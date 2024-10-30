Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) Co-hosts 26th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards Presentation Ceremony

Hong Kong Animation Once Again Stands Out Across Asia

Morph Workshop Won DigiCon6 ASIA Best Story Award

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and the Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. (TBS), co-hosted the "26th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong". This event aims to identify and support talented artists in digital creations by helping them promote and expand their digital content across Asia. Winning works from "26th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong" have represented Hong Kong in the "26th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" Presentation Ceremony in Japan where they have to compete with winning entries from 13 countries and regions in Asia. Hong Kong animation once again triumphed through its strength and talent by winning Asia Best Story Award.

The "DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" is a prestigious digital content creation competition in the Asia region. It has a total of 14 Asia countries/ regions this year including Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Hong Kong.

One of Hong Kong's representatives, Morph Workshop, won the "Digicon6 ASIA Best Story Award" with their animated work Wind Goes On this year. The animation impressed the judges with its high quality, engaging story, and advanced techniques. It not only achieved top visual effects but also left a strong impact with its creative storytelling and deep emotions. Through skilled animation and thoughtful storytelling, Morph Workshop once again raised the bar for Hong Kong animation by showcasing their talent and strength of Hong Kong's creative teams on the international stage.

Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA, who led the Hong Kong delegation to Japan for the DigiCon6 ASIA Award Presentation Ceremony, said, "Hong Kong's animation creators have always strived for excellence and worked tirelessly to improve. They not only focus on enhancing their skills but also on broadening their perspectives to align with international standards. This allows judges from around the world to easily understand and appreciate the unique charm of Hong Kong's work. I am confident that the industry will continue to work hard in the future, to promote innovation in Hong Kong animation, to allow local creations to shine and achieve greater success on international awards to further gain global recognition."

26th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong will be held on April 2025 to recognise outstanding animated works.

SOURCE Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association