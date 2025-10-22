Homegrown Platform CUSTA Upscales with 4,000 Products and Unlimited Customisation, First of Its Kind at Scale

2nd anniversary marks service upgrade removing design limits, adding instant pricing & lead-time; supporting MSMEs amid the national push for a 45% SME contribution to GDP by 2025.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CUSTA , a homegrown Malaysian customisation e-commerce platform, today announced a full-scale renewal of its service, doubling the catalogue to 4,000 products, introducing unlimited customisation combinations, and integrating instant best-price and lead-time, replacing the manual WhatsApp quotation loops that have long slowed the industry.

This positions CUSTA as the first platform in Malaysia to combine unlimited customisation specifications with instant pricing at scale, setting a new benchmark for the local industry. Its renewed interface includes a streamlined catalogue page capable of displaying thousands of items with clarity and a product page where users can freely adjust specifications while instantly viewing prices, quotes, and delivery times. What once took between 8 to 15 business days in traditional offline procurement, from quotation to final order, is now reduced to within a week on CUSTA, with some orders completed the very same day.

The renewal comes at a time when SMEs remain central to Malaysia's economy, accounting for nearly 90% of all businesses , contributing around 40% of GDP, and employing almost half of the national workforce. Government projections target SMEs to contribute 45% of GDP by 2025 , making access to digital productivity tools even more vital. With policies such as MyDIGITAL driving greater adoption of e-commerce and cloud-based platforms, CUSTA's renewal reflects how locally founded digital brands can help answer the need for faster, more flexible, and more efficient services in a traditionally manual industry.

Since its launch, CUSTA has delivered more than 500,000 customised items across Malaysia and Singapore. More than 90% of these orders have supported Malaysian SMEs and small brands, helping them scale through better branding and merchandising. The company has also recorded more than seven times year-on-year sales growth.

"SMEs make up nearly half of Malaysia's GDP, yet customisation has always been slow, restricted and inefficient. The relaunch of CUSTA removes these barriers by combining unlimited design freedom with instant price transparency, providing all people and businesses in Malaysia with access to customisation services. This is more than an upgrade, it's about supporting Malaysia's digital economy goals, empowering local creators, and creating new value chains that drive growth and jobs across the country," said Joe Takagi, Chief Executive Officer of CUSTA.

Looking ahead, CUSTA will continue to expand its customisation methods and product offerings, as well as develop new services tailored for professionals and businesses. By lowering barriers to bespoke production, the company expects to create ripple effects across the local economy, generating greater demand for customised goods, new opportunities for Malaysian designers and creators and job creation across the production and fulfillment supply chain. This aligns directly with national goals of improving SME competitiveness and advancing Malaysia's digital economy.

To mark its second anniversary, CUSTA has launched the "CUSTA Service Renewal Campaign", running until 30 November 2025. Customers can enjoy a 10% discount with the promo code NEWCUSTA and receive free design support for purchases of RM300 or more. More information is available at https://custa.com.my .

CUSTA is a homegrown customisation e-commerce platform headquartered in Kuala Lumpur. Founded in 2023, CUSTA enables businesses and individuals to design and order custom products, from apparel to accessories and branded merchandise, across a wide range of options. The platform supports high flexibility in specifications and delivers faster, transparent pricing and lead-time estimates. As of its latest renewal, CUSTA offers over 4,000 product SKUs, and has processed more than 500,000 customised items across Malaysia and Singapore. With a mission to democratise access to customisation, CUSTA provides SMEs, creators, and consumers with a one-stop solution that bridges creativity, production, and fulfilment in Malaysia and beyond.

