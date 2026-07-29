Hong Kong's Leading Art Toy Exhibition 'Amazing Toy Show' Makes Strategic Debut in Southeast Asia

Four-Day 'Amazing Toy Show Jakarta' Draws Over 20,000 Attendees and Generates HKD 5 Million in Sales, Showcasing Local and Global Brands to Accelerate the Global Expansion of Hong Kong's Original Art Toy IPs

Looking Ahead: Beijing in end of July, Followed by Debut at HKCEC at Year-End

HONG KONG, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazing Toy Show (ATS), Hong Kong's leading flagship art toy exhibition, successfully staged its Southeast Asian debut at Gandaria City Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, this June. Following the success of its Hong Kong and Beijing editions, 'Amazing Toy Show Jakarta' represented a significant milestone in the exhibition's Asia-Pacific tour, further accelerating the global expansion of Hong Kong's original art toy IPs and creative prowess. The four-day event was a resounding success, bringing together over 80 renowned toy brands and designers from Hong Kong and around the world, attracting more than 20,000 attendees and generated a robust total sales volume surpassing HKD 5 million. These outstanding results not only provided a significant boost to exhibitors but also underscored the surging market demand for high-quality, collectible toys, ultimately establishing a highly influential international platform for industry networking and exchange.

Amazing Toy Show, Hong Kong's leading art toy exhibition, made its Southeast Asian debut this June at Gandaria City Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event brought together more than 80 renowned toy brands and designers from Hong Kong and around the world, marking a resounding success while further accelerating the international expansion of Hong Kong's original art toy IPs and creative talent. Founder Jackie Lok (top right) expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the tremendous support from all parties, which made the event a great success and marked an important milestone in the Asia-Pacific expansion of this homegrown Hong Kong original IP exhibition

The Powerhouse IPs: Top Popular Brands and Art Toy Designers Take Center Stage

Featuring a stellar lineup, the exhibition took over four floors of Jakarta's Gandaria City Mall, perfectly demonstrating the universal appeal of designer toys on an unprecedented scale. The Jakarta edition marks a strategic milestone for Amazing Toy Show, leading a wave of Hong Kong and international toy brands into Southeast Asia's booming pop culture and collectibles market. An impressive roster of iconic Hong Kong creative brands turned out in full force—including Big Boy Toys, Charmy Chan, China Moe Town, How2Work, Plastic Thing, Soap Studio, Sooya Studio, TOYZEROPLUS, and Unbox Industries, unveiled a wide range of exclusive debuts, limited editions and collaborative collectibles, quickly becoming some of the event's biggest attractions.

Beyond its impressive brand line-up, the exhibition also welcomed several of Hong Kong's most celebrated toy designers and artists in person, including renowned illustrator and art toy creator Pucky, FAT COFFEE WITH founder Jackal Ng, Hibiko creator Maggie Fu, Oniko artist Louis Wong, and Bigclawx creator Jeffrey Yau. Throughout the four-day exhibition, enthusiastic fans queued for autograph sessions and meet-and-greet events, creating one of the show's most memorable highlights and further demonstrating the growing international appeal of Hong Kong's original creative talent.

A Platform for Cross-Cultural Creative Exchange

Beyond its commercial achievements, ATS Jakarta also served as a meaningful platform for artistic and cultural exchange. Jackal Ng, founder of FAT COFFEE WITH and member of Hong Kong band Dear Jane, travelled to Jakarta to experience the local creative community firsthand. He shared, '"Amazing Toy Show" Jakarta brings together artists, designers and collectors from around the world to exchange ideas and creative inspiration. The city's energy and passion for art toys make it an incredibly vibrant place.'

The exhibition also served as an important platform for Indonesia's local creative community. For example, Faza Meonk, creator of the popular Indonesian comic character Si Juki, described ATS as a significant milestone for the country's art toy industry, as it provides local creators with the opportunity to showcase their works alongside internationally renowned IPs. He commented, "The enthusiastic response from visitors demonstrates the market's strong recognition and appreciation for creative products developed by local talent."

Looking Ahead: Beijing in July and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Debut at Year-End

Following the remarkable success of the Jakarta edition, Jackie Lok, Founder of Amazing Toy Show, expressed his excitement and gratitude: "Seeing thousands of visitors filling the venue over the past four days and witnessing such enthusiastic support for the participating brands and designers has been incredibly rewarding. I'm especially grateful to all the Hong Kong designers who travelled to Jakarta. Their passion and creativity have once again demonstrated the strength of Hong Kong's original design to the world. Achieving over HKD 5 million in sales belongs to every brand, designer and fan who has supported Amazing Toy Show."

Building on the success of Jakarta, ATS will continue its international expansion in 2026. Jackie added: "The overwhelming response has given us tremendous confidence to keep moving forward. On 31 July, we will bring the second Amazing Toy Show to Beijing, further expanding into the Mainland market. Later this year, we will also make our debut at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This marks another major milestone for Amazing Toy Show, allowing us to present our biggest exhibition to date and deliver an even more spectacular experience for toy enthusiasts from Hong Kong and around the world."

The inaugural 'Amazing Toy Show Jakarta' concluded on a high note, marking a successful first chapter for the exhibition in Southeast Asia. Building on the momentum of its upcoming Beijing edition and its year-end debut at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), ATS will continue collaborating with more Hong Kong original IPs, including Jackal Ng, founder of FAT COFFEE WITH, and Pakho Chau, creator of CATXMAN, to engage with creative communities around the world. Through these collaborations and exchanges, Amazing Toy Show will continue to lead trends in the art toy scene while bringing Hong Kong's original creativity to an even broader global audience.

About Amazing Toy Show

Founded by Jackie Lok, Amazing Toy Show (ATS) made its debut at Hong Kong's K11 MUSEA in late 2024. Guided by its mission of "spreading positivity and bringing joy through toys," ATS is dedicated to bringing together leading local and international toy brands and designers on one dynamic platform. More than just an exhibition, ATS provides creators with a dedicated stage to showcase their latest original designer toys while fostering meaningful engagement and close interaction with collectors and art toy enthusiasts. Today, ATS has evolved into an important international platform connecting the worlds of creativity, design, and the global collectible toy community.

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SOURCE Amazing Toy Show