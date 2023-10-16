Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation - "Pink Walk 2023" Charity Walk Concluded Successfully

Nearly 2,000 Pink Walkers returned to the Peak for Step Up for Breast Health

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual flagship fundraising event, "Pink Walk 2023" organised by the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation (HKBCF), was successfully held on 15 October in the Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Peak, Hong Kong Island. With close to 2,000 pink walkers participating, the "Pink Walk" has gathered collective strength from the city to support the HKBCF's work.

Themed "Step Up for Breast Health", "Pink Walk 2023" aims to raise public awareness of the threat of breast cancer in Hong Kong and raise funds to support the HKBCF's work in breast health education, patient support services, and research and advocacy. The HKBCF calls on everyone to maintain regular exercise habits to safeguard one's own health.

The recently released Hong Kong Breast Cancer Registry Report No.15 by HKBCF revealed that regular Mammography (MMG) screening for women can help early detection of breast cancer, improve postoperative survival rates, reduce medical costs, and avoid unnecessary treatments. Dr. Eliza Fok, Chairman of HKBCF, said, "Since its establishment 18 years ago, the HKBCF has been raising funds to provide, amongst other services and work, partially or fully sponsored MMG screening and patient support services for women from the low-income families."

Dr. Fok expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all guests, donors, volunteers and pink walkers for their generous support to make this meaningful event possible. The officiating guests who joined Dr. Fok and Dr. Polly Cheung, Founder of HKBCF, at the Kick-off Ceremony included Mrs. Janet Lee Lam Lai-sim, Wife of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, who is also the Honorary Patron of HKBCF; The Honourable Mr. Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, GBM, GBS, JP, member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong (LegCo) and Chairman of the LegCo's Panel on Health Services (2023); Mr. Henry Fan Hung-ling, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Hospital Authority; Mrs. Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai, GBM, GBS, CBE, JP, Special Counsellor of Our Hong Kong Foundation and Former member of National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, who is also the former Honorary President of the HKBCF; Ms. Chan Yuen-han, GBS, JP, Chairperson of the Women's Commission of LegCo, and HKBCF Ambassadors Ms. Nancy Sit , Miss Bernice Liu, Ms. Mimi Kung and Miss Ashley Lin. Dr. Fok reiterated that she believed the HKBCF's work can help alleviate the pressure on the public healthcare system and provide appropriate support to those in need. "We are committed to continue serving the needy in our community", Dr Fok added.

During the Kick-off Ceremony, Mr. Henry Fan, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Hospital Authority, said, "Thank you to HKBCF's ongoing advocacy for better breast cancer care in Hong Kong. It coheres a strong patient support network in the community. I believe that under the leadership of Dr. Eliza Fok and Dr. Polly Cheung, the HKBCF will continue to provide quality services to the people in Hong Kong, from breast cancer education, prevention to patient support. The Hospital Authority is looking forward to strengthening the cooperation with the HKBCF."

Actress Ms. Mimi Kung and her daughter, Miss Ashley Lin, the mother-daughter duo, appealed for public support to the HKBCF and urged everyone to pay attention to breast health as well as general physical and mental health. HKBCF ambassadors, Ms. Nancy Sit and Miss Bernice Liu whilst encouraged everyone to have regular health screening, they also emphasised the importance of prioritising physical well-being amidst busy work schedules.

With growing popularity of adopting a healthy lifestyle in our community, HKBCF continues to encourage women to cultivate a habit of regular breast examinations. It also calls on all pink walkers to spread breast health messages to those around them. The HKBCF has been advocating for population-wide breast screening with the goal of helping more women to be free from the threat of breast cancer which will help build a better and healthier Hong Kong.

Pink Walkers Shined in Splashes of Pink

Similar to past years, the Best Dressed Pink Awards provided contestants a platform to try their best to outshine other Pink Walkers. The Best Dressed Pink Awards were presented to the individual, team, pet, and kid who attended the charity walk with the most eye-catching outfit. The HKBCF also presented Awards to Top Individual, Small Team, Organisation/Large Team Fundraisers, as well as Highest Participation team so as to express our appreciation for their dedicated support.

Download event photos: https://bit.ly/46u5itz

About Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation

The Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation was set up on 8 March 2005, as a non-profit charitable organisation dedicated to mitigating the threat of breast cancer to the local community through education, patient support and research and advocacy. Its mission is to promote breast health awareness, support breast cancer patients on their road to recovery, and advocate breast health education and cancer care in Hong Kong.

