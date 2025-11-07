Hong Kong Art Toy Story 2025 Kicks Off in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hong Kong Art Toy Story 2025 @ Kuala Lumpur" organized by Innovative Enterprise Association is currently ongoing at TRX The Exchange, where today's scene was filled with bright colors, curiosity, and friendly interactions. Visitors walked through the playful displays, took photos, and shared moments of excitement as they discovered the characters and designs on show. The atmosphere reflected a warm and engaging appreciation for Hong Kong's art toy creativity.

The event will continue in the coming days, with activities running throughout November 7 to 16. Interested visitors are warmly welcome to drop by and experience the fun.

