Hollyland's First Camera: Perfect Focus, No Overheating, and User friendly

News Highlights

Hollyland's first live streaming camera

Innovative cooling system for robust stability during long use

RTMP and UVC capabilities

Fully automatic, high-speed follow focus

Advanced color tuning for accurate color rendition

5-inch touch screen, 6x hybrid zoom

Hollyland's self-developed powerful HollyOS system

Horizontal & vertical live output

SHENZHEN, China, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland has entered the live stream camera niche market with VenusLiv. This camera is designed specifically for live shopping, online courses, podcasting, and more, with features that ensure it stands out from the market. VenusLiv combines convenience, quality, and innovation to offer the ultimate live streaming experience. Nowadays, live streaming has been increasingly popular, and for individuals as well as small- and medium-sized teams, setting up a professional live streaming environment could be costly and time-consuming, while smartphones are unlikely to meet the demand for high image quality and flexible expansibility. Hollyland developed VenusLiv to address these challenges.

Hollyland's VenusLiv: The Ultimate Camera for Live Streaming

VenusLiv is ideal for small- and medium-sized indoor live streaming teams, especially for live shopping, who want to deliver high-quality content without the hassle of complex equipment setup and operation. VenusLiv provides a convenient and professional live streaming experience.

RTMP and UVC Streaming with Great Convenience

VenusLiv supports Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) which is a communication technology that is ideal for live video streaming over the internet, as it delivers low-latency and high-quality video and audio. With this key capability for live streaming, users can easily stream content on numerous platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram*, Twitter, and more.

The built-in USB video class (UVC) capability means there is no need for a an external capture card. Users can simply connect VenusLiv to their computer via USB 3.0 and start streaming directly.

Good Stability During Long-Term Streaming

Unlike other video cameras or smartphones, VenusLiv can be used for a long time without overheating, thanks to its advanced aerospace-grade heat dissipation system. This ensures seamless, uninterrupted live streaming with no risk of performance issues, like shutdown, stuttering and malfunctions, or damage to the camera or battery. VenusLiv also supports dual charging options — DC power and NP-F battery, allowing for uninterrupted 24/7 live streaming.

Automatic, High-Speed Follow Focus and Advanced Color Tuning

The hybrid autofocus capability of VenusLiv uses phase and contrast methods to quickly focus on foreground objects, ensuring images always stay sharp and clear, even when using the 6x zoom (3x optical zoom, 2x digital zoom) through adjustable aperture. Users can also adjust the focus manually, using either the bright 600nit 5" touch screen or the focus ring on the camera. The powerful, easy-to-use HollyOS system, plus effortless focus adjustments and frame monitoring always ensures users can capture exactly the shot they want.

VenusLiv has a unique color tuning feature that allows users to adjust the appearance of the actor or character without changing the color of other items. For example, this can beautify the streamer while preserving the true appearance of a product.

A Breakthrough in Live Streaming Technology

VenusLiv is a breakthrough that reflects the craftsmanship and innovation of Hollyland's R&D team. It is designed for live streaming and perfectly meets the live shopping niche market requirements.

Hollyland is also working on building a live streaming base in multiple countries in the Asia Pacific region to provide a better live streaming experience.

Hollyland is already well known for wireless products including wireless video transmission systems, wireless intercoms, and wireless microphones. VenusLiv is an important step that helps Hollyland expand its video shooting ecosystem. There's no heat, no hassle, no compromise: VenusLiv delivers high-quality live streaming with ease. Now Hollyland's project chain is enhanced, and it'll become even more complete in the future. Hollyland's goal is to provide the most convenient shooting experience for all content creators.

Pricing and Availability

VenusLiv: $999

Hollyland official website: https://www.hollyland.com/product/venusliv

*When live streaming on Instagram and Twitch, third-party software is required to get the link and encryption key.

ABOUT HOLLYLAND TECHNOLOGY

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. has been empowering global customers with professional solutions for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom – since 2013. Visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, Hollyland Instagram.

