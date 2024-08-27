Hong Kong Web3 Festival Set for Its Third Edition from April 6 to 9, 2025

The third edition of Hong Kong Web3 Festival, one of the largest and most successful crypto events in Asia, will return in 2025 from April 6 to 9 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC) at Hall 5BCDE.

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Web3 Festival, co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME, is Asia's premiere crypto gathering that convenes the world's smartest minds in the Web3 and crypto space. Its previous editions, which took place in April 2023 and 2024, brought together over 250 exhibitors, more than 800 speakers, 80,000 visitors and 300 side events. Previous speakers in 2023 and 2024 included prominent figures like Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder of Ethereum, and Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest.

Building on the record-breaking success of its previous editions, this year's Festival is expected to witness an estimated tens of thousands of attendees from across the globe. The event goes beyond a simple conference, as it unites industry leaders and game-changers to explore the future of Web3 and showcase the latest Web3 solutions and progress.

Taking an area of over 14,000㎡at the iconic HKCEC, which is 1.5 times larger than previous ones, the conference creates an ideal networking and learning environment, with regular conference areas and exhibition spaces embracing professionals, investors, enthusiasts, and leading projects worldwide who will delve into the latest progress, solutions, trends, and policies in Web3 and crypto.

This year's Festival will have even larger spaces for entertainment, interactive engagement and social experience, where attendees could explore the magic of Web3 technology and get immersed in NFT art exhibitions and metaverse games. The event itself may act as an epic relationship-building opportunity for Web3 players across the globe to meet and network with each other.

Grab super early bird tickets at just $199

Also follow us on X (@festival_web3) to stay current with the event.

Web3 Festival

Hong Kong Web3 Festival is a premier Web3 event hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME. Hong Kong Web3 Festival provides an open stage to foster collaboration, explore the Web3 landscape and establish a shared vision of the digital future.

Wanxiang Blockchain Labs

Wanxiang Blockchain Labs is a technology focused, non-profit research institution founded in 2015. With the continued support of the Labs, in-depth discussions are conducted worldwide over the blockchain-based technical development, use cases, and the overall strategies that may vary year by year, through which start-ups and regulatory bodies may have found useful guidance conducive to the blockchain-driven economic and social development.

HashKey Group

HashKey Group is a leading digital asset financial services group in Asia with global operations in regions such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Bermuda. Since 2018, HashKey Group has built a Web3 ecosystem within a high-compliance regulatory framework. Key services include HashKey Exchange, HashKey Global, HashKey Capital, HashKey OTC, HashKey Cloud, and HashKey Tokenisation, among others. HashKey Group also possesses a rich on-chain ecosystem, having developed the Ethereum Layer 2 "Ecosystem Chain", HashKey Chain, and plans to launch the HashKey platform token HSK.

