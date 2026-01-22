Hong Kong's "Chinese Bible Museum" cum "Ark of Life" Safety Education Base Grandly Opens---- Integrating Biblical Faith with Safety Education

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Chinese Bible Museum, alongside Hong Kong's first "Ark of Life" Safety Education Base, was grandly inaugurated today at 83 King Lam Street, Lai Chi Kok.

At the opening ceremony, Ms. Judy Kiu, descendant of the Kiu Family Compound, expressed her vision for the museum to transcend its traditional role as a repository of artifacts. She hopes it will evolve into an "International Cultural Salon" dedicated to the convergence of Eastern and Western thought and mutual learning among civilizations.

Official Guests at the press conference（from left to right): Mr. Yeung Wing Cheung (Director, The Media Evangelism Ltd.), Mr. Yuen Man Fai (Founder, The Media Evangelism Ltd.), Ms. Judy Kiu (Executive President of the Association of Chinese Culture of Hong Kong and Kiu’s Culture Research Association)

Dubbed the "Bible Palace" and the "Ark of Life," this space demonstrates how over a thousand rare historical artifacts—curated from The Media Evangelism's 36-year global collection of over ten thousand items—connect with pressing contemporary societal issues. It pioneers a new milestone in life education, guiding the public from practical "safety" to profound "peace."

"Bible Palace": A Cultural Hub Linking History and Modernity

In her address, Ms. Judy Kiu highlighted Hong Kong's unique position as an international metropolis where Eastern and Western cultures blend, making it the ideal location for such a venue. She emphasized that the museum should be more than a hall preserving historical artifacts; it must undertake a profound mission to construct a public space for global intellectual dialogue.

"My Kiu ancestors practiced the concept of 'connecting all directions' through the Ten-Thousand-Mile Tea Road. This spirit resonates deeply with the essence of cultural exchange," stated Judy Kiu. She noted that the value of the museum's collections lies not only in display but in their power to inspire and initiate dialogue, attracting visitors worldwide to engage in deep discussions on faith, classics, and civilization, allowing wisdom across time and space to illuminate the present and future.

She firmly believes this space will add unique depth and enduring warmth to Hong Kong's rich cultural ecosystem, becoming a vital nexus linking history with modernity, and China with the world.

Following the ceremony, Ms. Judy Kiu, who also serves as the Executive President of the Association of Chinese Culture of Hong Kong and Kiu's Culture Research Association, presented a long-held precious artwork to the museum as a gift. This gesture aims to substantially enrich the "International Cultural Salon," enabling visitors to experience spiritual exploration that transcends geography and era through comparison and contemplation.

A Gathering of Distinguished Guests: Cross-Disciplinary Dialogue for Peace

As the world's first museum dedicated to Chinese biblical heritage, the Chinese Bible Museum not only safeguards the footprints of millennial faith but also innovatively integrates historical culture with modern safety education to address contemporary societal needs.

At the press conference, several distinguished guests shared their insights, including:

Mr. Yuen Man Fai, Founder of The Media Evangelism Ltd.;

Evangelist Fiona Leung Ngai Ling, Curator of the Chinese Bible Museum;

The Most Reverend Andrew Chan, Archbishop and Primate of Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui;

Honorary Fellow Ms. Agnes Chiang Lai Ping, Founder and Chairman of the Love Foundation;

Mdm. Xiao Jinzi, Honorary Director of The Media Evangelism Ltd.; and

Ms. Charlene Tse Ning, Former Miss Hong Kong and culinary expert.

During the event, Mdm. Xiao Jinzi donated the "Old and New Testament Bible" and "Sacred Light Daily Guide" used by the Chiao Hung family in their early years, which were received by Curator Leung Ngai Ling, Fiona. Speaking on stage, Ms. Tse Ning suggested the catering industry organize visits to the "Ark of Life" Safety Education Base to better understand the knowledge and importance of fire prevention and evacuation.

Contemporary Response: From the Tai Po Fire Tragedy to the Peaceful Revelation of the "Ark of Life"

Evangelist Fiona Leung Ngai Ling, Curator of the museum, revealed that during the museum's planning phase, the tragic Tai Po fire occurred in November of last year. While colleagues grieved, she felt inspired by a seemingly inconspicuous book written by Reverend Robert Morrison, documenting the devastating 1822 fire in Guangzhou's Thirteen Hongs district. It has inspired the team to establish the "Bible Palace" while simultaneously launching the "Ark of Life" Safety Education Base—directly connecting historical lessons to recent social tragedies and proposing a path from practical "safety" to faith-based "peace."

