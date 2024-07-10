Hong Kong, China Delegation to Paris 2024 Olympic Games Receives Uplifting Send-Off

As the "Official Airport Lounge Partner" for the Hong Kong, China Delegation to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Collinson representatives – owners and operators of Priority Pass – were honoured to attend a Flag Presentation Ceremony, designed to convey well wishes for the athletes taking part in the Games.

As part of Priority Pass' role as "Official Airport Lounge Partner", the Hong Kong, China Delegation has been provided with access to Priority Pass' global network of over 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences for one year.

Collinson will provide complimentary passport holders to visitors to the newly opened Kyra Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport to celebrate medal wins by the Hong Kong, China Delegation during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

HONG KONG, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong, China Delegation to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Paris 2024) was given an inspiring send-off at a Flag Presentation Ceremony held at the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong yesterday evening. Mr. Chan Kwok Ki, Acting Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administration Region (HKSAR), presented the HKSAR Regional Flag to Mr. Timothy Fok, President of SF&OC, Mr. Edgar Yang, Honorary Secretary General of SF&OC and Dr. T. Brian Stevenson Vice-President of SF&OC and Chef de Mission of the Hong Kong, China Delegation to Paris 2024, wishing the athletes every success in the upcoming competitions.

To help celebrate Priority Pass being the "Official Airport Lounge Partner" for the Hong Kong, China Delegation to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, taking place from 26 July to 11 August 2024, Priority Pass Members and LoungeKey cardholders (both owned and operated by parent company, Collinson) who visit the newly opened Kyra Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport within 24 hours of a medal win by the Hong Kong, China Delegation will receive a complimentary passport holder (until stocks last).

"We are incredibly proud to be part of the Hong Kong, China Delegation's journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," said Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific President, Collinson International. "Supporting the athletes as they travel to the Olympic Games is more than just offering airport lounge access; it's about enabling a more restful and enjoyable journey ahead of the athletes' flights so they can perform at their best at the Games. We wish the athletes great success."

As the "Official Airport Lounge Partner" for the Hong Kong, China Delegation, Collinson will be providing Priority Pass digital memberships with four complimentary airport lounge and travel experiences visits per membership for athletes of SF&OC National Sports Associations. On top of the Priority Pass digital memberships, Collinson will provide additional Priority Pass Prestige memberships to the Hong Kong, China Delegation to Paris 2024. The Prestige membership comes with complimentary, unlimited visits to Priority Pass airport lounges for one year.

According to Priority Pass's recent global research, over 60% of travellers find that their airport experience significantly impacts their ability to relax and recharge during their journey. An additional 58% of respondents from Hong Kong SAR believe that visiting an airport lounge helps them to switch off when travelling.

"Many people do not realise the physical and mental fatigue that our athletes endure during their intense training and competitions," said Timothy Fok, President of SF&OC. "Priority Pass' network of airport lounges and travel experiences offer a quiet sanctuary for our athletes to rest and recharge, away from the stress of travelling. This respite is crucial for their well-being, allowing them to focus on their performance. We are grateful for Collinson's support in making these essential spaces available to our athletes."

For 24 hours following any medal win by the Hong Kong, China delegation during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Priority Pass Members and LoungeKey cardholders can receive a complimentary passport holder when visiting Kyra Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport, Terminal 1 (until stocks last).

Priority Pass Members and LoungeKey cardholders will need to display their physical or digital membership cards to the airport lounge's reception to redeem the complimentary passport holder.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world's original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 700 airports in 145 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

About Collinson

Collinson is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson is the operator of Priority Pass, the world's original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,500 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in over 700 airports in 145 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

About the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China

The Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) is recognised as a National Olympic Committee by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is a member of the IOC, the Olympic Council of Asia, the Association of National Olympic Committees and the East Asian Olympic Committee. SF&OC coordinates Hong Kong's participation in all major multi-sports games, such as the Summer and Winter Olympic Games and Asian Games. SF&OC is also dedicated to coordinating local sports organisations in the promotion of sports to attain the ultimate goal of "Sport for All". At present, there are 85 member associations under SF&OC.

