Hong Kong's City Chain Honored as "Brand of the Year Watch Retailer 2023-2024" by World Branding Forum

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- City Chain, the renowned watch retailer based in Hong Kong, has been recognized as the winner of the prestigious "Brand of the Year Watch Retailer 2023-2024" award by the World Branding Forum (WBF). City Chain has received this esteemed accolade many times, and winning this reputable award again reflects the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence in the watch retail industry.

The World Branding Forum is a global organization dedicated to advancing branding standards for the betterment of both the branding community and consumers. It encompasses professionals from various disciplines, including branding, design, marketing, advertising, public relations, and communications worldwide.

Excellence in watches

The World Branding Awards, hosted by the World Branding Forum, is a prestigious platform that acknowledges the achievements of some of the world's finest brands. Winners are selected based on brand valuation, extensive market research, and online public voting, making it a testament to City Chain's outstanding reputation and brand excellence.

The recognition as "Brand of the Year Watch Retailer 2023-2024" reinforces the company's commitment to providing exceptional products and services to its customers, further solidifying its position as a trusted and leading name in the watch industry.

The company aims to continue its legacy of delivering high-quality timepieces and expanding its influence in the global watch market, especially across key Asian markets where it is already a leader.

Innovation ahead

Looking ahead, City Chain envisions watches evolving beyond mere timekeepers or fashion accessories. The true beauty of watches lies in their mechanical intricacies—the sophistication of the movement, the delicacy and precision of craftsmanship, and the development of innovative materials.

City Chain is also committed to embracing affordable luxury, catering to those who value the quality, narrative, and specific environments in which watches are designed to function, whether in diving, aviation, extreme sports, or outer space.

City Chain's recent initiatives include the introduction of new watch brands from Germany, such as Tutima Glashütte, Sinn, Hanhart, and Mühle-Glashütte, adding them to its robust portfolio of Japanese marques, including Grand Seiko, Seiko, Citizen, and Casio, as well as renowned Swiss brands like CYMA, Oris, Ball, and Solvil et Titus.

About City Chain

Established in 1985, City Chain is the first watch retail chain in Hong Kong, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stelux Holdings International Limited. Stelux was founded in 1963 as one of the earliest watch component manufacturers in the Far East and has grown to become an integrated watch group, owning several Swiss watch brands, including CYMA, Solvil et Titus and Catena. In 1972, Stelux was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 00084.HK).

