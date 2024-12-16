HotelPlanner become SEA Official Hotel Partner for Avantgardey Asia Tour 2024/2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HotelPlanner, a leading global online hotel reservations platform, is excited to announce its partnership with Fortythree Agency as the SEA Official hotel partner for the Avantgardey Asia Tour 2024/2025. This collaboration will provide top-tier accommodation solutions for the highly anticipated Avantgardey Asia Tour, a concert tour that will visit six key countries in Southeast Asia.

Avantgardey, a 17-member all-female Japanese dance team led by renowned producer and choreographer Akane, is famous for their synchronized dance moves and humorous expressions. The group rose to international fame after performing with legendary DJ Steve Aoki at one of his concerts in January 2023. Since then, Avantgardey has gone viral, gaining over 1.5 million followers combined on TikTok and Instagram. Their goal for competing on America's Got Talent is to share their Japanese soul with the world and win their own Las Vegas show.

In addition to their viral success, Avantgardey made it to the finals of Japan's Got Talent and reached the finals in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Japanese dance competition The Dance Day.

The Avantgardey Asia Tour Live Show Series kicks off in Southeast Asia with its first stop in Malaysia on December 22, 2024, at Zepp KL, Kuala Lumpur. The tour will then continue to Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Manila throughout 2025.

Through this partnership, Fortythree Agency, led by Chief of Content Happy Kwong, and HotelPlanner, represented by Executive VP of APAC Christopher Lee, will provide exclusive hotel booking services for all fans and partners traveling to these exciting destinations. This collaboration ensures that guests will experience seamless, quality accommodation throughout the tour, enhancing their overall experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fortythree Agency and support the Avantgardey Asia Tour," said Christopher Lee, Executive VP, APAC at HotelPlanner. "This partnership reflects our commitment to offering exceptional accommodations for global events. We are excited to help make the tour an unforgettable experience for all involved."

Happy Kwong, Chief of Content at Fortythree Agency, added, "The Avantgardey Asia Tour is set to be a groundbreaking concert series, and we're excited to have HotelPlanner as our official hotel partner. Their support will ensure that all of our guests enjoy the best accommodations, enhancing the overall experience of the tour."

As the official hotel partner, HotelPlanner will offer exclusive deals and discounted rates at partner hotels in each tour city, providing a range of options to suit the needs of different travelers.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies.

HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site, HotelPlanner.com; its meetings & events-focused sites, Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and Venuexplorer.co; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media.

About Fortythree Agency

Fortythree Agency is a dynamic creative agency specializing in content creation, events, and brand experiences. Known for their innovative approach, Fortythree Agency has been behind some of Asia's most exciting events, bringing together brands, talent, and audiences in unique and engaging ways.

