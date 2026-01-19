HONG KONG, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to banquet enquiry data from the past year collected by Runhotel.hk's "Venue Search" platform, Hong Kong's banquet market is undergoing a noticeable shift, driven primarily by changing wedding preferences among younger couples. Compared with the traditional preference for large-scale Chinese wedding banquets, recent enquiry trends indicate a clear move toward more streamlined "light wedding" formats, including Western-style wedding receptions, cocktail weddings, and brunch weddings.

Hong Kong Banquet Market Shifts Toward Smaller-Scale Events, Runhotel.hk Data Shows

Runhotel.hk data shows that guest numbers for light wedding enquiries typically range between 20 and 50 attendees, representing a significant reduction compared with traditional banquets of over 100 guests. At the same time, wedding planning timelines have shortened. While venues were previously booked around a year in advance, most current enquiries are now made three to six months before the wedding date. In some cases, particularly for small-scale light weddings, venue searches begin as little as one to three months prior to the event.

Market observers note that younger generations place greater emphasis on atmosphere and personalised experiences. As a result, many couples are opting for simpler yet distinctive wedding formats in place of traditional, highly structured ceremonies. This shift has contributed to growing demand for flexible and customisable banquet venues.

Separately, Runhotel.hk has observed a marked increase in enquiries from small and medium-sized enterprises regarding spring dinner banquets in recent months, as the Lunar New Year approaches. These enquiries are primarily focused on venues that offer flexible buyout arrangements and moderate capacity, catering to companies that prefer a streamlined event format while maintaining a strong social and dining atmosphere.

Runhotel.hk stated that platform data indicates the banquet market is moving toward greater "lightweight" and "flexible" solutions. Whether for weddings or corporate gatherings, demand for adaptable arrangements and diversified banquet formats continues to rise.

About Runhotel

Runhotel.hk is the only platform in Hong Kong dedicated to publishing first-hand hotel deals, buffet promotions, and travel discount information. The platform is committed to helping readers access value-for-money offers while providing the market with insightful industry analysis and reference information.

About Runhotel Venue Search

Runhotel's "Venue Search" platform is a one-stop banquet and venue enquiry service that aggregates information from hotels and a wide range of event venues across Hong Kong. It is designed to help couples and corporate users find suitable venues based on their specific needs. By simplifying the traditional venue search process, users can contact multiple venues or restaurants through a single enquiry form.

