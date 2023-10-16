Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation - "Pink Walk 2023" Charity Walk Concluded Successfully

News provided by

Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation Limited

16 Oct, 2023, 21:01 CST

Nearly 2,000 Pink Walkers returned to the Peak for Step Up for Breast Health

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual flagship fundraising event, "Pink Walk 2023" organised by the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation (HKBCF), was successfully held on 15 October in the Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Peak, Hong Kong Island. With close to 2,000 pink walkers participating, the "Pink Walk" has gathered collective strength from the city to support the HKBCF's work.

Themed "Step Up for Breast Health", "Pink Walk 2023" aims to raise public awareness of the threat of breast cancer in Hong Kong and raise funds to support the HKBCF's work in breast health education, patient support services, and research and advocacy. The HKBCF calls on everyone to maintain regular exercise habits to safeguard one's own health.

The recently released Hong Kong Breast Cancer Registry Report No.15 by HKBCF revealed that regular Mammography (MMG) screening for women can help early detection of breast cancer, improve postoperative survival rates, reduce medical costs, and avoid unnecessary treatments. Dr. Eliza Fok, Chairman of HKBCF, said, "Since its establishment 18 years ago, the HKBCF has been raising funds to provide, amongst other services and work, partially or fully sponsored MMG screening and patient support services for women from the low-income families."

Dr. Fok expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all guests, donors, volunteers and pink walkers for their generous support to make this meaningful event possible. The officiating guests who joined Dr. Fok and Dr. Polly Cheung, Founder of HKBCF, at the Kick-off Ceremony included Mrs. Janet Lee Lam Lai-sim, Wife of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, who is also the Honorary Patron of HKBCF; The Honourable Mr. Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, GBM, GBS, JP, member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong (LegCo) and Chairman of the LegCo's Panel on Health Services (2023); Mr. Henry Fan Hung-ling, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Hospital Authority; Mrs. Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai, GBM, GBS, CBE, JP, Special Counsellor of Our Hong Kong Foundation and Former member of National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, who is also the former Honorary President of the HKBCF; Ms. Chan Yuen-han, GBS, JP, Chairperson of the Women's Commission of LegCo, and HKBCF Ambassadors Ms. Nancy Sit , Miss Bernice Liu, Ms. Mimi Kung and Miss Ashley Lin. Dr. Fok reiterated that she believed the HKBCF's work can help alleviate the pressure on the public healthcare system and provide appropriate support to those in need. "We are committed to continue serving the needy in our community", Dr Fok added.

During the Kick-off Ceremony, Mr. Henry Fan, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Hospital Authority, said, "Thank you to HKBCF's ongoing advocacy for better breast cancer care in Hong Kong. It coheres a strong patient support network in the community. I believe that under the leadership of Dr. Eliza Fok and Dr. Polly Cheung, the HKBCF will continue to provide quality services to the people in Hong Kong, from breast cancer education, prevention to patient support. The Hospital Authority is looking forward to strengthening the cooperation with the HKBCF."

Actress Ms. Mimi Kung and her daughter, Miss Ashley Lin, the mother-daughter duo, appealed for public support to the HKBCF and urged everyone to pay attention to breast health as well as general physical and mental health. HKBCF ambassadors, Ms. Nancy Sit and Miss Bernice Liu whilst encouraged everyone to have regular health screening, they also emphasised the importance of prioritising physical well-being amidst busy work schedules.

With growing popularity of adopting a healthy lifestyle in our community, HKBCF continues to encourage women to cultivate a habit of regular breast examinations. It also calls on all pink walkers to spread breast health messages to those around them. The HKBCF has been advocating for population-wide breast screening with the goal of helping more women to be free from the threat of breast cancer which will help build a better and healthier Hong Kong.

Pink Walkers Shined in Splashes of Pink

Similar to past years, the Best Dressed Pink Awards provided contestants a platform to try their best to outshine other Pink Walkers. The Best Dressed Pink Awards were presented to the individual, team, pet, and kid who attended the charity walk with the most eye-catching outfit. The HKBCF also presented Awards to Top Individual, Small Team, Organisation/Large Team Fundraisers, as well as Highest Participation team so as to express our appreciation for their dedicated support.

