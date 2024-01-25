"Hong Kong Pet Show 2024" opens

25 Jan, 2024, 20:17 CST
Pet Economy Create an International Pet Events Capital
HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hong Kong Pet Show 2024", organized by the Exhibition Group and historically the largest in scale with the most booths, officially opened today and will run until January 28th (Thursday to Sunday) for a grand total of four days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Hong Kong Pet Show has been held for 18 years, and this year's exhibition features over 200 exhibitors with more than 650 booths. The expo brings together the largest collection of globally renowned pet food and supplies brands in Hong Kong, earning it the nickname "Pet Brands and Products Expo." It not only attracts local residents to stay and consume but also targets the vast pet market in the Greater Bay Area.
The opening ceremony was officiated by Dr. Thomas Sit, Assistant Director (Inspection and Quarantine) of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, Ms. Joy Wong Sek, Deputy Head of Land Boundary Command (Customs Canine Force) (Acting), Ms. Lillian Wan, Assistant Vice President of CSL Mobile Limited, Ms. Helena Chen, Managing Director of Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard Worldwide, Mr. Rex Li, Chairman of Hong Kong Pet Trade Association Limited, Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group and Ms. Shirley Chu, General Manager of Exhibition Group.
The global pet market size increased by 8.1% year-on-year to reach $153.6 billion in 2021. In mainland China, the market size in 2022 is approximately 3,117 billion Chinese Yuan, with a compound annual growth rate of 30%. In 2018, there were approximately 242,000 households in Hong Kong that owned 400,000 cats and dogs, accounting for 9.4% of all households in the city. Research points out that during the pandemic, travel restrictions and the adoption of hybrid and remote work models enabled people in Hong Kong to spend more time with their pets. As a result, expenditures in the pet-related industry increased, with spending in pet stores doubling in December 2022 compared to January 2019, showcasing remarkable consumer power.
Mr. Carl Wong, chairman of the Exhibition Group, states, "The pet economy has become the fastest-growing sector. The industry is driven by the younger demographic (21 to 30 years old), high education levels, and high-income customer groups, focusing on the popularity of pet food, pet supplies, vet care, and pet services. Over the past decade, the government has made considerable efforts in promoting a pet-friendly city, and pet-friendliness is one of the factors considered for attracting overseas talents to Hong Kong. Over the 18 years, the Hong Kong Pet Show has grown alongside the industry, becoming a major event in the field. It not only attracts local residents but also draws visitors from the Greater Bay Area and other international tourists, establishing itself as the capital of international pet events."
The Hong Kong Pet Show features multiple international-level pet competitions and events, attracting both domestic and international travelers. Notable events include the internationally recognized pet beauty pageants "CKUHK Dog Show 2024" and "CFA International Cat Show 2024". The dog show comprises four events with nearly 120 dogs participating. The cat show in 2024 is the largest-scale cat competition in the history of the Hong Kong Pet Show, with 12 ring events spread over two days, allowing spectators to enjoy over 20 different cat breeds totaling more than 120 cats. Additionally, the first-ever "IBC International Betta Show 2024", organized by the globally authoritative IBC International Betta Congress, will feature nearly 600 Siamese fighting fish from Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, and other locations, making it a significant global industry event.
The newly established "Pet Love Art World" at the exhibition showcases the works of 17 artists with different styles, presenting a total of 37 fascinating artworks related to pets. The addition of artistic elements expands the diverse charm of the Hong Kong Pet Expo. Through these artworks, the organizers aim to convey a message of deep love and care for pets to the attendees, while also promoting awareness of pet protection, care, and culture.
The event has consistently advocated for "Love for Animals, Respect for Life," and each year, it invites various charitable organizations and pet associations to participate. Activities include the 20th-anniversary special events of the Hong Kong Society of Herpetology Foundation, such as the "Charity Turtle Crawl" and the "African Reptile Exhibition," as well as the Hong Kong Pet Club's "World's No. 1 Cat Butler Battle" and "World's No. 1 Dog Butler Battle" for the Chinese New Year. Additionally, MoCity presents the "Favorite Pet Brand Awards 2023." The exhibition allows all pet enthusiasts to bring their beloved pets for shopping and enjoying various activities, making it an annual grand event in the pet world. Each attendee is allowed to bring only one pet, which must be leashed or placed in a pet-specific cage/bag/car. Dogs must have valid vaccinations and tags, while cats must be at least 6 months old, possess valid vaccinations, and other pets must undergo safety checks, with birds not allowed into the venue.
Hong Kong Pet Show 2024
|
Date
|
25 to 28 January 2024
|
Time
|
25 to 27 January 2024: 1200-2100
28 January 2024: 1200-2000
|
Location
|
Hall 3BCDE, HKCEC
|
Website
For more information on "Hong Kong Pet Show 2024" , please visit https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/petshow2024 or the Facebook and Instagram pages "香港寵物節 Pet Show."
|
Event Name
|
Event Content
|
CKUHK Dog Show 2024
|
The CKUHK Dog Show will take place on January 27 (Saturday)
|
CFA International Cat Show 2024
|
The Cat Show 2024 is the largest cat competition in the
|
IBC International Betta Show
|
This unique competition involves showcasing the fin shapes of
|
Charity Turtle Crawl
|
Organized by Hong Kong Society of Herpetology Foundation,
|
African Reptile Exhibition
|
The exhibition will feature a variety of reptiles native to Africa,
Booth Location: VP115
|
"World's No. 1 Cat Butler Battle"
|
Organized by the Hong Kong Pet Association, the Cat and Dog
|
Favorite Pet Brand Awards 2023
|
MoCity Meow Castle's "My Favorite Pet Brand Award 2023"
|
Pet Love Art World
|
The newly established art exhibition this year will showcase
|
For Media Enquiry,
|
Market Hubs Holdings Limited
|
Lierence Li
|
Debbie So
