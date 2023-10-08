Host cities of Hangzhou Asian Games plan for lasting impact

BEIJING, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: As the Hangzhou Asian Games comes to a close, how to utilize its legacy has become a topic of discussion.

Hangzhou has signed memorandums of understanding with the Badminton World Federation, International Canoe Federation, and International Hockey Federation. Hangzhou and co-host cities will make full use of the Asian Games' outcomes to actively promote public fitness and development of the sports industry, as well as enhance international exchange and cooperation.

Xiangshan county in Ningbo, as the host for the sailing and beach volleyball events of the Asian Games, is planning to develop the marine sports industry. Leisure activities such as recreational sailing, coastal fishing, and beach tours are becoming increasingly popular there.

Cricket competitions of the Hangzhou Asian Games were held on the Pingfeng campus of Zhejiang University of Technology. Prior to the opening of the Games, Zhejiang University of Technology started offering cricket courses, and it plans to retain and make good use of the cricket field after the Games. The university will also establish a management and operations team for the cricket field. Additionally, it will set up student cricket associations and teams, actively host domestic and international cricket events, undertake training for teams at various levels, and help promote the sport of cricket in China.

The Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium was the venue for fencing competitions at the Hangzhou Asian Games. After the closing of the event, the warm-up area is expected to be converted into badminton courts for use by students and faculty. While many of the specialized fencing facilities will remain in place, the university plans to introduce fencing courses and establish a fencing club to promote the development of the sport on campus.

Jinhua is also making efforts to utilize the Asian Games venues. After the Games, the Jinhua Sports Center Gymnasium that hosted badminton competitions will resume its original function as a public badminton facility. At the same time, as the competition venue for sepak takraw at the Asian Games, the gymnasium will serve as the training center for the national sepak takraw team. This will allow the venue to continue serving its purpose beyond the Games.

The Chun'an competition zone is located in the Qiandao Lake scenic area. Surrounded by mountains and lakes, it hosted cycling, triathlon, and marathon swimming events during the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Taking advantage of hosting the Asian Games, Chun'an county plans to hold over 20 high-quality sporting events each year. It also intends to introduce industries like sailing and windsurfing, guide sports resources to the countryside, develop signature rural sporting events, and enrich the business forms of tourism.

The Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center in Hangzhou's Fuyang district hosted shooting and archery competitions of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

"We hope to attract more shooting events to Fuyang," said Jin Chenglong, director of the Hangzhou Sports Bureau, adding that the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center will become a youth training base for the Hangzhou shooting center after the Games.

By attracting world-class events, national-level competitions, and developing the district's own signature tournaments, Fuyang can amplify the legacy of the Asian Games and cement its reputation as an international competition hub, Jin noted.

SOURCE People's Daily