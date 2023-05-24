Hong Kong Science Fair Showcases 120 Youth Innovation Projects

Register Now for Free Entry to the Fun-Filled Fair with Specially Designed Interactive Zones and Thematic Sharing Sessions

HONG KONG, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Innovation Foundation ("HKIF"), which is dedicated to encouraging innovation and technology in Hong Kong, hosted the inaugural Hong Kong Science Fair ("Science Fair") last year, receiving more than 11,000 visitors in a resounding reception. The second Science Fair will be held from 17 to 18 June at Exhibition Hall 3FG of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. 120 shortlisted teams from primary and secondary schools will showcase their outstanding innovative projects. The two-day event will invite distinguished industry experts and guest speakers to share how innovative technology would enhance the quality of life and the applications in the international market. It will also feature specially curated interactive zones to inject fun into exploring innovation and technology with engaging educational and experiential activities. The Science Fair is now open to the public for free registration.

The HKIF organises the Science Fair to provide an interactive platform for young people to showcase their creative ideas and innovations. By encouraging them to apply their creativity and knowledge of science to solving daily life problems through innovation and technology, the Science Fair hopes to promote the development of the innovation ecosystem in Hong Kong. This year's Science Fair, themed 'Think Big, Be Innovative' has received around 400 project submissions from 1,200 teams of Primary 4 to Secondary 6 students and teachers-in-charge from 120 local and foreign schools since September 2022. Submissions have been inspired by the four thematic topics of 'Smart City & Smart Home', 'Medical & Healthcare', 'Sustainability', and 'Life Full of Surprise'.

This year's shortlisted projects reflect students' perceptiveness in identifying social issues and problems faced in daily life, and their ingenuity in finding innovative solutions. Covering areas such as disease prevention, environmental protection, and energy conservation, students' submissions demonstrate a high level of concern for society and empathy for people in need, like people with varying abilities, the elderly living alone, and patients with chronic illnesses. A number of submissions propose purposeful innovations that cater to the diverse needs of society, helping the disadvantaged better integrate into the community and promoting diversity by making good use of innovation and technology.

After a detailed review by a selection committee comprising over 40 experts and academics from different industries, a total of 120 teams were shortlisted while the winners of the 'Primary', 'Junior Secondary' and 'Senior Secondary' divisions will be handpicked by the Judging Panel and announced at the Science Fair. There will also be a 'Most Popular Award' voted for by on-site visitors to the Fair. Everyone is invited to come and show support for their favourite inventions and witness the unveiling of the award-winning teams.

The Science Fair will feature four fun-filled educational interactive zones where visitors can explore innovative technologies as a family. These interactive zones are: 'Development of the Aerospace Industry in HK' – for the public to learn more about the research and development, application and service areas of the Starlink project and satellites; 'Wave Glow Recycling Workshop' – giving everyone a chance to see how plastics are given a second life through creativity; 'Racing Simulator Experience' by Z-Challenger Academy – where participants can see mechanical engineering and design conceptualisation in action through a thrilling VR supercar-simulator driving experience; and 'Water Gummy Lab' – for visitors to enjoy the fun experience of creating unique, innovative works by applying scientific principles.

In addition, this year's Science Fair will also stage thematic sharing sessions to promote interaction and exchange between I&T companies, academia and the public. Distinguished industry experts and guest speakers will share their insights on the practical application of technologies in daily life, and the development in the international market. To encourage more young people to foster a more innovative mindset and dare to try to explore their creative ideas, the winning teams from the inaugural Science Fair, 'Food Potassium Concentration Reducing Device' and 'Unlimited DanSing', will also present their invaluable invention and technological experiences.

The 2nd Hong Kong Science Fair and Awards Ceremony Details Date & Time： 17 June 2023 (Saturday 10 am – 6 pm) 18 June 2023 (Sunday 10 am – 6 pm) Location： Exhibition Hall 3FG, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Online Pre-Registration Link： https://reghksciencefair.org.hk/public/reg.php



