Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association's 3rd "Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme" Experience Sharing Seminar cum Premiere Successfully Held
News provided byHong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)
17 Jul, 2026, 21:52 CST
Six AI-Assisted Original Animation Premiere in Hong Kong
Industry Professionals Share Creative Achievements
HONG KONG, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the 3rd "Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme" ("Future Animation" Scheme) held its Experience Sharing Seminar cum Premiere today. Following nearly a year of production, six AI-assisted original animations were completed and premiered in Hong Kong for the first time. During the event, representatives from the six selected companies shared their creative journeys and experiences in applying artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the animation production process.
HKDEA was honored to have Miss Yvonne IP, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries as the Guest of Honour, alongside Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA, to present the three Jury's Choice Awards in recognition of the outstanding achievements of the production teams and their animated works under the Scheme.
Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA, expressed, "We are delighted that the 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme has been successfully implemented, and would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency for their unwavering support. As AI technology continues to evolve, it is opening up new possibilities for animation production. Through subsidies, professional mentoring and comprehensive support, the "Future Animation" Scheme encourages local animation companies to explore AI applications in creative production. Earlier this June, the selected companies showcased their original works at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market 2026 in France, strengthening international exchange and creating new collaboration opportunities. We look forward to nurturing more local animation talent and original productions through the Scheme, and bringing Hong Kong animation to the international stage."
Jury's Choice Awards of the 3rd "Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme":
(Listed in alphabetical order by company name)
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Company Names
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Work Title
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Fanflare Creative
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Tai Lung Fung – Full Throttle Kitchen
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Newgen Creativity
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Tuen Mun vs. Tin Shui Wai
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Queenkong
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Cirkillation
About 3rd "Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme"
The "Future Animation" Scheme aims to support the local animation industry in achieving breakthroughs and innovation in animation production. It provides comprehensive support to six selected local animation companies to enhance their animation production capabilities and strengthen their expertise in applying AI technology. The 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme received an enthusiastic response, attracting over 30 applications. Following rigorous evaluations and interviews, the judging panel selected six local animation companies and their proposed projects based on criteria including creativity and originality, artistic quality, narrative ability and visual impact, as well as each company's capabilities in animation production and AI application.
Each selected company received up to HK$850,000 in subsidies to produce a 15- to 20-minute AI-assisted original animation. In addition to financial support, the companies also benefited from professional mentoring by industry experts, internship support, participation in international industry exchange activities, experience sharing seminar, training courses and pitching workshops.
Following the successful Experience Sharing Seminar, the Hong Kong premiere of all six original animations under the 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme was held, offering industry professionals, media representatives and the public a first look at the innovative achievements of local animation creators through the integration of AI technology and animation creativity. For more information about the 3rd "Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme", please visit the official website: https://futureanimation.com.hk/en/home-en/
List of six selected companies of
The 3rd "Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme"
(arranged in alphabetical order by company name)
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Company Names
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Work Title
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Animation Synopsis
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eMotionLAB LTD.
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REFRAME
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The story is about a registered therapist Kiki, along with her
To prevent a mental collapse, Kiki must bridge her
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Fanflare Creative Limited
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Full Throttle Kitchen
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The story is about the main character, Tai Lung Fung, who
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Newgen Creativity Limited
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Tuen Mun
|
The story is set in a desolate, post-apocalyptic Hong Kong,
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Point Five Creations
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Airbag
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The story is about that the Airbag makes humanity immortal.
The world is divided into endless communes, each striving
But outside the system, the unidentifiable roam. And the
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Queenkong Land ACG., Co., Ltd.
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Cirkillation
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A story about loneliness and struggle. Protagonist No.11
The black cat vanishes, Donny's ankle throbs in pain, and
In the endless spiral, escape was attempted, yet the wound
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Taproot Studio Limited
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Odium ZERO
|
"Odium ZERO" tells the story of an apocalypse born from
Humanity has never escaped lies, and in the end of the
For details about 3rd "Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme", please visit website: https://futureanimation.com.hk/en/home-en/.
Photo Download Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-WfBvpInpFjBTTUVQErcTx0n2VrDKSMl?usp=sharing
About Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)
Established in 1999, HKDEA is a non-profit organisation aiming to promote digital entertainment development in Hong Kong. Its mission points toward the achievement of the following goals - boosting prosperity of the digital entertainment industry by fostering cooperation among local developers; opening up and development of digital market; enhancement of local technology so as to raise the competitiveness of Hong Kong production; promoting communication between digital entertainment industry and other related industries such as toys, entertainment and visual games; building a favourable image for digital entertainment; and protection of intellectual property rights and scrapping counterfeit products.
For more information, please visit HKDEA's website at www.hkdea.org
About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)
The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.
CCIDA's website: www.ccidahk.gov.hk
SOURCE Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)
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