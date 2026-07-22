Homegrown and Science-Backed: Vytle Re-Imagines Sensitive Skincare for Singapore's Hot and Humid Climate

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have dry, sensitive, or eczema-prone skin, you already know the struggle: finding a moisturiser that actually works without being greasy in Singapore's heat, and a cleanser that doesn't leave your skin feeling stripped and tight, can be tough.

Vytle Key Visual

"The issue is that most sensitive skincare formulas on the market today were engineered for dry, temperate climates, not our local humidity and skin types," said Dr. John O'Shea, Co-Founder of Vytle. "When you use a product designed for a Western audience, it can feel uncomfortably sticky on the skin here. But if you switch to something thinner, it may not be moisturising enough. The real challenge has always been finding that exact balance."

Enter Vytle, the sassy and menthol-free sister brand to Suu Balm. Vytle offers the perfect answer in just two simple steps: the Vytle Gentle Moisturising Cleanser and the Vytle Daily Ceramide Moisturiser. Both were designed to create a clean, straightforward daily routine that genuinely works for sensitive skin in the Southeast Asian climate.

The Gentle Moisturising Cleanser replaces traditional soapy washes with a creamy, non-foaming, and sulfate-free formula that lifts away daily sweat and dirt without stripping the skin's natural moisture. Rather than simply cleansing, it goes a step further – using three specific moisturising agents to actively condition and soften the skin with every wash.

Following the cleanse, the Daily Ceramide Moisturiser is what a moisturiser in Singapore should feel like – lightweight, fast-absorbing, and breathable. Free from silicones and petroleum, it disappears into the skin quickly, hydrating effortlessly even on a hot 33°C day. While many sensitive skincare products on the market claim to include ceramides, Vytle utilises a high concentration of five types of skin-identical ceramides – an elite-tier ingredient that costs thousands of dollars per kilogram. This uncompromising investment in quality ensures the formula effectively strengthens skin and locks in moisture, with clinical studies showing an 87% improvement in skin moisture on first use.

Despite their gentle nature, the duo is a formulation powerhouse. When used together, the routine is proven to immediately double the skin's moisture, and restore the skin barrier in just one week. Both formulas are built on an intentionally lean ingredient list, free from preservatives, parabens, fragrances, and unnecessary additives that sensitive skin does not need, ensuring every ingredient serves a direct purpose. The result is high-performance skincare safe for the whole family, from adults to newborns, and practical enough for use on both face and body.

At the heart of it all, Vytle was formulated by the National Skin Centre, Singapore, the country's leading institution for skin health. This brings the kind of trusted medical expertise that sets it apart from mass market alternatives and shapes the brand's transparent approach to skincare. And while Vytle is a newer player in the market, it is already a fast-growing homegrown brand proudly built with locals in mind.

"We know how overwhelming the search for the right products can get, and how much money is wasted on endless trial and error," reflected Jason Humphries, Co-Founder of Vytle. "Formulating our products alongside the National Skin Centre ensures scientific integrity behind everything we do. With Vytle, you aren't paying for marketing; you are paying for the quality of what is actually in the bottle, and we let those results speak for themselves."

For those managing itchy, eczema-prone skin, Vytle pairs seamlessly with sister brand, Suu Balm. While Suu Balm soothes active itch and irritation directly with its signature cooling menthol, Vytle complements it as the everyday cleansing and moisturising step for calmer days. Together, the two brands offer a comprehensive system to manage sensitive skin.

The Vytle Gentle Moisturising Cleanser and Vytle Daily Ceramide Moisturiser are available in 100ml and 450ml sizes, with the Vytle Cleanse and Moisturise Bundle retailing at a promotional price of $63.80 (U.P. $79.80). Products are available at www.vytle.com, selected Guardian, Watsons and Unity stores across Singapore, as well as Vytle's official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

ABOUT VYTLE

Vytle is a homegrown skincare brand launched by award-winning sensitive skincare brand Suu Balm, known for providing unparalleled relief for eczema-prone, dry, itchy, and sensitive skin. Vytle combines the best of dermatological science, nature, and practicality, with its products formulated by the National Skin Centre, Singapore, consisting of up to 98% natural origin ingredients. Vytle products are suitable for the whole family, from newborns to adults, and versatile enough for use on both face and body.

For more information on Vytle's products, kindly visit www.vytle.com

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SOURCE Vytle