] over the upcoming holiday season. Despite these plans, only half (53 per cent)[22] secure their property against robbery when away for two or more nights, and just two in five (41 per cent)[23] ask a neighbour or friend to check in.

With Allianz data revealing that theft claims spiked to $1.62m over the two weeks covering the holiday season last year[24], it's a timely reminder to Australians of the dangers associated with leaving the home unattended without putting precautions in place.

"Our claims data clearly shows us that Australians experience a variety of risks across the summer season – from unexpected poor weather to theft and breakage. And because the season is so busy, if something does go wrong, Australians often delay fixing it until after the festive period[25]," said Luke Whenman, Chief Claims Officer, Allianz Australia.

"Our homes are a hub of celebration and relaxation during summer, but they're also vulnerable when left unprotected. With claims often increasing over the summer period, it's vital to put simple precautions in place such as inspecting your BBQ for leaks and faults, securing loose outdoor items to minimise storm hazards, and ensuring all doors, windows, and locks are properly secured before heading away. These small steps can make a big difference in ensuring your home is well-maintained and you are able to enjoy the holiday season over summer."

For more information and to access the Allianz Prevention: Summer Risk Report, visit Allianz.com.au/Prevention.

Allianz's top tips for summer:

Cooling systems – Service air conditioners before peak heat; clean filters and check wiring; consider surge protection to prevent fusion damage; air your home on dry, sunny days to reduce humidity.

– Service air conditioners before peak heat; clean filters and check wiring; consider surge protection to prevent fusion damage; air your home on dry, sunny days to reduce humidity. Outdoor entertaining – Inspect BBQs for leaks or faults; clean grease trays; check gas connections; store outdoor furniture securely to prevent storm damage.

– Inspect BBQs for leaks or faults; clean grease trays; check gas connections; store outdoor furniture securely to prevent storm damage. Home security while away – Perform lock checks; install smart cameras or motion lighting; ask neighbours to monitor your property; trim hedges around entry points to maintain visibility.

– Perform lock checks; install smart cameras or motion lighting; ask neighbours to monitor your property; trim hedges around entry points to maintain visibility. General upkeep – Test smoke alarms at the start of the season; keep fire blankets and extinguishers accessible; check gutters and downpipes for blockages; secure loose items outdoors to minimise storm hazards.

– Test smoke alarms at the start of the season; keep fire blankets and extinguishers accessible; check gutters and downpipes for blockages; secure loose items outdoors to minimise storm hazards. Insurance readiness – Review your home and contents insurance policy regularly to ensure you are adequately covered.

