Home Control Signs Memorandum of Understanding with NTU Singapore to Explore AIoT Home Healthcare Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Control International Limited ("Home Control" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code: 1747.HK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore ("NTU Singapore"). The parties will negotiate and explore the possibility of cooperation and collaboration on Artificial Intelligence of Things ("AIoT") enabled home healthcare solutions, marking a significant milestone in the Group's strategic expansion into the AIoT home healthcare sector.

Professor Kah-Leong LIM, Associate Vice President (Biomedical & Life Sciences), NTU Singapore (left); Mr. Kwok Hoong SIU, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Home Control (Right)

Collaborating with NTU Singapore's Elite Research Team to Build an AIoT Home Healthcare Ecosystem

The signing ceremony was held at NTU Singapore, with Mr. Kwok Hoong SIU, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Home Control, and Professor Kah-Leong LIM, Associate Vice President (Biomedical & Life Sciences), NTU Singapore, serving as the primary signatories. Professor Yang LIU, Cyber Security Research Centre @ NTU (CYSREN), attended as the witness. Mr. Chen JI, a Strategic IP Commercialization Advisor to this collaboration, also attended the ceremony and extended his congratulations on the collaboration between both parties.

Under the MoU, the Group will collaborate with CYSREN to explore AIoT-enabled healthcare solutions. The partnership focuses on the preliminary planning and establishment of a Personal Healthcare AIoT Platform, healthcare management ecosystems security, and related IP licensing and transfer.

Orbiva Limited ("Orbiva"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has already signed an Intellectual Property ("IP") Licensing Agreement (the "Agreement") with NTUitive Pte Ltd ("NTUitive"), the innovation and enterprise company of NTU Singapore. According to the Agreement, NTUitive will grant Orbiva a license to use a specific invention, applicable to the fields of home care, healthcare, internet of things (IoT), and AIoT. With IP licensing as the first step of cooperation, the parties look forward to further expanding their comprehensive and in-depth collaboration through the signing of this MOU.

Empowered by Global AI Research Excellence to Drive Commercialization

NTU Singapore is consistently ranked among the world's top universities, leading internationally in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and data science. CYSREN, an integral part of the university, focuses on research and innovation in the cybersecurity domain. Professor Liu possesses profound academic expertise in cybersecurity, software engineering, and AI. He has published over 600 academic research papers in top international journals, received more than 30 Best Paper Awards, and leads several major research centres and projects. Professor Liu's pioneering research in Trustworthy AI and the security of AI models, especially in trusted agent based on precise pathology, aligns perfectly with Home Control's vision for a secured AIoT healthcare platform architecture, providing robust technical support for the Group's future product development.

Strategic Positioning for Mid-to-Long Term Growth in AIoT Healthcare

Home Control has reaffirmed AIoT Home Healthcare as a core pillar of its mid-to-long-term development strategy. The Group plans to accelerate the deployment of the AIoT home healthcare ecosystem in 2026. The Group believes this strategic partnership will integrate world-class research with industrial resources, creating a secure and reliable platform that lays a solid foundation for new business growth.

Mr. Chen JI commented that the strategic partnership between NTU and Home Control and its subsidiary, Orbiva, is expected to contribute to the long-term value realization of world-class research achievements in healthcare and AI applications.

NTU Singapore stated that it remains committed to promoting the commercialization of research into impactful solutions and enabling technology deployment in real-world applications through strategic enterprise partnerships. Through this collaboration with Home Control and its subsidiary, Orbiva, NTU Singapore aims to further support the exploration and application of research outcomes in the fields of home healthcare and AIoT, especially to advance a secure and trusted AIoT home healthcare ecosystem and contribute to Singapore's broader healthcare and digital trust landscape.

About Home Control International

Home Control International Limited (1747.HK) is a globally leading provider of home control solutions, headquartered in Singapore with a presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Initially established as the home control division of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the late eighties, the Group was fully acquired by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia in May 2015 and listed on the Stock Exchange in November 2019.

Renowned for developing and offering bespoke, high-quality remote controls for home entertainment, the Group caters to an extensive array of pay television operators and consumer electronics brands. We have shipped across 40 countries to blue-chip companies such as AT&T Services Inc. in North America, Sky CP Limited, British Telecommunications PLC, Vodafone Group Services Limited, and Liberty Global Services B.V. in Europe, along with Reliance Retail Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, and Hisense Electric Co., Ltd. in Asia.

Orbiva Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary established to drive the Group's strategic expansion into healthcare. Focusing on home health as an entry point, Orbiva explores health monitoring and management ecosystems, as well as innovative healthcare operation business. Leveraging its established presence in the home environment and its professional medical expertise, the Group will steadily strengthen its healthcare business.

About NTU Singapore

A research-intensive public university, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has about 35,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Business, Computing & Data Science, Engineering, Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences, Medicine, Science, and Graduate colleges.

NTU Singapore is also home to world-renowned autonomous institutes – the National Institute of Education, S Rajaratnam School of International Studies and Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering – and various leading research centres such as the Earth Observatory of Singapore, Nanyang Environment & Water Research Institute and Energy Research Institute @ NTU (ERI@N).

Under the NTU Smart Campus vision, the University harnesses the power of digital technology and tech-enabled solutions to support better learning and living experiences, the discovery of new knowledge, and the sustainability of resources.