List of Awardees:

Individual Top Fundraiser Award - Champion

Dr. Eliza Fok

Individual Top Fundraiser Award - 1st Runner-up

Mrs. April Chan

Individual Top Fundraiser Award - 2nd Runner-up

Mrs. Margaret Chan-Thorp

Top Fundraiser Award (Small Team) – Champion

HKSH Medical Group

Top Fundraiser Award (Small Team) – 1st Runner-up

Dr. Polly Cheung's Clinic

Top Fundraiser Award (Small Team) – 2nd Runner-up

The Korean Women's Association of Hong Kong

Top Fundraiser Awards (Organisation/Large Team) - Champion

Let's Pink

Top Fundraiser Awards (Organisation/Large Team) - 1st Runner-up

Ralph Lauren Asia Pacific Limited

Top Fundraiser Awards (Organisation/Large Team) - 2nd Runner-up

Fly Pink Hong Kong

Highest Participation Award

Ralph Lauren Asia Pacific Limited

Best Dressed PINK Award – Individual

Mr. Parvesh Shamdasani

Best Dressed PINK Award – Team

Fly Pink Hong Kong

Best Dressed PINK Award – Kid

Michale Lau

Best Dressed PINK Award – Pet

Janice Hou's dog

Thanks to the following individual/sponsors, supporting organisations, and media partner, "Pink Walk 2023" was held successfully:

Platinum Sponsor:

  • ICON HK Medical Services Limited

Sapphire Sponsors:

  • American Express
  • Richemont Asia Pacific Ltd – Cartier
  • Dr. Betty Chan
  • Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation
  • Shih Wing Ching Foundation Ltd.
  • YOU Group Hong Kong
  • Ms. Nina Kan

Gold Sponsors:

  • CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd.
  • Diagnostix Medical Centre Ltd.
  • GYU Ltd
  • Hong Kong Women's Imaging
  • Ms. Alice Liu
  • Pfizer Corporation Hong Kong Ltd
  • Pierre Fabre
  • Varian Medical Systems
  • Vita Green Health Products Co., Ltd.
  • Mr. Larry Yung

Silver Sponsors:

  • Hengan Pharmacare Co., Ltd.
  • Bonluxe (Asia) Ltd.
  • Chun Wo Construction Holdings Company Ltd.
  • Daiichi Sankyo Hong Kong Limited
  • AstraZeneca Hong Kong Limited
  • DAKS London
  • Deckers Brands
  • HKSH Medical Group
  • Hologic Asia Pacific Limited
  • Jacobson Medical (Hong Kong) Limited
  • Kennedys
  • Dr. George Lam & Mrs. Kathy Lam
  • Eli Lilly Asia, Inc.
  • Luen Thai Holdings Ltd.
  • MUSEE PLATINUM TOKYO
  • Roche Hong Kong Ltd.
  • Ms. Barbara Shiu
  • Dr. Patrick P.C. Tong
  • Y.L Yang Foundation
  • Esquel Group

Supporting Organisations:

  • Andrex HK
  • ANESSA
  • Artistry
  • Hengan Pharmacare Co., Ltd.
  • BioEm Air Sanitizing Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Bonluxe (Asia) Ltd.
  • Chevalier International Holdings Ltd.
  • Embry (H.K.) Ltd.
  • Evolcare
  • Hang Lung Properties
  • Heliservices (HK) Ltd.
  • Hong Kong Disneyland
  •  HK Electric
  • Hoya Kerry Lifestyle Ltd.
  • Illume House
  • Imasa HK Ltd.
  • DCH Auriga(HK) Ltd –JAMIESON
  • The Korean Women's Association of H.K.
  • Lee Kum Kee Group
  • Mary Kay (Hong Kong) Ltd.
  • Ocean Park Corporation
  • Pura Pharm International (HK) Ltd.

  • Ralph Lauren Pink Pony
  • Shangri-la International Hotel Management Ltd.
  • Shun Hing Electronic Trading Co., Ltd.
  • Sino Group
  • SYL Holding Ltd.
  • Target Storage Ltd.
  • The Green Earth
  • The Peninsula Boutique
  • Tiberius Productions Limited
  • TITIKA Active Couture
  • Vita Green Health Products Co., Ltd.
  • VITAS LIMITED
  • VOILA
  • Watsons Water
  • YOU Group Hong Kong
  • 212 studio

Media Partner

  • Citybus (Bravo Transport Services Limited)
  • CVISION
  • MCP
  • Meditorial
  • MostTown
  • MTR Corporation Limited
  • Sassy Hong Kong
  • Sassy Mama
  • Square Mile
  • Times Square Limited (Hong Kong)

Official Radio Station:

  • Metro Broadcast

Download event photos: https://bit.ly/46u5itz

About Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation

The Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation was set up on 8 March 2005, as a non-profit charitable organisation dedicated to mitigating the threat of breast cancer to the local community through education, patient support and research and advocacy. Its mission is to promote breast health awareness, support breast cancer patients on their road to recovery, and advocate breast health education and cancer care in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation Limited

Also from this source

Hong Kong Breast Cancer Registry Report No. 15 Press Conference: Mammogram Screening Saves Lives, Saves Treatment Cost

The Hong Kong Breast Cancer Registry (HKBCR), run by the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation Limited (HKBCF), published its 15th annual research...

"Pink Walk 2023" - signature charity walk of Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation is making a comeback on 15 October at the Peak

The Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation (HKBCF), is delighted to announce that its annual signature fundraising event "Pink Walk 2023" is making a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics