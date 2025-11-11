Hong Kong Airlines Partners with YUE at Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel Bringing the Taste of Lantau to the Skies

HONG KONG , Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Airlines is delighted to announce a new partnership with YUE, the acclaimed Cantonese restaurant at Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel, to present Business Class passengers with an exquisite new dining experience inspired by the authentic flavours of Lantau Island. This collaboration aims to elevate Hong Kong's unique local tastes and culinary heritage from the land to the skies.

Executive Chinese Chef of Yue – Jacky Chung Chi Keung (centre)

The initiative creatively transforms distinctive local ingredients, such as dried seafood, which pose a classic challenge for inflight catering, into exquisite dishes that capture the essence of Hong Kong. This allows passengers to forge a genuine connection with the city through its food, experiencing a unique culinary journey where the land nurtures, the skies refine.

Savour Hong Kong: Lantau's Charm and Nature's Bounty on Your Plate

This collaboration draws inspiration from the natural essence of Lantau Island. The menu centres on four distinctive ingredients: dried shrimp, honey, dried squid, and fish maw, each showcasing Hong Kong's unique natural bounty. The savoury dried shrimp and squid evoke the refreshing ocean breeze of fishing village. The mellow honey narrates tales of sweetness from the island's mountains forests. The succulent fish maw stands as a precious gift nurtured by the sea and time. We transform these natural treasures into exquisite Cantonese dishes, fostering a unique connection between passengers, Hong Kong, and its natural environment, allowing them to embark on a culinary journey through nature even at cruising altitude

From Land to Air: A Masterful Culinary Interpretation

Taking distinctive regional flavours to 30,000 feet presents a formidable challenge to traditional culinary techniques. Incorporating dried seafood into the menu represents a bold endeavour, showcasing the essence of Hong Kong cuisine heritage while delivering an unprecedented taste experience for passengers. When preparing dried squid, Executive Chinese Chef Jacky Chung of YUE masterfully locks in the ocean's freshness while meticulously removing the gladius. To ensure the fish maw retains its tender and flavourful texture throughout the flight, it undergoes a precise three-step process of braising, stewing, and simmering. For the braised beef short ribs with honey and radish, precise temperature control is paramount. Honey must be added at the very last moment to coax out its rich, wild sweetness without any hint of tartness. This fusion of boldness and refinement ensures every bite, from land to sky, conveys the purest taste of Hong Kong, transforming each mouthful into an immersive cultural experience.

A Three-Stage Culinary Journey Through the Flavours of Lantau

From October 2025, Hong Kong Airlines Business Class will introduce a refined menu curated by Chef Jacky Chung in phased rollouts, delivering monthly taste sensations for passengers.

October: Ocean's Freshness and Countryside Sweetness

Steamed Garlic Dried Shrimp with Winter Melon, Vegetarian Crab Roe Sauce with Baby Chinese Cabbage and Steamed Rice: Featuring specially selected dried shrimp, this dish highlights the savoury-sweet freshness of the ocean, complemented by refreshing winter melon and Baby Chinese cabbage with vegetarian crab roe, offering a richly layered texture.

Stewed Beef Glazed with Honey and Turnip with Steamed Rice: Honey is added in the final stage of braising to prevent tartness, enhancing the natural sweetness and tenderness of the beef short ribs.

November: Deeper, Richer Flavours

Sauteed Garlic Dried Shrimp with Chive Flower, Cordyceps Flowers with Bamboo Fungus and Broccoli with Egg Fried Rice: The savoury dried shrimp perfectly complements seasonal chive flowers, while nourishing cordyceps flower and bamboo fungus add vitality to the journey.

Braised Fish Maw with Mushrooms in Oyster Sauce Served with Steamed Rice: Meticulously prepared fish maw and plump shiitake mushrooms are braised in oyster sauce until deeply flavourful, embodying the very essence of Cantonese cuisine.

December: Hearty & Comforting Classics

Braised Pork with Dried Plaice Bless Fish and Chestnuts, Garlic Eggplant with Egg Fried Rice: The unique umami of dried plaice bless fish is paired with tender chestnuts and pork, bringing a traditional dish brimming with homely flavours.

