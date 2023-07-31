Hong Kong Toycar Salon 2023: 34 AI Racers Making Their Impressive Debut

HONG KONG, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest toycar-themed exhibition and marketplace, "Hong Kong Toycar Salon 2023" ("HKTCS"), will be held at D2 Place ONE in Lai Chi Kok from 22 to 24 September, bringing together original model cars, figures, and diorama from many countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Macao, Mainland China, Japan, the United States, Germany, Thailand, and Indonesia. The third HKTCS has taken artificial intelligence as its annual theme, pioneering the use of AI to generate 34 diverse AI racers to act as event ambassadors, thereby encouraging the industry to intensify its application of AI.

34 AI Racers Making Their Impressive Debut at Hong Kong Toycar Salon 2023

These 34 AI racers, designed and generated with the help of ChatGPT, Mid Journey, Stable Diffusion, and Adobe Firefly, each don different attire and no two are identical. This echoes the diverse backgrounds of model car enthusiasts and their knack for creating unique stories through model cars. The AI racers will be tasked with promoting the Hong Kong Toycar Salon both locally and internationally.

Mr. Lierence Li, the curator of Hong Kong Toycar Salon 2023 and Managing Director of Market Hubs, said, "After the Metaverse and NFT themes of last year, this year's Toycar Salon will focus on artificial intelligence. Beyond text and images, we hope to offer more application scenarios for exhibitors to try. Using artificial intelligence in design can significantly save time and cost; sometimes a sudden flash of inspiration can be quickly expressed in images, offering designers more creative possibilities."

He also estimated that this year's visitor count could exceed last year's 13,000. "The Hong Kong Toycar Salon combines exhibitions and marketplace. Apart from retail, it provides an excellent platform for different copyright holders, car manufacturers, and model car brands from around the world to negotiate cooperation. Buyers and retailers from various countries and regions, including Brazil and Indonesia, have already confirmed their visit in September." Li further pointed out that the shortage of medium and small-sized exhibition venues in Hong Kong could lead the show to move to other cities in the Greater Bay Area, like Macao and Shenzhen, or even to markets in ASEAN countries such as Singapore and Malaysia.

Hong Kong Toycar Salon 2023 will feature participation from various global brands including MINI GT, Tarmac Works, INNO64, POP RACE, BM Creations, Schuco, Spark, Ignition Model, Hobby Japan, Tiny HK, Nanoer, Subtle Dreams, and Xcartoys. In addition to the global premieres of model cars, figures, and dioramas, there will also be diorama "check-in" spots, model car competitions, and collectibles, catering to the different needs of families.

Hong Kong Toycar Salon 2023

Date: 22-24 September 2023 Opening Hours 1400 – 2000 (22 September 2023) 1100 – 2000 (23-24 September 2023) Location: The Space @ 2/F, D2 Place ONE, 9 Cheung Yee Street, Lai Chi Kok, KLN, Hong Kong Charge: Free admission Website www.facebook.com/hktoycarsalon

About the "Hong Kong Toycar Salon"

The Hong Kong Toycar Salon ("HKTCS") is an initiative spearheaded by the Hong Kong Model Car Interactive Information Platform, HKTOYCAR, and is orchestrated under the stewardship of Market Hubs. The inaugural exhibition and market event debuted in September 2021, registering an impressive footfall exceeding ten thousand attendees. Currently, the Salon is proudly commemorating its third iteration. The overarching ambition of the Toycar Salon is to foster a conducive milieu for interaction amongst a global consortium of brands, licensors, and buyers, thereby stimulating cross-industry collaboration. Concurrently, it serves to facilitate a platform for car aficionados across the globe to acquaint themselves with a myriad of model car, figurine, and diorama brands. The Salon also proactively offers emerging brands an invaluable opportunity for exposure, with the end-goal of propelling the overall industry's growth trajectory. For more information, please visit www.hktoycar.com

