Hong Kong Arts Centre Unveils Collect Hong Kong Art Fair 2026

A Highlight of Art March, Bringing Hong Kong's Artistic Charm to the Global Stage

Debuting Four Curated Zones to Showcase Artworks and Narrate Hong Kong's Stories Across Eras

HONG KONG, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collect Hong Kong Art Fair 2026 (Collect Hong Kong), presented by the Hong Kong Arts Centre (HKAC) and sponsored by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, spotlights local artists by exhibiting shortlisted works from both renowned and emerging talents. The fair aims to increase public passion for the arts and encourage art collection. This year, HKAC announced that Collect Hong Kong will become a regular event, continuing to support the development of Hong Kong's art scene. Held from 21 to 29 March 2026 at HKAC's Pao Galleries, Diana Cheung Experimental Gallery, Jockey Club Atrium and The Showcase, the fair features over 500 artworks and stands as one of the most anticipated highlights of Hong Kong's Art March. HKAC hosted the opening ceremony of Collect Hong Kong on 20 March, with distinguished guests in attendance.

Collect Hong Kong Art Fair 2026 open. Collectors’ Choice Exhibition Zone Collect Hong Kong features over 500 artworks by more than 280 local artists, including renowned artists as well as a host of promising emerging talents.

Mr Peter Lau, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the HKAC, stated in his opening speech, "I would like to express our gratitude to the local artists for their exceptional support of Collect Hong Kong this year, resulting in a record number of submissions that have doubled compared to last year. Additionally, we aim to promote art appreciation and collection culture, expand the community of local art collectors, refine the art ecosystem and build a healthy and sustainable development environment. The HKAC is committed to engaging with the community, facilitating creative and cultural dialogue, and integrating art into people's daily lives. Collect Hong Kong plays a pivotal role in realising this vision. Next year, the HKAC will mark its 50th anniversary, and we will continue our efforts to make art an essential bond of the city's culture."

An Expanded Art Showcase, Highlighting the Rich Diversity of Hong Kong's Art Scene

Collect Hong Kong features over 500 artworks by more than 280 local artists, including renowned artists as well as a host of promising emerging talents. The exhibited works span a wide range of mediums, including paintings, ceramics, photography, 3D printing, sculpture, installation art and mixed media, a testament to the wealth of hidden talent and abundant creativity in Hong Kong's local art community. The growing attention and participation from artists and collectors further underscore the diversity and vitality of Hong Kong art.

Debuting Four Curated Zones for Cross-Era Artworks, Telling Hong Kong's Intergenerational Art and Cultural Stories in a Groundbreaking Way

This year, the HKAC has invited esteemed art consultant Mr Gary Mok to curate the fair, which debuts four themed exhibition zones: Collectors' Choice, Esteemed Circle, Jury's Choice and Collective Horizons, presenting local art masterpieces in an innovative format. Collectors' Choice showcases treasured pieces and masterworks from prominent collectors, guiding audiences to trace the roots of Hong Kong art. This section features renowned artists Ding Yang Yong, Antonio Mak Hin Yeung, and Fan Ho, all of whom are highly esteemed and rare. Esteemed Circle features works by veteran artists from the past 70 to 80 years alongside emerging creators from contemporary galleries, highlighting the artistic attainments and creativity of different eras. This includes Hong Ko, Mok Yat San, Angela Hui, Michelle Fung, emphasising their artistic accomplishments and creative expressions. Jury's Choice spotlights outstanding artworks carefully selected by curators and the jury panel from shortlisted open-call entries, celebrating the creative power of the new generation. Collective Horizons presents forward-looking shortlisted open-call works through the perspective of a professional jury, delivering an immersive artistic experience. Commenting on the quality of this year's works, Mr Gary Mok said: "Collect Hong Kong represents the cherishing and collection of Hong Kong art. It is not merely a gathering of artworks, but a focus on the Hong Kong spirit and the zeitgeist that artists infuse into their creations. Genuine art enthusiasts support artistic creation through their actions, showing respect and encouragement for the artists. This also plays a vital role in driving the development of art. Collect Hong Kong is committed to providing exhibition spaces and trading opportunities to foster a healthy cycle in Hong Kong's art ecosystem. As local art gains increasing recognition, more people will pay attention to and invest in Hong Kong art in the future, giving greater voice to local art and promoting its global understanding and development. We hope Collect Hong Kong will become a must-visit fair during Hong Kong's Art March, attracting more artists to exhibit and more audiences to purchase Hong Kong artworks."

The online platform launched last year will continue to connect global art collectors with local artists in 2026, facilitating cross-cultural and intergenerational exchange and collaboration, sustaining multi-angle cultural dialogue and uniting local strength, solidifying the HKAC position as a key driver of Hong Kong's art ecosystem.

Hong Kong Arts Centre: Facebook and Instagram

Collect Hong Kong: Facebook and Instagram

Official Website: https://hkac-art-shop.myshopify.com/

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support for Collect Hong Kong Art Fair 2026 only and is not involved in the organisation of the event. Any opinions, research findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication/event (or by members of the project team under the grantee) are those of the implementing organisation of the project only and do not represent the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

About the Hong Kong Arts Centre:

Since 1977, the Hong Kong Arts Centre (HKAC) has been a platform for nurturing and supporting artists, and infusing art into everyday life. Its unique arts and educational programmes aim to make the arts accessible for all. The HKAC believes in the transformational power of art for people from all walks of life. Established for more than four decades, the HKAC endeavours to bring arts to the people of Hong Kong by presenting programmes in diverse art disciplines, such as visual arts, performing arts, moving images, media arts, comics, animation, arts education, lecture forum, public art, art festival and community art. With the vision of inspiring creativity in the local and international art community, HKAC focuses on four strategic areas: Leading Art Programmes, Nurturing Future Generations, Fostering Exceptional Art Education, Multi-Functional Building for Art - Strategic Location in Wan Chai to create versatile exhibition spaces that accommodate a diversity of art forms and styles.

The HKAC aspires to engage everyone in the community to become an active participant in the arts - as an enthusiast, an artist or a patron. Let's continue to embrace 'Art for Passion, Art for Life, Art for All', and share the inspiration.

Official website: hkac.org.hk | Facebook: Hong Kong Arts Centre | Instagram: @hongkongartscentre

SOURCE Hong Kong Arts Centre