Steamed Pork Patty with Dried Squid and Stir-Fried Assorted Mushrooms in XO Sauce Served with Steamed Rice: The savoury notes of dried squid are infused into a classic pork patty, served with spicy and appetising stir-fried assorted mushrooms with XO sauce, presenting an unforgettable taste of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Airlines stated: "We are thrilled to partner with YUE to offer our Business Class travellers a dining experience that profoundly blends culture and cuisine. YUE's dedication to infusing Lantau's local flavours into refined Cantonese dishes perfectly aligns with our service philosophy of 'Rooted in Hong Kong, Connecting the World'. We firmly believe that an exceptional flight experience stems from an uncompromising attention to detail. This collaboration fully embodies Hong Kong Airlines' enduring service philosophy - centred on elevating passenger experience and continuously pursuing higher standards of service. By seamlessly combining the airborne journey with exquisite flavours of Cantonese cuisine, passengers can savour authentic Hong Kong cuisine above the clouds, experience the unique spirit of Hong Kong, and witness our commitment to putting passengers first and striving for excellence."

Mr Adam Cheng, Multi-property General Manager, Sheraton & Four Points by Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung, said: "At Sheraton, we prioritize community. YUE, our modern Chinese restaurant on Lantau Island, integrates local flavors into our dining experiences, connecting Cantonese cuisine with international travelers. It is an honor to collaborate with Hong Kong Airlines, whose mission aligns perfectly with ours to bridge Hong Kong with the world. Through this partnership, we aim to offer passengers a unique taste of Lantau's charm while in the air. Chef Jacky Chung, our Executive Chinese Chef, is dedicated to showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Tai O, crafting a Cantonese dining experience deeply rooted in tradition."

About Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. The airline flies to over 30 destinations across the Asia Pacific and North America, and currently maintains interline and codeshares with multiple airline partners and ferry service providers. Hong Kong Airlines operates an all-Airbus fleet. It has been awarded the internationally acclaimed four-star rating from Skytrax since 2011. For more information, please visit hongkongairlines.com or our social media channels on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About YUE

The 120-seater restaurant with sea views reflects Chef Jacky's culinary traditions with a contemporary twist in a fine dining setting. Yue features bright airy interiors with soft furnishings in Chinese powder blue, accented by rich mahogany furniture while art from the Qing Dynasty adorn the walls in an elegant historical tribute to Chinese culture. Meanwhile, staff in chic modern uniforms, reminiscent of historical dramas, are warm and knowledgeably on hand to recommend dishes and tea and wine pairings.

About Executive Chinese Chef of YUE – Jacky Chung Chi Keung

Chef Jacky Chi Keung, with over 30 years of culinary tradition, leads Yue, a contemporary Cantonese restaurant. Formerly at Cuisine Cuisine and Lei Garden, he blends innovation with tradition. From Shanghai to Macau, Chef Jacky mastered new ingredients and techniques which creates unique dining experiences in Tung Chung.

Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel

The hotel is conveniently located on the waterfront in the heart of a community on Lantau Island. Enjoys unparalleled access to the world with close to Hong Kong International Airport, HongKong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Crossing Facility, AsiaWorld-Expo, Citygate Outlets, Ngong Ping 360, The Big Buddha and Hong Kong Disneyland. The hotel offers 218 rooms and suites in pastel shades and full-length windows from which you can enjoy the views. Features include a large gym facing the sea, an inviting pool deck as well as sophisticated destination dining with Sunset Grill, a rooftop grill restaurant featuring dry-aged meats; Yue, a modern Chinese dining, as well as Cafe Lantau, an international all-day dining with live stations.

A large conference or an incentive, the Grand Ballroom, one of the largest in Hong Kong, can host up to 1,400 guests. Supplemented with 4 highly configurable Function Rooms and 2 expansive outdoor spaces, the hotel offers a total of 3,400 square meters (36,597 square feet) of versatile meeting spaces.

For more information or reservations, please visit our website at sheratonhongkongtungchung.com. Visit us online, on Instagram (@sheratonhongkongtungchung) and Facebook (Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel).

SOURCE Hong Kong Airlines