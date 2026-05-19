Hopetrek Introduces "LESS IS MORE" with a New Smart & Safe Home Ecosystem in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopetrek, the smart energy brand under global AIoT leader Uniview, officially launched its brand and smart home safety ecosystem in the Philippines today at Le Parc Event Hall. As rising electricity costs, unstable power supply, and growing demand for smarter living continue to shape the Philippine market, Hopetrek introduced its integrated "Smart & Safe Home" solution designed specifically for modern Filipino homes and businesses.

Driven by the belief that "Unsafe world. Safety comes first," Hopetrek believes that true smart living starts with complete protection—combining energy safety, home security, and data protection into one intelligent ecosystem.

"We understand the real priorities of Filipino families — safety, stability, and practical energy savings," said Hermit Zhang, CEO of Uniview. "By leveraging AI-driven coordination, Hopetrek brings together solar power, energy storage, EV charging, and smart home technologies into one integrated solution."

The launch showcased a comprehensive product portfolio covering single-phase and three-phase hybrid inverters, high- and low-voltage battery systems, all-in-one energy storage solutions, as well as residential and commercial AC/DC EV chargers — fully addressing the diverse needs of residential and commercial applications.

Built around the "LESS IS MORE" concept, the products deliver key advantages including ultra-fast 4ms backup switching, simplified four-step app configuration, wide 170V–290V voltage compatibility, and strong adaptability to weak-grid environments. Combined with AI-driven coordination, the system is designed to deliver less waiting, less cost, and less trouble — together with more solutions and more intelligence.

Hopetrek is not just launching products in the Philippines — it is also building a strong local support ecosystem for partners and customers. To ensure professional and reliable service, Hopetrek introduced a dedicated Installer Empowerment Program, offering technical training and certification, marketing support, demo unit incentives, and local spare parts inventory.

At the same time, the brand is strengthening its local service capabilities through expanded service teams and a 24-hour fast-response mechanism on working days, helping partners improve efficiency, reduce operational pressure, and achieve more sustainable business growth while building a stronger long-term channel ecosystem.

About Hopetrek

Hopetrek is Uniview's energy storage brand, focused on transforming cutting-edge technology into practical solutions to meet customers' full range of energy needs. We aim to deliver one safe system with comprehensive protection across energy, security, and data—all integrated and unified by a single AI-driven core.

SOURCE Hopetrek