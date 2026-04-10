HOTEL & SHOP PLUS: Redefining the Future of Hospitality and Commercial Spaces

SHANGHAI, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTEL & SHOP PLUS Shanghai organized by IM Sinoexpo concluded successfully at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from March 31 to April 3, 2026. Far beyond a conventional trade show, this flagship platform served as a crystal ball for the industry, previewing tomorrow's landscape across hotels, commercial properties, offices, and public spaces. Through an integrated value chain of "New Products × Competitions × Forums × Special Exhibitions," the event decoded the definitive roadmap for digital transformation, sustainable innovation, and experiential economy. Product launches delivered transformation tools. Competitions redefined service excellence. Forums ignited breakthrough thinking. Immersive exhibitions previewed the future of consumption.

Power Brands Unleashed

Spanning 210,000 sqm, the exhibition featured 2,000+ exhibitors and 135,682 visitors. International attendance rose by 25.84%, with 10,886 visitors from 176 countries, led by Russia, South Korea, Australia, Mongolia, and others, boosting the event's global influence. Highlights included innovative products and technologies from top brands like JOMOO, COSO, GREE, TCL, SIDEFU, GROUP GM, LIONKING, Laffey Electric, VINEKO, Guest Supply, ABSOLUTE LIFESTYLE, and more, redefining smart space solutions.

Driving Industry Transformation Through Innovation

The exhibition has shifted from "static displays" to "immersive experiences," capturing new consumer trends. Highlights include " Hotel Investment and Franchise Zone," the " Aroma Nest" for emotional and olfactory needs, the "PLC Technology Zone" for green solutions, and the "Gen-Pet Wonderland" for family inclusivity. The " Eastern Life Aesthetics" and "Super Hotel Mall" showcase scenarized artistic experiences, envisioning future hotels as "livable art galleries."

Global Minds, Local Impact

Industry leaders convened to discuss trends and share insights through keynotes, roundtables, and competitions. Forums like the China International Building & Interior Design Forum and Shanghai International Architecture Festival drove innovation. Notable speakers, including Lyu Huanzheng (goa), Chris Godfrey (HBA), and Cedric Jaccard (Avalon Collective), addressed topics such as "Spaces for the New Human Era," "Hotel Experience Design," and "Hotel Revitalization." Highlights included the Hotel Uniform Show and Housekeeping Competition, featuring uniforms that blend brand storytelling with embroidery and 3D tailoring.

Global Connections & Major Deals

The fair hosted over 500+ matchmaking sessions, linking 150+ exhibitors with 100+ global buyers from countries like Romania, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, and Cameroon, resulting in successful collaborations and large orders, with participants expressing high satisfaction.

Mark Your Calendars:

2026 Hotel & Shop Plus Shenzhen will take place from 13–15 October 2026 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre. 2027 Hotel & Shop Plus Shanghai will take place from March 30–April 2, 2027, at SNIEC. Stay tuned for further event news! Explore more, visit our website: https://www.expohsp.com/?lang=en

CONTACT: Caroline Cao, [email protected]

SOURCE IM Sinoexpo