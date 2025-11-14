Hong Kong Fashion Fest Unveils Seven Flagship Programmes for Its Second Edition

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, spearheaded and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the second edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest will take place from 22 November to 7 December, featuring seven flagship programmes. Spanning haute couture, digital fashion, denim culture, sustainability, cross-disciplinary collaborations and industry exchange, the event will turn Hong Kong again into a dazzling stage for global fashion, cultural exchange and creative dialogue.

The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law, stated that the East-meets-West cultural fusion of Hong Kong has nurtured an endless stream of creativity that radiates vibrancy on fashion stage. Building on the success of the inaugural edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest last year, programmes this year fully demonstrate the city's diverse charm of blending tradition and innovation, the power of designers of the next generation, as well as Hong Kong creative talents' broad international vision and outstanding capability in fostering cross-sector co-operation.

The crossover programmes with Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week were initiated and driven by CCIDA in collaboration with the respective organisers, namely, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode of France and the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, followed by the realisation of ideas by close engagement with local stakeholders, thereby achieving Hong Kong's strategy of "bringing in" and "going out". Hong Kong Fashion Fest is poised to serve as an international platform for local and international fashion designers and brands, attract international players from the fashion design industry from all over the world to Hong Kong to participate in the event, and foster collaboration, innovation and business opportunities, consolidating Hong Kong's position as the East-meets-West centre for international arts and cultural exchanges.

The opening programme, VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture 2025 (VIRTUOSE), presented by the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA) on 22 November, will feature four exceptional next-generation couture designers from France, Japan, Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong, China. Against the glittering backdrop of Victoria Harbour, these designers will present their creations in a spectacular runway show. The programme aims to discover and nurture emerging couture talents while positioning Hong Kong as a rising global capital of haute couture.

In the realm of digital fashion, the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) joins hands with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) to co-present PLAY, POSE & PIXEL Digital Fashion Exhibition, curated by Hong Kong's digital fashion pioneer FabriX World. Building on FabriX World's acclaimed exhibition at Paris Fashion Week in September 2025, the Hong Kong edition brings an innovative and playful fashion experience powered by technology. Through augmented reality try-ons, 3D virtual fashion displays and other immersive technologies, visitors can appreciate nostalgic Hong Kong-style dolls full of unique charms closely, design their own avatars and explore personalised digital "dress-up" innovations.

Organised by the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) under the Vocational Training Council (VTC), the 4th Hong Kong Denim Festival – Denim Artistry continues to nurture creative talent while building a cultural and industry platform for denim design. This year's festival introduces new highlights including fashion showcases, in-store collaborations, thematic exhibitions and cross-disciplinary partnerships. The event increase exposure of local designers' denim collections, highlights the craftsmanship and evolution of denim production, and promotes creative synergy between denim, art and music.

Organised by the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences of the City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) with Fondazione Pistoletto Cittadellarte in partnership with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, Fashion to Reconnect: A Tale of Two Style Capitals is a sustainability-themed fashion extravaganza. The programme features art installations in various locations in Hong Kong, thematic fashion exhibition, conferences and networking sessions across Hong Kong. Showcasing works by 9 Hong Kong and 15 Italian designers, it weaves together art, fashion and sustainability, offering audiences a rich and nuanced experience of cultural exchange between Hong Kong SAR and Italy.

WWD x SJ Global Fashion & Business Conference and WWD Fashion Loves Culture Gala is organised by the Hong Kong Fashion Council in partnership with leading fashion media Women's Wear Daily (WWD) and Sourcing Journal (SJ), it unites global and local industry leaders for a dynamic programme of thought leadership, creative exchange, and cultural celebration. Both the conference with visionary global fashion leaders and the star-studded culture gala underscore Hong Kong's growing role as a global hub for creativity and commerce in the fashion industry.

Presented by the Clothing Industry Training Authority (CITA), Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2025 continues to be Asia's leading sustainable fashion event, promoting international industry exchange and discussion on the latest sustainability trends. This year's programme includes a fashion exhibition and an international conference and runway show at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, exploring the artistry and innovation of sustainable fashion.

Returning this year, Fashion Asia Hong Kong will again present the Fashion Challenges Forum and the 10 Asian Designers to Watch Exhibition. Organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre, the programme will bring together global fashion leaders and emerging Asian designers to exchange forward-thinking ideas and creative visions, shaping the future of fashion.

For more details and the latest updates, please refer to official website (www.hongkongfashionfest.com) or follow Instagram @hkfashionfest, Facebook @hongkongfashionfest and YouTube @hkfashionfest.

Press Material

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/65j9qz5hza6r6t2tkrf3o/ACDFpqYh1Y0jLcRENg5S4zI?rlkey=wqduonziasiu9yqhc9y5bf211&st=foq9wtjg&dl=0

SOURCE Hong Kong Fashion Council