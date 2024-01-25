"Hong Kong Pet Show 2024" opens

Pet Economy Create an International Pet Events Capital

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hong Kong Pet Show 2024", organized by the Exhibition Group and historically the largest in scale with the most booths, officially opened today and will run until January 28th (Thursday to Sunday) for a grand total of four days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Hong Kong Pet Show has been held for 18 years, and this year's exhibition features over 200 exhibitors with more than 650 booths. The expo brings together the largest collection of globally renowned pet food and supplies brands in Hong Kong, earning it the nickname "Pet Brands and Products Expo." It not only attracts local residents to stay and consume but also targets the vast pet market in the Greater Bay Area.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Dr. Thomas Sit, Assistant Director (Inspection and Quarantine) of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, Ms. Joy Wong Sek, Deputy Head of Land Boundary Command (Customs Canine Force) (Acting), Ms. Lillian Wan, Assistant Vice President of CSL Mobile Limited, Ms. Helena Chen, Managing Director of Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard Worldwide, Mr. Rex Li, Chairman of Hong Kong Pet Trade Association Limited, Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group and Ms. Shirley Chu, General Manager of Exhibition Group.

The global pet market size increased by 8.1% year-on-year to reach $153.6 billion in 2021. In mainland China, the market size in 2022 is approximately 3,117 billion Chinese Yuan, with a compound annual growth rate of 30%. In 2018, there were approximately 242,000 households in Hong Kong that owned 400,000 cats and dogs, accounting for 9.4% of all households in the city. Research points out that during the pandemic, travel restrictions and the adoption of hybrid and remote work models enabled people in Hong Kong to spend more time with their pets. As a result, expenditures in the pet-related industry increased, with spending in pet stores doubling in December 2022 compared to January 2019, showcasing remarkable consumer power.

Mr. Carl Wong, chairman of the Exhibition Group, states, "The pet economy has become the fastest-growing sector. The industry is driven by the younger demographic (21 to 30 years old), high education levels, and high-income customer groups, focusing on the popularity of pet food, pet supplies, vet care, and pet services. Over the past decade, the government has made considerable efforts in promoting a pet-friendly city, and pet-friendliness is one of the factors considered for attracting overseas talents to Hong Kong. Over the 18 years, the Hong Kong Pet Show has grown alongside the industry, becoming a major event in the field. It not only attracts local residents but also draws visitors from the Greater Bay Area and other international tourists, establishing itself as the capital of international pet events."

The Hong Kong Pet Show features multiple international-level pet competitions and events, attracting both domestic and international travelers. Notable events include the internationally recognized pet beauty pageants "CKUHK Dog Show 2024" and "CFA International Cat Show 2024". The dog show comprises four events with nearly 120 dogs participating. The cat show in 2024 is the largest-scale cat competition in the history of the Hong Kong Pet Show, with 12 ring events spread over two days, allowing spectators to enjoy over 20 different cat breeds totaling more than 120 cats. Additionally, the first-ever "IBC International Betta Show 2024", organized by the globally authoritative IBC International Betta Congress, will feature nearly 600 Siamese fighting fish from Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, and other locations, making it a significant global industry event.

The newly established "Pet Love Art World" at the exhibition showcases the works of 17 artists with different styles, presenting a total of 37 fascinating artworks related to pets. The addition of artistic elements expands the diverse charm of the Hong Kong Pet Expo. Through these artworks, the organizers aim to convey a message of deep love and care for pets to the attendees, while also promoting awareness of pet protection, care, and culture.

The event has consistently advocated for "Love for Animals, Respect for Life," and each year, it invites various charitable organizations and pet associations to participate. Activities include the 20th-anniversary special events of the Hong Kong Society of Herpetology Foundation, such as the "Charity Turtle Crawl" and the "African Reptile Exhibition," as well as the Hong Kong Pet Club's "World's No. 1 Cat Butler Battle" and "World's No. 1 Dog Butler Battle" for the Chinese New Year. Additionally, MoCity presents the "Favorite Pet Brand Awards 2023." The exhibition allows all pet enthusiasts to bring their beloved pets for shopping and enjoying various activities, making it an annual grand event in the pet world. Each attendee is allowed to bring only one pet, which must be leashed or placed in a pet-specific cage/bag/car. Dogs must have valid vaccinations and tags, while cats must be at least 6 months old, possess valid vaccinations, and other pets must undergo safety checks, with birds not allowed into the venue.

Date 25 to 28 January 2024 Time 25 to 27 January 2024: 1200-2100 28 January 2024: 1200-2000 Location Hall 3BCDE, HKCEC Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/petshow2024

For more information on "Hong Kong Pet Show 2024" , please visit https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/petshow2024 or the Facebook and Instagram pages "香港寵物節 Pet Show."

Event Name Event Content CKUHK Dog Show 2024 The CKUHK Dog Show will take place on January 27 (Saturday)

and 28 (Sunday), with 4 events and nearly 120 dogs

participating. Judges from China, the United States, and

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be invited to officiate. CFA International Cat Show 2024 The Cat Show 2024 is the largest cat competition in the

history of the Hong Kong Pet Expo. It will feature 12 rounds of

competitions on January 27 (Saturday) and 28 (Sunday), with

12 experienced judges from Hong Kong, the United States,

Finland, Japan, and Thailand. Over 20 cat breeds with a total

of more than 120 cats will be showcased, including Norwegian

Forest Cats, Maine Coons, Devon Rex, Siamese, and more. IBC International Betta Show

2024 This unique competition involves showcasing the fin shapes of

betta fish in their separate tanks. Nearly 600 betta fish from

Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan,

the Philippines, and other regions will compete, promoting the

culture of show-grade betta fish and contributing to the global

ornamental fish industry. Charity Turtle Crawl Organized by Hong Kong Society of Herpetology Foundation,

this charity event will take place on January 28 (Sunday).

Before participating, the turtles will undergo basic health

checks by on-site veterinary nurses. Owners, without directly

or indirectly contacting the turtles, can encourage them to

crawl using any method, such as using food. Each round of the

competition must be completed within 15 minutes. If a turtle

fails to reach the finish line after 15 minutes, it will be

considered a loss. After all rounds of the competition,

champions, runners-up, and third-place winners will be

selected in each category based on the fastest times. African Reptile Exhibition The exhibition will feature a variety of reptiles native to Africa,

including South American horned frogs, orange-spotted

agamas, shield-tailed turtles, ball pythons, and more. Booth Location: VP115 "World's No. 1 Cat Butler Battle"

and "World's No. 1 Dog Butler

Battle" Organized by the Hong Kong Pet Association, the Cat and Dog

Slave Big Battle - New Year Edition aims to find the strongest

poop scooper, competing for the title of "World's No. 1." The

competition will continue to set world records in the largest

cat litter box, and participants can win rich prizes and medical

coverage. This year, a new element has been added to the

competition - the golden ingot, symbolizing "good health" and

"financial prosperity" for both owners and their pets. Favorite Pet Brand Awards 2023 MoCity Meow Castle's "My Favorite Pet Brand Award 2023"

will be held on January 25 on the main stage. This event, now

in its fourth year, is the largest and most recognized pet brand

election in Hong Kong. With over 120 brands participating this

year, the number of voters has increased by 35% compared to

the previous year, setting new records in both brand

registration and voting. It is undoubtedly a major event for

the pet industry in Hong Kong, and even for pet owners. Pet Love Art World The newly established art exhibition this year will showcase

works from 17 different style artists, featuring a total of 37

pet-related artworks.

