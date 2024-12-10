Honda Office Chief Executive Officer/PR Strategist Tetsuya Honda Named PRovoke Media's Innovator 25

TOKYO , Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Office announced that Chief Executive Officer/PR Strategist, Tetsuya Honda, has been named PRovoke Media's Innovator 25 – Asia Pacific.

PRovoke Media's Innovator 25 is recognized as an important barometer of marketing and communications innovation. Since launching in 2013, it has identified 25 individuals each year in North America, EMEA, and, more recently Asia-Pacific, who have - in some capacity - elevated and evolved engagement and influence.

In 2023, he established a local subsidiary in Singapore to expand his activities overseas, with a focus on the rapidly growing Asia region. This year, with Ajinomoto Frozen Foods Co., Ltd., the "Frozen Gyoza Frying Pan Challenge" project has been highly celebrated in the PR industry, winning 20 awards both domestically and internationally, including the SABRE Award and SPIKES ASIA.

"I am truly honored and delighted to be chosen for the 'Innovator 25 Asia-Pacific 2024,'" Tetsuya stated, "Since relocating my base to Singapore last year, I have been expanding my activities, focusing on supporting Japanese companies in their overseas endeavors. In the diverse societies that make up the Asian market, the role of PR in business is becoming increasingly significant. With this recognition, I am more determined than ever to serve as a bridge between Japan and the rest of Asia. I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my team members and clients, without whom this honor would not have been possible."

About Tetsuya Honda

CEO, Honda Office / PR Strategist

Tetsuya Honda is a Japanese PR professional named one of PRWeek magazine's "300 Most Influential PR Professionals in the World" and was awarded "PR Professional of the Year" at the global PRWeek Awards 2015. In 2006, he founded BlueCurrent Japan as a part of FleishmanHillard group and published his third book "Strategic PR" (ASCII Shinsho) in 2009, which triggered a PR boom in the marketing industry. He has worked with both domestic and international companies, including P&G, Kao, Unilever, Suntory, Toyota, SHISEIDO, LOTTE, and Ajinomoto. In 2019, he launched Honda Office, and in 2023, he relocated to Singapore to expand his activities overseas. Honda is the author of several influential books, including "Influencer Marketing: That One Person Who Moves 300,000 People!" (TOYO KEIZAI INC.), "Stop Fooling Yourself: Advertising & Mass Media Don't Move People Anymore", "Strategic PR: Six New Rules to Move the World" (Discover 21), and "The Narrative Company: The Power of 'Stories' to Transform Companies" (TOYO KEIZAI INC.).

He is actively engaged in global activities, serving as an official speaker and jury member at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the world's largest advertising festival. He is also a board member of the Public Relations Society of Japan (PRSJ).

For more information, please visit http://hondaoffice.co.jp/en/

