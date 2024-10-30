Hong Kong Government to Host Business Seminar and Networking Luncheon on The Arising Business Opportunities - The Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Office (GBA Office) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will jointly host an exclusive business seminar on 8 November 2024 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

InvestHK is proud to partner with the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCIM) in bringing this seminar to the Malaysian business community, which aims to provide Malaysian business communities with insights into the latest developments and business opportunities within the dynamic Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). It will focus on how overseas businesses can capitalise on the distinctive advantages of Hong Kong as a strategic gateway to establish and expand their presence within the GBA.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area: Emerging Economic Powerhouse in Asia

The GBA comprises 11 major cities, including Hong Kong, Macao, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and seven additional cities in Guangdong Province, mainland China. With a total population of 86 million and a GDP of US$2 trillion, the region boasts significant economic power.

The cities in the GBA are engaged in the pilot implementation of innovative policies in the financial and social management sectors to establish an international market‑oriented business environment. The free flow of talent, goods and capital is actively promoted across the region with the goal of raising the level of economic efficiency, transparency and internationalisation. Moreover, with clusters of cutting-edge R&D centres and advanced manufacturing facilities, the GBA presents an ideal landscape for technology companies to innovate and commercialise their products.

Hong Kong, as the most globally connected city in the GBA, is committed to solidifying its position as an international financial, transportation, and trade hub. Concurrently, it seeks to reinforce its role as a leading global offshore renminbi business centre, an international hub for asset management, and a centre for risk management. Furthermore, Hong Kong endeavours to advance its professional services sector, fortify its innovative high-tech industries, and establish itself as a premier international legal and dispute resolution hub for the entire Asia Pacific region.

Some of the highlights of the events Include:

Speakers and Insights

Attendees will gain valuable insights from distinguished speakers, including:

Ms. Maisie CHAN , Commissioner for the Development of the Guangdong -Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, on the latest development of the GBA and policies that facilitate overseas businesses to land in the Area.

, Commissioner for the Development of the -Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, on the latest development of the GBA and policies that facilitate overseas businesses to land in the Area. Ms. Alpha LAU , Director-General of Investment Promotion, InvestHK, on how businesses can leverage Hong Kong as a gateway for growth in Asia .

, Director-General of Investment Promotion, InvestHK, on how businesses can leverage as a gateway for growth in . Representatives from Malaysian business communities, on their experiences in setting up businesses in the GBA

Ample Networking Opportunities

Following the half-day seminar, guests will have the opportunity to network during an exclusive business luncheon, fostering connections and collaborations between Malaysian business leaders and Hong Kong.

About the GBA Office

The HKSAR Government attaches great importance to the HKSAR's active participation in the development of the GBA as well as better integration into the overall national development. The Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau has set up the GBA Office, which is led by the Commissioner for the Development of the Greater Bay Area.

The functions of the Office include, among others, to assist in formulating, coordinating and overseeing the overall policies, strategies and measures pertinent to HKSAR's participation in taking forward the development of the GBA.

The Office is responsible for four major areas of work as follows:

to closely liaise with the Mainland authorities and other GBA cities to promote interconnectivity;

to coordinate the work of the HKSAR Government in taking forward GBA development;

to maintain liaison with local, Mainland and overseas stakeholders in relation to GBA development; and

to publicise and promote the significant opportunities of GBA development.

About Invest Hong Kong

InvestHK is the department of the HKSAR Government responsible for attracting foreign direct investment. It has set up a dedicated GBA team in Hong Kong to attract the world's top enterprises, start-up entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders to set up and scale their business via Hong Kong into the GBA.

For more information, please visit www.gba.investhk.gov.hk .

SOURCE Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK)