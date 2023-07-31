Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation announces the ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL 2023 to foster cross-cultural understanding and exchange

14 specially curated films of varied genres by top Southeast Asian filmmakers will screen in Hong Kong from 4-19 August

HONG KONG, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation (HKAF) is delighted to announce the inaugural ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL (AFF) set to take place from 4-19 August 2023 in Hong Kong. The festival, which is a non-profit initiative, has been made possible through the close collaboration between HKAF and the Consulate General Offices of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Hong Kong and many supporting partners. Co-presented by M+ and Asia Society Hong Kong Center (Asia Society), the festival will screen a curated selection of films by some of Southeast Asia's most eminent filmmakers at venues including M+ Cinema, Miller Theater at Asia Society and the sky (Olympian City).

Through the art of storytelling in films, AFF seeks to foster deeper cross-cultural understanding by sharing the beauty and diversity of ASEAN cultures and customs with Hong Kong audiences. Over 600 Hong Kong local students and youths, together with ASEAN students in Hong Kong, will be invited to the 21 film screenings during the 2-week period. Sharing sessions by invited directors and cast members will take place to enliven and enrich the experience.

"ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL is a platform to elevate cross-cultural awareness in the community, especially among the younger generation. Given how hot the weather has been, I think the young people will enjoy spending time in a cool theatre and learning about Southeast Asia through its films. I would like to especially thank the Consul Generals of ASEAN and other partners, including Asia Society, M+, the sky (Olympian City), Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Invest Hong Kong, and Our Hong Kong Foundation, for making this inaugural ASEAN Film Festival possible in Hong Kong," says Mr. Daryl Ng, Chairman of HK-ASEAN Foundation. "HKAF aims at promoting mutual understanding between Hong Kong and the ASEAN, and to deepen cultural and economic ties between the two areas. We sincerely hope that this festival can encourage two-way collaboration and co-creation of shared content."

Bringing a thriving ASEAN film industry to Hong Kong

Many prominent directors and artists from ASEAN have won awards and accolades all around the world for their creativity and unique storytelling approach. From heartwarming dramas to thrilling horror films, the region's filmmakers have made significant contributions to the global film scene.

Hong Kong has been recognised as a hub for the Asian film industry and is known for its rich history and unique films. Over the years, the HKSAR government has actively promoted and boosted the local creative industries and encouraged co-productions between filmmakers from Hong Kong and other Asian countries through initiatives and funds. With the support of the government departments, leading organisations and industry players, AFF aims to further the HKSAR government's efforts by bringing ASEAN creative talent into the spotlight.

The selected films featured in the AFF programme are from award-winning directors of the various nations and offer a glimpse into the diverse culture and rich heritage of the country they represent. These include:

Before, Now and Then by Indonesian director Kamila Andini

Anwar: The Untold Story by Malaysian director Viva Westi

The Legend of Muay Thai : 9 Satra by Thai directors Nat Yoswatananont and Gun Phansuwon

: 9 Satra by Thai directors Nat Yoswatananont and Gun Phansuwon White Building by Cambodian director Kavich Neang

The Diam Diam Era 2 by Singaporean director Jack Neo

For more information about the featured films, please refer to the appendix below or visit the ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL website: https://aseanfilmfest.org/.

Tickets for the public screenings are available online through the M+ Cinema and the sky (Olympian City) websites.

