Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association's 3rd "Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme" Experience Sharing Seminar cum Premiere Successfully Held

Six AI-Assisted Original Animation Premiere in Hong Kong

Industry Professionals Share Creative Achievements

HONG KONG, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the 3rd "Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme" ("Future Animation" Scheme) held its Experience Sharing Seminar cum Premiere today. Following nearly a year of production, six AI-assisted original animations were completed and premiered in Hong Kong for the first time. During the event, representatives from the six selected companies shared their creative journeys and experiences in applying artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the animation production process.

HKDEA was honored to have Miss Yvonne IP, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries as the Guest of Honour, alongside Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA, to present the three Jury's Choice Awards in recognition of the outstanding achievements of the production teams and their animated works under the Scheme.

Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA, expressed, "We are delighted that the 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme has been successfully implemented, and would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency for their unwavering support. As AI technology continues to evolve, it is opening up new possibilities for animation production. Through subsidies, professional mentoring and comprehensive support, the "Future Animation" Scheme encourages local animation companies to explore AI applications in creative production. Earlier this June, the selected companies showcased their original works at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market 2026 in France, strengthening international exchange and creating new collaboration opportunities. We look forward to nurturing more local animation talent and original productions through the Scheme, and bringing Hong Kong animation to the international stage."

Jury's Choice Awards of the 3 rd "Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme":

(Listed in alphabetical order by company name)

Company Names Work Title Fanflare Creative Tai Lung Fung – Full Throttle Kitchen Newgen Creativity Tuen Mun vs. Tin Shui Wai Queenkong Cirkillation

About 3rd "Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme"

The "Future Animation" Scheme aims to support the local animation industry in achieving breakthroughs and innovation in animation production. It provides comprehensive support to six selected local animation companies to enhance their animation production capabilities and strengthen their expertise in applying AI technology. The 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme received an enthusiastic response, attracting over 30 applications. Following rigorous evaluations and interviews, the judging panel selected six local animation companies and their proposed projects based on criteria including creativity and originality, artistic quality, narrative ability and visual impact, as well as each company's capabilities in animation production and AI application.

Each selected company received up to HK$850,000 in subsidies to produce a 15- to 20-minute AI-assisted original animation. In addition to financial support, the companies also benefited from professional mentoring by industry experts, internship support, participation in international industry exchange activities, experience sharing seminar, training courses and pitching workshops.

Following the successful Experience Sharing Seminar, the Hong Kong premiere of all six original animations under the 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme was held, offering industry professionals, media representatives and the public a first look at the innovative achievements of local animation creators through the integration of AI technology and animation creativity. For more information about the 3rd "Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme", please visit the official website: https://futureanimation.com.hk/en/home-en/

List of six selected companies of

The 3 rd "Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme"

(arranged in alphabetical order by company name)

Company Names Work Title Animation Synopsis eMotionLAB LTD. REFRAME The story is about a registered therapist Kiki, along with her

AI assistant, Neebu, specialising in using advanced AI

technology to reframe patients' traumatic memories.

However, a catastrophic error occurs when Kiki accidentally

imports a folder of "AI trash"—distorted, failed

generations—from the computer directly into a patient's

subconscious. To prevent a mental collapse, Kiki must bridge her

consciousness into the patient's mind before they wake up.

Navigating through layers of fragmented recollections, she

must hunt down and delete every surreal glitch, fighting to

preserve the integrity of the patient's precious memories. Fanflare Creative Limited Full Throttle Kitchen The story is about the main character, Tai Lung Fung, who

must save her family's legendary restaurant from a ruthless

critic's closure threat. Ah Fan must recreate a forgotten

masterpiece: "Calmly (Ping An) White Jade." Ah Fan has a

"super-palate" but a crippling hatred for fish—the dish's

secret core. Thrust into a magical dream, she travels 15

years into the past to apprentice under her late father. To

unlock the recipe, she must conquer her deepest prejudice

and master her craft. With the real-world deadline looming,

Ah Fan races to bridge the gap between memory and flavour

before her family's legacy vanishes forever. Newgen Creativity Limited Tuen Mun

Vs.

Tin Shui Wai The story is set in a desolate, post-apocalyptic Hong Kong,

two robots set out to find a home for an injured bird. Their

journey turns chaotic when a relentless alien creature

begins hunting them across Tin Shui Wai and Tuen Mun.

The alien grows stronger with every encounter, leaving the

robots with no choice but to keep running. Fleeing through

the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Tunnel, they finally arrive at

the foot of The Big Buddha⋯⋯ Point Five Creations Airbag The story is about that the Airbag makes humanity immortal.

Death is obsolete; they just reboot. Humanity has rewritten

the definition of life. The world is divided into endless communes, each striving

for eternity, codifying its memory, defining its soul. But outside the system, the unidentifiable roam. And the

outcast—the half-beasts—they hunt the ultimate prize:

Airbag. Queenkong Land ACG., Co., Ltd. Cirkillation A story about loneliness and struggle. Protagonist No.11

traps ants in ink spirals and traps himself within them.

Childhood memories of his mother's warm embrace have

long faded, reduced to strokes of solace drawn line by line.

In the loneliness of relentless bullying, the "circles" grow

ever larger, the "obsession" ever deeper. The black cat vanishes, Donny's ankle throbs in pain, and

the spiral devours the suspense of revenge. Until a colossal

circle boils like an infant's cry, will he let go before leaving a

last shade of black mark…… In the endless spiral, escape was attempted, yet the wound

never heals…… Taproot Studio Limited Odium ZERO "Odium ZERO" tells the story of an apocalypse born from

lies. Ten days after an extraterrestrial pathogen crashes

onto the Earth, its spores begin to resonate with humanity's

"lie brainwaves", driving people into madness and

transforming them into grotesque creatures known as

Ashes. Amid the ruins, a live streamer named May and a

soldier named Yanga are forced to fight side by side inside

a collapsing hospital, confronting both monsters and the

fading remnants of human nature. It is a story of truth and

redemption — a reflection of how light struggles to survive

in the depths of despair. Humanity has never escaped lies, and in the end of the

world, deceit becomes a fatal trigger. When truth collides

with survival, how will humanity choose?

For details about 3rd "Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme", please visit website: https://futureanimation.com.hk/en/home-en/.

Photo Download Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-WfBvpInpFjBTTUVQErcTx0n2VrDKSMl?usp=sharing

About Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)

Established in 1999, HKDEA is a non-profit organisation aiming to promote digital entertainment development in Hong Kong. Its mission points toward the achievement of the following goals - boosting prosperity of the digital entertainment industry by fostering cooperation among local developers; opening up and development of digital market; enhancement of local technology so as to raise the competitiveness of Hong Kong production; promoting communication between digital entertainment industry and other related industries such as toys, entertainment and visual games; building a favourable image for digital entertainment; and protection of intellectual property rights and scrapping counterfeit products.

For more information, please visit HKDEA's website at www.hkdea.org

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.

CCIDA's website: www.ccidahk.gov.hk

SOURCE Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)