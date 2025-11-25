Hong Kong to Host International Summit on Heart and Brain Health, Spotlighting AI and Startup Innovations

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd International Cerebro-cardiovascular Medical Innovation Summit (ICMIS 2025) will bring together global leaders to discuss cutting-edge research, innovative medical products, and cross-border collaborations to accelerate progress toward advanced cerebro-cardiovascular care worldwide.

Hosted by the InnoHK Hong Kong Centre for Cerebro-cardiovascular Health Engineering (COCHE), the summit will serve as a unique and premium platform uniting leading clinicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, and investors. This year's event features distinguished experts and leaders from world-renowned universities, medical schools, research hospitals, and industry in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the UK, and the United States. The speaker lineup includes internationally recognized scholars in biomedical engineering, radiology, neuroimaging, digital health, and translational medicine, alongside influential figures from the innovation and investment community.

Over two days at the CKK Auditorium & Pre-function Hall in Hong Kong Science Park, more than 400 industry leaders and participants will engage in lectures, over 20 prestigious speeches, roundtables, and networking sessions.

The agenda addresses cerebro-cardiovascular diseases as leading global causes of death, with a focus on earlier detection, prevention, and equitable care access. Key topics include AI-enabled health solutions, digital platforms, advanced imaging, and preventive medicine, aiming to accelerate breakthroughs from research into clinical practice and community care.

The 2nd ICMIS is positioned to be a pivotal moment for the future of cerebro-cardiovascular medicine, driving collaboration and innovation that will have a lasting global impact.

About COCHE

Established in 2020 under the City University of Hong Kong, the InnoHK Hong Kong Centre for Cerebro-cardiovascular Health Engineering (COCHE) collaborates with the University of Oxford and the Karolinska Institutet. Supported by the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) under the InnoHK Programme, Its mission is to serve as a global hub for interdisciplinary cerebro-cardiovascular health engineering research collaboration, converging experts in engineering, science, medicine, and law for impactful human health research. Key achievements include 420+ publications, 80+ patents, 200+ talents, and 8 spin-off companies.

InnoHK is a flagship programme of ITC in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and COCHE belongs to the Inno-Health cluster, which seeks to make a difference in the way we research in and excel at healthcare. COCHE strives to deliver innovative technologies for measuring the cerebro-cardiovascular health in the community to enable precise approaches to reduce modifiable risks for CVD and dementia preventive care, as effective means to reduce medical burdens. It collaborates with 18 hospitals in Hong Kong, mainland China, UK, Sweden, Australia, and US, conducting 30 clinical studies with 600+ participants and community studies and events with 15,000+ participants. COCHE partners with global and local institutions, industries, investors, and governments to translate research into impactful solutions.

For registration, please visit: https://www.icmis2025.com/events/the-second-international-cerebro-cardiovascular-medical-innovation-summit