High-resolution images can be downloaded here –

Link: https://gallery.sinclaircomms.com/gallery/ASEAN-FILM-FESTIVAL-2023

Password: talkofthetown

[Appendix I] Film Programme

Movie Synopsis Before, Now and Then Indonesia | Kamila Andini | 103' Set in the late 1960s Indonesia, the story centers around Nana, who seeks refuge in a second marriage to a wealthy older man after losing her family. However, her past continues to haunt her in her dreams. Trapped by patriarchal norms, Nana suffers in silence until she finds an unexpected source of friendship and comfort. White Building Cambodia | Kavich Neang | 90' Director Neang first fictional feature "White Building" captured the final days of an iconic apartment complex in Phnom Penh. The film centers around Samnang, a 20-year-old whose home is slated for demolition. The pressures from family, friends, and neighbors leave him at a crossroads that mirrors the fate of his country. Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives Thailand | Apichatpong Weerasethakul | 114' Afflicted with kidney disease, Uncle Boonmee assembles his relatives for a farewell gathering but is greeted by both his wife's ghost and his estranged son in the guise of a jungle creature. Awarded the Palme d'Or at Cannes in 2010, this magical fantasy immerses the viewer in the esoteric sights and hypnotic sounds of Uncle Boonmee's imagination. The Adventure of Sudsakorn Thailand | Payut Ngaokrachang | 82' This first and only feature-length celluloid animation produced in Thailand to date, is based on Phra Aphai Mani, a 19th-century epic. Sudsakorn is on a journey to find his father using the magical Nilmangkorn horse as his steed. Beset by financial difficulties and the director's health issues, the film came to a forced end where Sudsakorn failed to meet his father. The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra Thailand | Nat Yoswatananont, Gun Phansuwon | 102' Ott, trained in the ancient martial art of Muay Thai, is tasked with a dangerous mission to deliver the 9 Satra, the sacred weapons, and save the Ramthep City. A full-length animation epic adventure of courage, friendship, and martial arts! Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass Vietnam | Victor Vu | 103' Adapted from a novel, the movie tells the story of two brothers Thieu and Tuong living in a poor countryside village in Vietnam during the 1980s. A touching portrayal of brotherly love, childhood struggles, and relationships, the film was selected as the Vietnamese entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards. Yen's Life Vietnam | Tuan Vu Dinh | 107' A moving story about Yen, a lovely 10-year-old country girl who was forced by parental arrangement to marry Hanh, a 9-year-old boy. The film portrays the perseverance and virtues of Vietnamese women in overcoming difficulties and the search for happiness. Ngeri Ngeri Sedap (Missing Home) Indonesia | Bene Dion Rajagukguk | 114' A comedy-drama selected as Indonesia's entry for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, the film tells the story of a married couple staging their divorce to convince their estranged children to return home in time for a traditional event. The Long Walk Laos | Mattie Do | 116' A supernatural drama film by Mattie Do, the first female Laotian filmmaker. An old hermit discovers that the silent spirit whose death he witnessed fifty years ago, can transport him back in time to preempt his mother's terminal suffering from tuberculosis. Anwar: The Untold Story* Malaysia | Viva Westi | 108' A biopic on Malaysia's 10th Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's life when he became Finance Minister in Tun Mahathir Mohamad's Cabinet until he was sacked and subsequently imprisoned. The film chronicles the start of the Reformasi movement during a tumultuous period in Malaysia's politics. Friend Zone Thailand | Chayanop Boonprakob | 118' Palm and his close friend Gink have been navigating the tricky terrain of the FRIEND ZONE since high school. As their bond deepens, the possibility of crossing the line from friendship to romance becomes more pronounced. Palm is left to ponder whether taking this step will ignite a romantic spark or end their friendship forever. The Medium Thailand | Banjong Pisanthanakun | 131' In Thailand's Isan region, a documentary team following shaman Nim and her niece Mink, who is exhibiting unusual and extreme shamanic symptoms. This supernatural horror film was entered as the best feature film at the 25th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and as Thailand's entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards. The Diam Diam Era 2 Singapore | Jack Neo | 91' The story continues with Ah Kun, Osman, and Shamugam forming a political party C.M.I. to contest in the 1988 General Election. The fervent campaigning swept up all involved as Ah Kun thinks of various ways to garner people's support. Akademi Brunei | Siti Kamaluddin | 103' Hani undertakes rigorous training to become an elite security guard assigned with safeguarding one of Brunei's most precious natural treasures.

*Private Screening only

[Appendix II] Screening schedule and details

DATE Venue M+ Cinema1 Miller Theater at Asia Society HK Center2 the sky (Olympian City)3 4/8 (FRI) 20:00 White Building (90') 18:30 Yen's Life (107') 19:45 Akademi (103') 5/8 (SAT) 14:30 Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (114') 15:30 The Adventure of Sudsakorn (82') N/A 17:20 The Medium (131') 19:50 The Diam Diam Era 2 (91') 6/8 (SUN) 18:00 Before, Now and Then (103') 18:30 The Long Walk (116') 17:10 Friend Zone (118') 11/8 (FRI) N/A 18:30 Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass (103') 19:50 The Diam Diam Era 2 (91') 12/8 (SAT) 14:30 Before, Now and Then (103') N/A 19:30 Friend Zone (118') 13/8 (SUN) N/A 18:30 Ngeri Ngeri Sedap (Missing Home) (114') 19:20 The Medium (131') 18/8 (FRI) 20:00 Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (114') 18:30 The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra (102') N/A

1 M+ Cinema: M+, West Kowloon Cultural District, 38 Museum Drive, Kowloon 2 Miller Theater at Asia Society Hong Kong Center: 9 Justice Drive, Admiralty, Hong Kong 3 the sky (Olympian City): 101 - 102, 18 Hoi Ting Rd, Mong Kok

SOURCE Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation