Homegrown Gaming Platform "Game On, Dreamers!" to Launch Singapore's Largest Gaming PlayFest in August 2026

Strategic partnerships with CAPCOM and Social Seed announced as the Singapore-born platform aims to unite gamers, creators, esports and immersive experiences under one roof

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Game On, Dreamers!" will launch Singapore's largest gaming playfest, Game On, Dreamers! Multiplayer Offline Digital Event (G.O.D. Mode) at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Halls D, E & F from 7 to 9 August 2026.

The Singapore-born gaming lifestyle platform aims to bring together esports, game creators, cosplay communities and immersive gaming experiences in the large-scale festival designed "for gamers, by gamers".

A preview event was held on 3 March in Singapore to introduce G.O.D. Mode — celebrating gaming culture and community while spotlighting Singapore's growing role in the regional gaming, entertainment, and esports landscape.

A Festival Designed for Gamers

During the preview event, Game On, Dreamers! also formalised strategic collaborations through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing with global gaming company CAPCOM and leading user-generated content (UGC) creator network Social Seed. The partnerships will explore opportunities across content creation, community engagement and competitive gaming initiatives.

In his welcome address, Terence Kuek, Executive Producer of Game On, Dreamers!, shared that the August festival is conceived as more than just a gaming conference or convention.

"With Game On, Dreamers!, we set out to create a gaming event for gamers and the community that surrounds them. At its heart, gaming is about connection, shared experiences and community — and that is what we want this playfest to celebrate".

Inspired by the rallying cry "Play As One", G.O.D. Mode is designed to unite gamers of all skill levels — from hardcore competitors to casual players and families — through a multi-layered festival experience.

The inaugural event is expected to occupy Halls D, E, and F at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, transforming the venue into an interactive gaming playground featuring themed zones including Dream World, Dream Battle, and Dream Play. The experience will evolve throughout the day and night, delivering a dynamic gaming atmosphere that spans immersive gameplay and competitive esports action.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), G.O.D Mode reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen Singapore's appeal as a leading destination for diverse leisure experiences.

"Game On, Dreamers! Multiplayer Offline Digital Event (G.O.D. Mode) is a homegrown event with global potential that adds a fresh dimension to our vibrant events calendar, reinforcing Singapore's destination appeal. We are pleased to support this three-day festival, which will showcase Singapore as a dynamic hub for esports, while providing engaging experiences for both local enthusiasts and international visitors." – Lilian Chee, Director, Sports, STB.

Powering the Creator Economy

At the preview event, Brian Tiong, Co-Founder of Liminal Entertainment and Director of Social Seed, highlighted the growing influence of user-generated content within the global gaming ecosystem.

Social Seed, the world's largest UGC gaming creator network, connects developers, creators and brands through a collaborative marketplace. The platform currently hosts more than 10,000 community members, including over 9,000 game developers and 500 content creators, alongside thousands of games built within the ecosystem.

Brian shared insights into the explosive growth of platforms such as Roblox, which now boasts over 144 million daily active users globally and a thriving creator economy where top developers can earn significant revenue through their games.

Through its collaboration with Game On, Dreamers!, Social Seed will bring some of the world's most prominent game creators and content personalities to Singapore, giving fans the opportunity to meet and engage with the talent behind globally popular games.

Separately, CAPCOM and G.O.D. will explore potential collaboration including publisher showcase participation, competitive and tournament programming featuring eligible CAPCOM titles, community and cosplay initiatives aligned with CAPCOM franchises, and joint promotional activities.

"Singapore continues to be an important market for gaming culture in Southeast Asia. We are excited to explore how our franchises can engage fans through competitive play, community showcases and curated experiences at G.O.D. Mode." – Mr Ricky Bian Li, Managing Director, CAPCOM Singapore Pte Ltd.

Elevating Esports and Gaming Infrastructure

Industry leaders also shared insights on the evolution of esports and the growing demand for infrastructure that supports competitive gaming experiences.

Shaun Tan, Founder and CEO of Dreamcore, emphasised the importance of building a holistic gaming ecosystem that goes beyond hardware and tournaments.

"Gaming today is no longer just about playing at home. It's about building communities and experiences. Through Game On, Dreamers!, we hope to create a platform where gamers, creators and esports professionals can come together and share that passion."

Meanwhile, Li Jianming, Founder and CEO of Zenway Productions, highlighted the role of professional broadcast infrastructure in expanding esports reach globally.

"While a physical venue can host thousands of fans, broadcast platforms allow esports events to reach millions worldwide. Our goal is to ensure Game On, Dreamers! delivers a premium esports experience that can be enjoyed both on-site and by audiences around the world."

The esports programming at Game On, Dreamers! will feature both professional competitions and accessible community tournaments, with potential titles including popular esports games such as Street Fighter, Mobile Legends, Valorant, League of Legends and Dota 2. The event will also introduce family-friendly gaming activities and show matches to broaden participation.

A Singapore-Born Gaming Platform for the World

The organisers shared that the vision behind Game On, Dreamers! is to create a globally recognised gaming event originating from Singapore. The festival is timed to coincide with Singapore's National Day celebrations in 2026, positioning it as a major cultural and entertainment highlight.

Supported by industry partners and gaming communities across the region, Game On, Dreamers! aims to establish Singapore as a key destination for gaming culture, esports and creator-driven entertainment.

"This is a gaming experience created by Singaporeans, in Singapore, for the world. We invite gamers, partners and the community to join us as we build something truly exciting together." — Terence Kuek, Executive Producer of Game On, Dreamers!

Further details on the official launch, event programming and participating partners will be announced in the coming months.

About Game On, Dreamers!

Game On, Dreamers! (G.O.D.) is a Singapore-based gaming culture platform focused on building large-scale live experiences that integrate esports, creators, communities and brands. It is operated by GameOn Dreamers (SG) Pte Ltd jointly powered by amc asia! (sg) Pte Ltd and Liminal Entertainment Pte Ltd.

SOURCE Game On, Dreamers!