HOOKII Ushers in New Era of Lawn Mowing with Launch of Neomow X Series, featuring LiDAR SLAM, Available for Pre-Order from July 25

HONG KONG, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOOKII, an innovation-driven leader in the smart robotic devices industry, is proud to announce the release of the groundbreaking Neomow X series robotic lawn mower. Featuring advanced LiDAR SLAM and an AI-powered vision system, the Neomow X series enables an easier setup without perimeter wires, centimeter-level navigation for precision, and intelligent obstacle avoidance. This revolutionary mower delivers an effortless lawn care experience like never before, keeping your lawn looking pristine.

HOOKII Neomow X Series

3D LiDAR SLAM & Vision Navigation: Enjoy consistently reliable mowing with complete lawn coverage, leaving no noticeable missed spots. This third-generation robotic lawn mower eliminates the need for traditional perimeter wires and signal stations, thanks to its advanced LiDAR technology.

Precise Dynamic Obstacle Avoidance: The Neomow X series seamlessly avoids obstacles autonomously, protecting both your lawn and the mower. It incorporates a 360-degree ultra-wide FOV laser radar, 70-degree vision recognition, and wide-angle front bumper protection.

1.2-3.3 in. (30-85 mm) Cutting Height: With in-app height adjustment, you can tailor your grass cutting preferences, improve turf health, and maintain a uniformly trimmed finish.

Anti-clogging Cutting Disc Design: The Neomow X series automatically aligns with the ground's profile, ensuring a superior, bump-free mowing experience on any terrain.

Multi-zone & No-go-zone Management: Customize your lawn care by managing different zones and setting no-go areas, the Neomow X series moves freely and efficiently around your patio.

The Neomow X Series robotic lawn mower comprises three models: the Neomow X Lite, Neomow X and Neomow X Pro. Below are their key specifications:



Neomow X Lite Neomow X Neomow X Pro Max. Mowing Size 2,000㎡ (0.5 Acre) 4,000㎡ (1 Acre) 6,000㎡ （1.5 Acres） Mowing Area Per Charge 600 ㎡ 600 ㎡ 900 ㎡ Mowing Height 30mm-85mm （1.2-3.3 in. ) 30mm-85mm （1.2-3.3 in.) 30mm-85mm （1.2-3.3 in. ) Mowing Width 280mm 280mm 280mm Max. Slope 24° (45% ) 24° (45% ) 24° (45% )

The Neomow X Series is now available for purchase on the official store. The Neomow X Lite is priced at $2,499, the Neomow X at $2,799, and the Neomow X Pro at $3,199. HOOKII offers at least 10% off for pre-order users within a specific time frame. Don't miss out! Please visit hookii.com for more information.

About HOOKII

HOOKII has years of R&D experience in the field of AI service robots and intelligent products, and aims to promote the universalization of intelligent tools, providing users with a more convenient, energy-efficient, and high-quality lifestyle.