The 1822 Guangzhou Thirteen Hongs fire, fueled by the nearby wooden construction of foreign factories and Chinese dwellings, had resulted in massive losses and led to Sino-foreign negotiations to create firebreaks during reconstruction—a significant public safety event in modern Chinese commercial history. The museum ingeniously links this historical tragedy to contemporary disaster, featuring a dedicated immersive zone with film projections recreating the "1822 Guangzhou Great Fire."

The museum's narrative not only looks back but also addresses Hong Kong's immediate needs through the "Ark of Life" Safety Education Base. This initiative stems from profound reflection on the heartbreaking 2025 Tai Po fire. "The Tai Po fire kept us awake all night. We decided the opening theme would be: 'Ark of Life: From Safety to Peace'," said The Media Evangelism founder, Yuen Man Fai, describing the turning point.

Thought-provokingly, Reverend Robert Morrison, translator of the "Divine Heavenly Holy Book," was among the few pioneers of his time to advocate for the introduction of systematic Western firefighting methods, such as water engines. The exhibition juxtaposes his letters, water engine diagrams, and the original "Divine Heavenly Holy Book," highlighting how faith pioneers saw opportunities for civilization and faith to intervene in disaster.

"Two centuries ago, Rev. Morrison witnessed the Guangzhou fire. In the disaster, he saw not only destruction but a call to action. Two hundred years later, the flames in Tai Po burn our hearts, forcing us to ask: "Today in Hong Kong, what and how shall we do to cultivate and bring out the spirit of self-sacrifice of our forebears?" Yuen elaborated on this core theme permeating the museum.

Transcending Time and Space: Rare Testimonies of Millennial Faith Taking Root in China

The inaugural exhibition of the Chinese Bible Museum gathers over a thousand precious exhibits spanning time and space, each a silent epic of faith taking root in China, carrying immeasurable sacrifice and devotion.

The extensive collection includes over ten thousand rare artifacts collected by The Media Evangelism globally over 36 years, and is to be exhibited in batches. The first batch features over 1,000 items, using innovative immersive technology to create realistic, engaging experiences that blend the physical and virtual worlds, guiding visitors through the grand journey of the Gospel's eastward transmission.

Collection highlights include:

The 1823 "Divine Heavenly Holy Book," the first Chinese Bible in world history;

The world's first Chinese-English dictionary, "A Dictionary of the Chinese Language";

The 1894 New Testament "Imperial Edition" produced for Empress Dowager Cixi's 60th birthday, alongside her jewelry, treasures, and utensils;

A 1900 antique doll from the "Door of Hope Mission", China's earliest proportionally dressed doll;

The world's longest 5,000-meter Chinese cursive silk Bible, a China World Record holder; and

The "Kunyu Quantu" (1860 Surviving Korean printed version, by Ferdinand Verbiest), the first complete map of the world using a double-hemisphere projection.

In his opening blessing, The Most Reverend Andrew Chan, Archbishop and Primate of Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui profoundly stated: "We hope this key not only opens the museum's door but also opens more people's hearts, letting Christ enter their inner being." The museum's establishment aims to awaken people to "know grace, be thankful, and repay grace," and to always remember this deeply rooted spiritual heritage.

Safeguarding the Contemporary Era: The Dual-Track Ark of Life

"From tragedies like the Tai Po fire, we see society needs not just disaster response skills, but systematic protection for body and mind," shared Ms. Lin Jing, General Manager of Beijing-Hong Kong Bei Chuang Group, who led the safety exhibition design. She recounted her personal anxiety as a mother during the Tai Po fire: "That night, like countless Hong Kong parents, my child was at school near the disaster site. I lay awake in fear all night."

She brought not only corporate safety technology systems but a mother's heart urgently seeking answers: "Can we co-create a space? One that not only teaches survival in crisis but also points to the source that upholds life and grants ultimate peace amidst all storms?"

The "Ark of Life" project was born out of "the motherhood love." The "Ark of Life Safety Education Base" creates a dual-track ark, safeguarding people's both physical and mental well-being:

Physical Safety: Instinct-Deepened Survival Experience

Utilizes cutting-edge technology to simulate extremely realistic disasters: immersive fire escape, six-degree-of-freedom earthquake platform experiences, and holographic flood scenarios. It moves beyond theory, allowing visitors to deeply embed survival skills into bodily memory in highly realistic environments. Mental Peace: A Warm Anchorage for Post-Disaster Recovery

Integrating over twenty years of professional counseling experience from Creation TV's "Life Hotline," the museum provides a tranquil mental support space. Through professional listening and companionship, it assists trauma survivors to rebuild inner stability, finding "peace" that transcends circumstances amid life's storms.

"The concept of the Ark of Life is that 'proactive preparedness outweighs emergency response,'" emphasized the museum. "Through the parallel tracks of 'technological training' and 'spiritual caring,' we hope to guide the public beyond panic, building a solid life fortress for individuals, families, and the community."

