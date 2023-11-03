Honouring Chinese Civilisation: Opening Ceremony for Madam Tsang Chor-hang Heritage Museum

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 3 November 2023, Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network celebrated the grand opening of the Madam Tsang Chor-hang Heritage Museum at Yew Chung International School of Hong Kong, marking the culmination of efforts to establish a new heritage museum that brings history to life.

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for the first YCYW’s Madam Tsang Chor-hang Heritage Museum

Leaders of the Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network (YCYW) attended, including Dr Betty Chan Po-king, CEO & School Supervisor, Professor Yip Kwok-wah, Chairman; Dr Esther Chan, Deputy CEO (K-12 Education), and Dr Lydia Chan, Deputy CEO. Distinguished guests also attended, including Dr Louis Ng Chi-wa, Museum Director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, Dr Rocco Yim, Architect of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, Mr Francis Li, Chairman of the Advisory Committee of Asia Art Hong Kong, and Professor Wong On Yuen, world-renowned maestro of erhu music.

Understanding History and Culture - Fostering Cultural Identity

The YCYW's Madam Tsang Chor-hang Heritage Museum stands as a testament to the importance of understanding history. It is dedicated to instilling this understanding in future generations by showcasing significant exhibits that represent nearly a century of YCYW's legacy of educational excellence. Additionally, the museum houses selected cultural relics and materials spanning the Neolithic period to the Qing Dynasty. Through these exhibits, the museum aims to guide students in reflecting on history from both Chinese and global perspectives, fostering a deeper connection to their roots and a strong cultural identity.

A Global Gathering for a Purposeful Cause

On the same day, YCYW students and teachers from Yew Chung International School of Hong Kong attended the opening ceremony. Moreover, YCYW students and teachers from Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Qingdao, Yantai, and Tongxiang in the Chinese mainland gathered virtually to watch the live broadcast. They all witnessed how our school's ethos has changed from glorifying China to cultivating global citizens and expanding global perspectives. We hope that our students will support and participate in the development of the global community and the well-being of humanity.

Maestro Wong On Yuen's Erhu Performance

Professor Wong On Yuen, the world-renowned virtuoso, performed a classic erhu solo during the ceremony. His beautiful and melodious performance launched the museum's journey to understand the past and the present.

Dr Betty Chan Po-king's Vision

Dr Betty Chan Po-king, in her speech, fondly recollected the remarkable period in the 1930s when her mother, Madam Tsang Chor-hang, the founder of YCYW, established the first school. She further stressed the importance of understanding history in today's context, especially for the younger generation.

Dr Chan said, "We must encourage our students to embark on a journey through time, to learn to appreciate the significance of the relics and comprehend the broader historical context they represent, whilst actively exploring and understanding YCYW's history and our place in the world. Only by understanding and rediscovering our heritage, can we forge a vital connection to our roots and establish a strong cultural identity."

Dr Louis Ng Chi-wa, Museum Director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, highlighted the increasing emphasis placed by the Chinese government and the public on preserving exceptional traditional history and culture in recent years. He said, "The Hong Kong Palace Museum and your museum (Madam Tsang Chor-hang Heritage Museum) are new to our museum community in the world. We opened last year, and your museum is open today, but we share the same vision. We are committed to promoting our shared history, heritage, and values, and to joining hands to build a better tomorrow for Hong Kong."

Mr Francis Li, Chairman of the Advisory Committee of Asia Art Hong Kong and curator of the Madam Tsang Chor-hang Heritage Museum, aspires to turn the Madam Tsang Chor-hang Heritage Museum into a history classroom for all.

He articulated that "The study of Chinese history is not only meaningful to the Chinese but also contributes to the people from the entire world who want to be engaged in cultural dialogues. Artefacts, in fact, provide tangible connections to ancient civilizations, offering insights into various aspects of Chinese heritage, including economic prosperity, daily life, artistic values, or even political systems. Exploring these artefacts, allows us to appreciate the cultural dialogues or exchange among the civilizations."

In her speech, Dr Chan also expressed her hope for the establishment of the heritage museum. She said, "Let us inspire our students to embrace the complexities of the past and be prepared to shape a more enlightened and harmonious future."

At the end of the ceremony, YCYW representatives and Mr Francis Li led guests into the historical museum. They highlighted the history of YCYW and the legacy of Madam Tsang Chor-hang and introduced the museum's collection.

About Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network (YCYW)

YCYW is a global education pioneer with roots in Hong Kong, China. It seeks to combine the best of Chinese and Western cultures to create a truly distinctive spectrum of educational provision. Its mission is to nurture compassionate global citizens for the building of a better world.

Madam Tsang Chor-hang was a visionary and education pioneer who founded the first Yew Chung School in Hong Kong in 1932. In 1970, her daughter Dr Betty Chan Po-king joined Yew Chung to assist in its management. As a dedicated researcher in early childhood education, Dr Chan put forth an innovative concept of 'learning through play'. In 1985, Yew Chung organised the 'Pillars of Tomorrow', an Early Childhood Education Exhibition in Beijing, which was officiated by Ms Kang Keqing, the then Chairlady of the Beijing Soong Ching Ling Foundation. In 1989, Yew Chung collaborated with UNICEF to organise the world's first academic forum on early childhood education, promoting exchanges between early childhood education communities in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and around the world.

In the 1990s, Yew Chung was invited to Shanghai and Beijing to run schools for expatriates in the mainland. Following in her mother's footsteps, Dr Betty Chan Po-king and her husband, Professor Paul Yip Kwok-wah, later founded the Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network, nurturing Chinese and expatriate students to contribute to the international stage.

After over 90 years of development, YCYW's educational pedigree encompasses the entire spectrum from early childhood to tertiary education including Yew Chung International Schools, Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education, Yew Wah International Education Schools, Yew Wah Schools, Yew Wah International Education Kindergartens, Yew Wah Infant and Toddler Education Centres, and Yew Wah Infant and Toddler Discovery Centres in cities covering Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Qingdao, Yantai, Tongxiang, Silicon Valley, USA and Somerset, UK. Each year, YCYW provides quality education and development opportunities for more than 13,000 teachers and students around the world.

